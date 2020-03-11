Events Calendar March 10–16

Tue, March 10
Art
Margot Voorhies Thompson, Betty Merken
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Russo Lee’s March exhibition features two artists both focusing around minimalist views.
Music
La Fonda, Small Field, Biblioteka
The Liquor Store
9 p.m.
$8–10
Cheap cover for some great music.
Film & Theatre
Whitsell Auditorium
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Student
A coming of age love story written and directed by Portland natives.
Community
GrandPOOBear’s Speedrun Sessions
Ground Kontrol
5 p.m.
Free
Come out and watch renowned speedrunner David ‘GrandPOOBear’ Hunt.
Wed, March 11
Art
Nine Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Installation from artist Bill Will.
Music
A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust
Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$35–40
Celebrate the legend David Bowie.
Film & Theatre
Cinema 21
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Student
Elia Suleiman’s film is a collection of vignettes exploring contemporary culture and the growing gap between the haves and the have–nots.
Community
Think & Drink: Running for Public Office
Alberta Rose Theatre
7 p.m.
$15
Oregon Futures Lab Executive Director Ana del Rocio and Gresham City Councillor Eddy Morales answer questions about running for office.
Thu, March 12
Art
Upfor Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
New works from artist Daniell Roney.
Music
Soovin Kim: Unaccompanied Bach
The Old Church
7:30 p.m.
$10–62.50 • 21+
Soovin Kim, the Chamber Music Northwest Artistic Director Designee, brings Bach’s solo works to the Old Church.
Film & Theatre
OMSI
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Student
This Portugese film following a woman who travels to Lisbon for her husband’s funeral, who she hasn’t seen for 25 years.
Community
Mandarin Conversation at the Chinese Garden
Lan Su Chinese Garden
1 p.m.
$13 General Admission / $10 Students
A program highlighting vocal inflection to improve conversational chinese skills.
Fri, March 13
Art
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Group exhibition curated by Michael Endo.
Music
Jack London Revue
9 p.m.
$20–25 • 21+
Grammy nominated Sugarray Rayford comes to the Jack London Revue.
Film & Theatre
Cinema 21
8:30 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
An Oregon film following a talented cook on the Oregon trail who finds true connection with a chinese immigrant.
Community
Portland Cider House
Noon–10 p.m.
Free • 21+
One weekend only sale on ciders.
Sat, March 14
Art
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
A series of works from two different artists exploring privilege in American society.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$12–15 • 21+
Up-and-coming Brooklyn based artist EVAN GIIA incorporates her opera roots into her alt-pop sound.
Film & Theatre
Cinema 21
8:45 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
Debut narrative feature by Oregon filmmaker Lara Jean Gallagher. Winner of the Best Narrative film at the Bend Film Festival.
Community
Rogue Creamery and Crater Iron Building
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
$15+
The Rogue Creamy hosts a full weekend of tastings, master classes, four-and-five course dinners, drinks, goodies, and more.
Sun, March 15
Art
Alembic Resident Artist Showcase 2020
Performance Works NorthWest
2 p.m.
$12–25
Three performance pieces from Alembic Resident Artists Catherine Ross, Maggie Heath and Sarah Brahim.
Music
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$17.50–$20
That grimy $uicideBoy$ sound comes to the Hawthorne Theatre with the up-and-coming duo City Morgue.
Film & Theatre
OMSI
6 p.m.
$14 General Admission / $12 Students
An experimental documentary using only nature and his immediate surroundings from filmmaker Brandon Wilson.
Community
Kells St. Patrick’s Irish Festival
Kells Irish Pub
Noon
$30 • 21+
It’s that time of year again.
Mon, March 16
Art
Flora Architecture: Exploring the Structure of Plants
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
A series of new works by artist David Cohen.
Music
LaurelThirst Public House
9 p.m.
Free • 21+
Weekly dose of jazz.
Film & Theatre
‘DOSED’
Cinema 21
7 p.m.
$13
Presented by the Oregon Psilocybin Society and Portland Psychedelic Society. This is a special event to raise awareness about the future of psilocybin mushrooms.
Community
Valentines
9 p.m. • 21+
Free
Show them what you got.