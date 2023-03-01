Events Calendar March 1, 2023–March 7, 2023

 

Wed, Mar. 1

Downtown Spring Blossoms


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint downtown Portland and spring flowers, with instruction from an artist

Twiddle and Eggy


Star Theater


8 p.m.


$26+


Twiddle and Eggy are jam bands, blending rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk with catchy melodies

Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$62+


A musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion

Mommy talks Lunch


Mittleman Jewish Community Center 


12 p.m.


Free


Jewish moms talk on dental hygiene, mental health, parenting, education and more

Thurs, Mar 2.

Beaverton Fine Art Exhibit


Southminster Presbyterian Church


7 p.m.


Free


Live music, artist meet-and-greet and transformed sanctuary worship service

Focus


Holocene


9 p.m.


$15


A dance night inspired by the music of SZA

Live Wire


Alberta Rose Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$30+


Emmy award-winning host Luke Burbank featuring music, comedy and conversation with special guests

Community Clinic


The Herb Shoppe


4 p.m.


Free


Offering sliding scale assistance for minor health needs. Practitioners can’t diagnose or cure disease.

Fri, Mar. 3

Nature, Art and Yoga


Playforest


1 p.m.


$25


Nature-inspired art & yoga for kids with eco-friendly materials

White Denim


Wonder Ballroom


8 p.m.


$22


Rock band known for their high-energy performances and eclectic sound blending rock, jazz and funk

Leave Your Troubles at the Door


Funhouse Lounge


10 p.m.


$5


The audience writes problems, and comedians joke about them to feel better about your troubles

Portland Seafood & Wine Festival


Portland Expo Center


2 p.m.


$16


Fresh crab, wine, beer, spirits, exhibitors, live entertainment, face painters and balloon artists

Sat, Mar. 4

Weaving Date Exhibition Tour


Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art


1 p.m.


Free


This tour will cover the highlights of the term-long exhibition

Emotional Oranges


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8:30 p.m.


$30+


An R&B/pop group from Los Angeles, California

Shadows


5th Avenue Cinema


6 & 8:30 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


1958 film exploring interracial relationships and identity in New York City’s Beat scene

Hollywood Farmers Market


NE Hancock & 44th Ave


9 a.m.


Free


Browse through local produce and trinkets

Sun, Mar. 5

Exhibition: Fernanda D’Agostino


Oregon Center for Contemporary Art


12 p.m.


Free


Showcasing public art and new media installations, featuring projection sculptures inspired by tent caterpillar nests 

Quasi


Doug Fir Lounge


3:30 p.m.


$22.50


Portland-based indie pop duo featuring Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss, known for their sharp material

Frosty Fables


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


2 p.m.


$20+


As winter melts into spring, these enchanting fairy tales are sure to help you celebrate the joys of the season

SheBrew Festival


The Redd on Salmon Street


12 p.m.


$30+


Women-focused beer event. Brewer competition and festival celebrating female makers, benefiting LGBTQ and Human Rights Campaign.

Mon, Mar. 6

Paint Nite: Sunflower


Bethany Public House 


7 p.m.


$35


Hang out with artists and learn how to paint a sunflower in a wine bottle

Vance Joy


Keller Auditorium


8 p.m.


$50+


An Australian singer/songwriter known for his ukulele-led charm and global hit “Riptide”

Comedy Open Mic


The Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Comedy at PSU campus, with five-minute sets and lots of energy

Monday Music & Mingle


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


Free


Jam out and meet new people, with tea and snacks provided

Tues, Mar. 7

Hand Cut Silhouette Portraits


Black Wagon


11 a.m.


$35


Artist Karl Johnson cuts out a silhouette by hand for guests

Young Nudy


Hawthorne Theatre


8 p.m.


$25


An Atlanta-based rapper known for his distinctive voice and dark, introspective lyrics

Suburbia 


Clinton St Theater


7 p.m.


$8


A film about a teenager who leaves his home to join a group of punk rockers

Dance Your Science


Matt Dishman Community Center


4:30 p.m.


Free


Teens can explore scientific concepts and express themselves through movement

 