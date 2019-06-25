Events Calendar June 25–July 5

Tuesday, June 25
Art
2018 En Foco Fellowship Exhibitions
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Mark Aghatise and Gioncarlo Valentine share intimate photos confronting hypermasculinity, urban life, Black culture and the male form.
Music
Jamila Woods, duendita & Nitty Scott
Star Theater
7 p.m.
SOLD OUT
If you’re lucky, you’ll find a ticket in to hear Jamila Woods and her mix of hip-hop and soul.
Film & Theater
Staying Out: Celebrating Portland’s Pioneers of Pride
PLACE
7 p.m.
Get a history lesson on what our local Pride is all about, told by some of the figures who helped shape it.
Community
The Taylor Group, Inc.
3 p.m.
Personally adjusting environmentally destructive behavior isn’t always easy, but this course will help you figure out the ways.
Wednesday, June 26
Art
High Low Art Space
Noon–8 p.m.
Free
Try not to get bummed when viewing this photo exhibition showcasing endangered wildlife in the Pacific Northwest.
Music
Crystal Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
$30
Machine Gun Kelly is more than just the dude who played Tommy Lee in The Dirt; he’s also a pretty okay rapper too.
Film & Theater
Male Fragility: A Night of Rant and Reason
Siren Theater
7 p.m.
$10–15
Advertised as a “critical love letter to men,” Katie Piatt’s show is more about telling men to “fuck off” in a nice way.
Community
Laurelhurst Park
7 p.m.
Free
If you like riding your bike in large groups of people, this time you can do it in celebration of one of the best Coen bros’ movies.
Thursday, June 27
Art
Innumerable______hold close the ________
HOLDING Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Inspired by Ursula K. Le Guin’s “Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction,” Jovencio de la Paz’s new exhibition looks at the tension of occupied space.
Music
McMenamins White Eagle Saloon
9 p.m.
$8–10, 21+
Mic Check has been putting on local rappers for three years now, and they’re celebrating that with some sets from Vursatyl, Call Me Ace, Geppetto and Sammy.
Film & Theater
Portland Playhouse
7:30 p.m.
$10–40
A story of a girl finding her roots in Europe and learning how to surf.
Community
Sesh
6 p.m.
Free, 21+
A panel discussion celebrating Pride, Last Thursday, safe sex and marijuana. Bring your own cannabis.
Friday, June 28
Art
White Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Annette Sabaxter’s solo series displays beautifully executed mixed-media drawings.
Music
Tacocat, The Black Tones, B.R.U.C.E.
Aladdin Theater
9 p.m.
$18–20
Seattle quartet Tacocat make some of the catchiest indie pop around, and it’ll make you want to dance.
Film & Theater
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25–75
Part of CoHo Theater’s Summerfest, this play takes clowning and Puritanism to a whole new level.
Community
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art
3–10 p.m.
Donation-based
All proceeds raised go to Portland State’s Student Union, with performances by Regular Debbies, James Curry IV, Way Worse and Holloway.
Saturday, June 29
Art
“And Miles to Go Before We Sleep”
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Willie Little uses textured paint and sculpture in his interpretations of blackness.
Music
The FemmeTape Summer Tour with Ivy Sole, Blossom & ParisAlexa
Holocene
5 p.m.
$18–20
Local soul and East Coast rap are every reason you should attend this.
Film & Theater
‘No Sex Please, We’re British’
Twilight Theater Company
8 p.m.
$16–18
Pretty sure the English still have sex though.
Community
Doubletree Hotel (Lloyd Center)
10 a.m.
$7–10
It may not be Comic Con, but this two-day con of small press and self-published comics is tight in its own right.
Sunday, June 30
Art
Guardino Gallery
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Denise Althea Graham’s acrylic and graphite paintings are colorful interpretations of moody women, and their expressions are totally relatable.
Music
State Champs, Mayday Parade, Mom Jeans, Just Friends
Crystal Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
$26.50–28
It’s been said before and it’ll be said again—scene never dies.
Film & Theater
Reed College
7:30 p.m.
$20–25
The Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble describes the play as “Spy vs. Spy meets Electro-pop dance party.” Sounds interesting.
Community
Washington Park
Noon
Free
It’s a family-friendly day of drag performances with proceeds going to the Audria M. Edwards Scholarship Fund, which goes to LGBTQ+ students heading to college.
Monday, July 1
Art
Yale Union
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
This is the first United States exhibition for Japanese artist Yutaka Matsuzawa, and it includes three of his famed ‘70s works “My Own Death,” “Swan Song” and “Nine Chambers of Meditation.”
Music
Moda Center
7:30 p.m.
$46.50 and up, 21+
You’ll be “OTW” to this real quick.
Film & Theater
Original Practice Shakespeare Festival
Various Locations
Fri–Sun, through August 24
Free
For lovers of Shakespeare and seeing plays in random places. View the tour calendar at opsfest.org.
Community
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Cinema 21
4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
$7–8
Complain about Californians all you want, but don’t forget that gentrification happened there too. This is the story of how it alienates POCs in San Francisco.