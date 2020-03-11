Events Calendar March 10–16

Tue, March 10

Art

Margot Voorhies Thompson, Betty Merken

Russo Lee Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Russo Lee’s March exhibition features two artists both focusing around minimalist views.

Music

La Fonda, Small Field, Biblioteka

The Liquor Store

9 p.m.

$8–10

Cheap cover for some great music.

Film & Theatre

‘Thunderbolt in my Eye’

Whitsell Auditorium

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Student

A coming of age love story written and directed by Portland natives.

Community

GrandPOOBear’s Speedrun Sessions

Ground Kontrol

5 p.m.

Free

Come out and watch renowned speedrunner David ‘GrandPOOBear’ Hunt.







Wed, March 11

Art

Capture the Flag

Nine Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Installation from artist Bill Will.

Music

A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$35–40

Celebrate the legend David Bowie.

Film & Theatre

‘It Must Be Heaven’

Cinema 21

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Student

Elia Suleiman’s film is a collection of vignettes exploring contemporary culture and the growing gap between the haves and the have–nots.

Community

Think & Drink: Running for Public Office

Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$15

Oregon Futures Lab Executive Director Ana del Rocio and Gresham City Councillor Eddy Morales answer questions about running for office.











Thu, March 12

Art

Frequencies of Opacity

Upfor Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

New works from artist Daniell Roney.

Music

Soovin Kim: Unaccompanied Bach

The Old Church

7:30 p.m.

$10–62.50 • 21+

Soovin Kim, the Chamber Music Northwest Artistic Director Designee, brings Bach’s solo works to the Old Church.

Film & Theatre

‘Vitalina Varela’

OMSI

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Student

This Portugese film following a woman who travels to Lisbon for her husband’s funeral, who she hasn’t seen for 25 years.

Community

Mandarin Conversation at the Chinese Garden

Lan Su Chinese Garden

1 p.m.

$13 General Admission / $10 Students

A program highlighting vocal inflection to improve conversational chinese skills.







Fri, March 13

Art

Future Timelike Infinity

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Group exhibition curated by Michael Endo.

Music

Sugarray Rayford

Jack London Revue

9 p.m.

$20–25 • 21+

Grammy nominated Sugarray Rayford comes to the Jack London Revue.

Film & Theatre

‘First Cow’

Cinema 21

8:30 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

An Oregon film following a talented cook on the Oregon trail who finds true connection with a chinese immigrant.











Community

Cider Garage Sale

Portland Cider House

Noon–10 p.m.

Free • 21+

One weekend only sale on ciders.







Sat, March 14

Art

Daniel Duford, Arvie Smith

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

A series of works from two different artists exploring privilege in American society.

Music

EVAN GIIA

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$12–15 • 21+

Up-and-coming Brooklyn based artist EVAN GIIA incorporates her opera roots into her alt-pop sound.

Film & Theatre

‘Clementine’

Cinema 21

8:45 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

Debut narrative feature by Oregon filmmaker Lara Jean Gallagher. Winner of the Best Narrative film at the Bend Film Festival.

Community

Oregon Cheese Festival

Rogue Creamery and Crater Iron Building

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

$15+

The Rogue Creamy hosts a full weekend of tastings, master classes, four-and-five course dinners, drinks, goodies, and more.









Sun, March 15

Art

Alembic Resident Artist Showcase 2020

Performance Works NorthWest

2 p.m.

$12–25

Three performance pieces from Alembic Resident Artists Catherine Ross, Maggie Heath and Sarah Brahim.

Music

City Morgue

Hawthorne Theatre

8 p.m.

$17.50–$20

That grimy $uicideBoy$ sound comes to the Hawthorne Theatre with the up-and-coming duo City Morgue.

Film & Theatre

‘Home in the Woods’

OMSI

6 p.m.

$14 General Admission / $12 Students

An experimental documentary using only nature and his immediate surroundings from filmmaker Brandon Wilson.

Community

Kells St. Patrick’s Irish Festival

Kells Irish Pub

Noon

$30 • 21+

It’s that time of year again.

























Mon, March 16

Art

Flora Architecture: Exploring the Structure of Plants

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

A series of new works by artist David Cohen.

Music

Kung Pao Chickens

LaurelThirst Public House

9 p.m.

Free • 21+

Weekly dose of jazz.

Film & Theatre

‘DOSED’

Cinema 21

7 p.m.

$13

Presented by the Oregon Psilocybin Society and Portland Psychedelic Society. This is a special event to raise awareness about the future of psilocybin mushrooms.

Community

Karaoke Night at Valentines

Valentines

9 p.m. • 21+

Free

Show them what you got.