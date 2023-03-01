Events Calendar March 1, 2023–March 7, 2023

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Mar. 1
|
Downtown Spring Blossoms
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint downtown Portland and spring flowers, with instruction from an artist
|
Twiddle and Eggy
Star Theater
8 p.m.
$26+
Twiddle and Eggy are jam bands, blending rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk with catchy melodies
|
Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$62+
A musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion
|
Mommy talks Lunch
Mittleman Jewish Community Center
12 p.m.
Free
Jewish moms talk on dental hygiene, mental health, parenting, education and more
|
Thurs, Mar 2.
|
Beaverton Fine Art Exhibit
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7 p.m.
Free
Live music, artist meet-and-greet and transformed sanctuary worship service
|
Focus
Holocene
9 p.m.
$15
A dance night inspired by the music of SZA
|
Live Wire
Alberta Rose Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$30+
Emmy award-winning host Luke Burbank featuring music, comedy and conversation with special guests
|
Community Clinic
The Herb Shoppe
4 p.m.
Free
Offering sliding scale assistance for minor health needs. Practitioners can’t diagnose or cure disease.
|
Fri, Mar. 3
|
Nature, Art and Yoga
Playforest
1 p.m.
$25
Nature-inspired art & yoga for kids with eco-friendly materials
|
White Denim
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$22
Rock band known for their high-energy performances and eclectic sound blending rock, jazz and funk
|
Leave Your Troubles at the Door
Funhouse Lounge
10 p.m.
$5
The audience writes problems, and comedians joke about them to feel better about your troubles
|
Portland Seafood & Wine Festival
Portland Expo Center
2 p.m.
$16
Fresh crab, wine, beer, spirits, exhibitors, live entertainment, face painters and balloon artists
|
Sat, Mar. 4
|
Weaving Date Exhibition Tour
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
1 p.m.
Free
This tour will cover the highlights of the term-long exhibition
|
Emotional Oranges
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$30+
An R&B/pop group from Los Angeles, California
|
Shadows
5th Avenue Cinema
6 & 8:30 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
1958 film exploring interracial relationships and identity in New York City’s Beat scene
|
Hollywood Farmers Market
NE Hancock & 44th Ave
9 a.m.
Free
Browse through local produce and trinkets
|
Sun, Mar. 5
|
Exhibition: Fernanda D’Agostino
Oregon Center for Contemporary Art
12 p.m.
Free
Showcasing public art and new media installations, featuring projection sculptures inspired by tent caterpillar nests
|
Quasi
Doug Fir Lounge
3:30 p.m.
$22.50
Portland-based indie pop duo featuring Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss, known for their sharp material
|
Frosty Fables
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$20+
As winter melts into spring, these enchanting fairy tales are sure to help you celebrate the joys of the season
|
SheBrew Festival
The Redd on Salmon Street
12 p.m.
$30+
Women-focused beer event. Brewer competition and festival celebrating female makers, benefiting LGBTQ and Human Rights Campaign.
|
Mon, Mar. 6
|
Paint Nite: Sunflower
Bethany Public House
7 p.m.
$35
Hang out with artists and learn how to paint a sunflower in a wine bottle
|
Vance Joy
Keller Auditorium
8 p.m.
$50+
An Australian singer/songwriter known for his ukulele-led charm and global hit “Riptide”
|
Comedy Open Mic
The Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Comedy at PSU campus, with five-minute sets and lots of energy
|
Monday Music & Mingle
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
Free
Jam out and meet new people, with tea and snacks provided
|
Tues, Mar. 7
|
Hand Cut Silhouette Portraits
Black Wagon
11 a.m.
$35
Artist Karl Johnson cuts out a silhouette by hand for guests
|
Young Nudy
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$25
An Atlanta-based rapper known for his distinctive voice and dark, introspective lyrics
|
Suburbia
Clinton St Theater
7 p.m.
$8
A film about a teenager who leaves his home to join a group of punk rockers
|
Dance Your Science
Matt Dishman Community Center
4:30 p.m.
Free
Teens can explore scientific concepts and express themselves through movement