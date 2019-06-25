Events Calendar June 25–July 5

Tuesday, June 25



Art



2018 En Foco Fellowship Exhibitions

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Mark Aghatise and Gioncarlo Valentine share intimate photos confronting hypermasculinity, urban life, Black culture and the male form.

Music

Jamila Woods, duendita & Nitty Scott

Star Theater

7 p.m.

SOLD OUT

If you’re lucky, you’ll find a ticket in to hear Jamila Woods and her mix of hip-hop and soul.

Film & Theater

Staying Out: Celebrating Portland’s Pioneers of Pride

PLACE

7 p.m.

Get a history lesson on what our local Pride is all about, told by some of the figures who helped shape it.

Community

Cultivating Freedom

The Taylor Group, Inc.

3 p.m.

Personally adjusting environmentally destructive behavior isn’t always easy, but this course will help you figure out the ways.







Wednesday, June 26

Art

Connected to the Wild

High Low Art Space

Noon–8 p.m.

Free

Try not to get bummed when viewing this photo exhibition showcasing endangered wildlife in the Pacific Northwest.

Music

Machine Gun Kelly, TM88

Crystal Ballroom

6:30 p.m.

$30

Machine Gun Kelly is more than just the dude who played Tommy Lee in The Dirt; he’s also a pretty okay rapper too.

Film & Theater

Male Fragility: A Night of Rant and Reason

Siren Theater

7 p.m.

$10–15

Advertised as a “critical love letter to men,” Katie Piatt’s show is more about telling men to “fuck off” in a nice way.

Community

‘The Big Lebowski’ Ride

Laurelhurst Park

7 p.m.

Free

If you like riding your bike in large groups of people, this time you can do it in celebration of one of the best Coen bros’ movies.







Thursday, June 27

Art

Innumerable______hold close the ________

HOLDING Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Inspired by Ursula K. Le Guin’s “Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction,” Jovencio de la Paz’s new exhibition looks at the tension of occupied space.

Music

Mic Check: 3 Years Strong

McMenamins White Eagle Saloon

9 p.m.

$8–10, 21+

Mic Check has been putting on local rappers for three years now, and they’re celebrating that with some sets from Vursatyl, Call Me Ace, Geppetto and Sammy.

Film & Theater

‘Other Inland Empires’

Portland Playhouse

7:30 p.m.

$10–40

A story of a girl finding her roots in Europe and learning how to surf.

Community

Backyard Pride Sesh

Sesh

6 p.m.

Free, 21+

A panel discussion celebrating Pride, Last Thursday, safe sex and marijuana. Bring your own cannabis.







Friday, June 28

Art

An Iris Stands Tall

White Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Annette Sabaxter’s solo series displays beautifully executed mixed-media drawings.







Music

Tacocat, The Black Tones, B.R.U.C.E.

Aladdin Theater

9 p.m.

$18–20

Seattle quartet Tacocat make some of the catchiest indie pop around, and it’ll make you want to dance.

Film & Theater

Witch Hunt

CoHo Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25–75

Part of CoHo Theater’s Summerfest, this play takes clowning and Puritanism to a whole new level.







Community

PSUSU Benefit Show

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art

3–10 p.m.

Donation-based

All proceeds raised go to Portland State’s Student Union, with performances by Regular Debbies, James Curry IV, Way Worse and Holloway.







Saturday, June 29

Art

“And Miles to Go Before We Sleep”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Willie Little uses textured paint and sculpture in his interpretations of blackness.

Music

The FemmeTape Summer Tour with Ivy Sole, Blossom & ParisAlexa

Holocene

5 p.m.

$18–20

Local soul and East Coast rap are every reason you should attend this.

Film & Theater



‘No Sex Please, We’re British’

Twilight Theater Company

8 p.m.

$16–18

Pretty sure the English still have sex though.

Community

Portland Indie Con

Doubletree Hotel (Lloyd Center)

10 a.m.

$7–10

It may not be Comic Con, but this two-day con of small press and self-published comics is tight in its own right.









Sunday, June 30

Art

Denise Althea Graham

Guardino Gallery

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Denise Althea Graham’s acrylic and graphite paintings are colorful interpretations of moody women, and their expressions are totally relatable.

Music

State Champs, Mayday Parade, Mom Jeans, Just Friends

Crystal Ballroom

6:30 p.m.

$26.50–28

It’s been said before and it’ll be said again—scene never dies.

Film & Theater

‘Our Ruined House’

Reed College

7:30 p.m.

$20–25

The Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble describes the play as “Spy vs. Spy meets Electro-pop dance party.” Sounds interesting.

Community

Peacock in the Park

Washington Park

Noon

Free

It’s a family-friendly day of drag performances with proceeds going to the Audria M. Edwards Scholarship Fund, which goes to LGBTQ+ students heading to college.







Monday, July 1

Art

Yutaka Matsuzawa

Yale Union

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

This is the first United States exhibition for Japanese artist Yutaka Matsuzawa, and it includes three of his famed ‘70s works “My Own Death,” “Swan Song” and “Nine Chambers of Meditation.”

Music

Khalid, Clairo

Moda Center

7:30 p.m.

$46.50 and up, 21+

You’ll be “OTW” to this real quick.

Film & Theater

Original Practice Shakespeare Festival

Various Locations

Fri–Sun, through August 24

Free

For lovers of Shakespeare and seeing plays in random places. View the tour calendar at opsfest.org.

Community

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Cinema 21

4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

$7–8

Complain about Californians all you want, but don’t forget that gentrification happened there too. This is the story of how it alienates POCs in San Francisco.