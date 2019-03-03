Events Calendar March 5–March 11

Tuesday, March 5



Art



“Forty by Forty: Paintings from Mother Winter”



Powell’s City of Books (Downtown)



9 a.m.–11 p.m. through March 31

Free

To celebrate the start of Women’s History Month, this exhibition coincides with the release of Sophia Shalmiyev’s lyrical memoir Mother Winter, about starting a new life in the Pacific Northwest after escaping the Soviet Union.



Music

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The Aladdin Theater

7:30 p.m.

$35

They’re honestly so much more than Graceland, and the unity they’ve brought to South Africa throughout the years is virtuous.



Film & Theater

Rashomon

Living Room Theatre

3 p.m., 7 p.m. through March 7

$11 ($8 with student ID)

Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s musical beautifully tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers who were stuck in Newfoundland and the community that welcomed them after the 9/11 attacks.



Community

Portland Mardi Gras Day Parade

N. Mississippi Ave. & N. Humboldt St.

7 p.m.

Free

Fat Tuesday done Portland-style. Should be interesting.



Wednesday, March 6

Art

“It’s Not Any House You Know: New Myths for a Changing Planet”



PDX Contemporary Art



Tue–Sat: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., through March 31

Free

Works by Jacques Flèchemuller, based on Spencer Beebe’s book on conservation titled Cache.



Music

Cherry Glazerr, Palehound

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$15–20

Hear vocalist Clementine Creevy belt out catchy, grunge-punk tracks about periods and other aspects of female adolescence.



Film & Theater

Church of Film: Black Waves

Clinton Street Theater

8 p.m.

$5–8 suggested donation

A compilation of Yugoslavian filmmakers’ short films in response to Titoism, which birthed the Black Wave cinematic movement.



Community

Antifascist Court Support

Multnomah County Courthouse

8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Frontline Solidarity is looking to build strength in numbers outside the courthouse for the first day of trials against proclaimed anti-fascist water protector Cozcacuhuatli Chicome.



Thursday, March 7

Art

“Take Me to a Place I’ve Never Been Before”



Multnomah Arts Center

Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.–9:30 p.m., Sat and Sun: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Dianne Jean Erickson taps into the imagery of her consciousness through these mixed media paintings.



Music

Sidney Gish, The Shivas

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$10–12

Gish touts “anti-folk” tracks with funny titles like “I’m Filled with Steak, and Cannot Dance” and “I Eat Salads Now,” but we swear she sings about more than just food.



Film & Theater

‘Made to Dance in Burning Buildings’

Shaking the Tree Theatre

Thu–Sun: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. through March 16

$10–30

Inspired by Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls and based on a true story, this amalgam of dance, theater and poetry comes with a trigger warning—it deals heavily with sexual abuse.



Community

“Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration”

Lewis & Clark Law School

7–9 p.m.

Free

The closing event of the school’s annual “Week Against Mass Incarceration” showcases art from people who have been or are currently incarcerated, as well as artists, readings and a presentation on Measure 11.



Friday, March 8

Art

“And Now, Square the Trees”

Fourteen30 Contemporary

Tue–Sat: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., through April 27

Free

This new collection of work by Sidony O’Neal may or may not actually have to do with trees.



Music

James Blake

The Roseland

9 p.m.

$39.50–49.50

For sad kids only. Bring a tissue.



Film & Theater

‘Point Break’ Live

Funhouse Lounge

Thu–Sat: 7 p.m. through March 30

$18–25

A live adaptation of the ‘90s Keanu Reeves “classic” that will probably be better than the movie itself.



Community

“Radical Shabbat: Anti-Semitism vs. Anti-Zionism”

Karl Miller Center

6:30 p.m.

Free

Deconstruct the differences between these two movements and their portrayal in the media at this monthly potluck dinner. Bring a dish!



Saturday, March 9

Art

“The Waters of March–Spring”

Augen Gallery DeSoto

Tue–Sat: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and by appointment, through March 31

Free

Rita Robillard’s newest collection is centered around water in different forms.



Music

“Let’s Dance: A Benefit for Growing Gardens”

Barrio (in the Portland Mercado)

9 p.m.

Donation based

DJ Small Skies will be spinning new wave and ‘80s tunes for the benefit of the Growing Gardens’ Home Gardens Program, which brings access and education on fresh food to those in need.



Film & Theater



‘The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors’



Winningstad Theatre

Sat: 2 p.m., 5 p.m. Sun: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. through April 14

$15–32

If you were ever wondering where the hell this game came from, here’s its history carried out through song.



Community

“Social Justice Saturday”

Woodlawn Multicultural Impact Collective

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Free

Every second Saturday, Don’t Shoot Portland is asking community members to join them in identifying issues within the community and strategizing to solve them.



Sunday, March 10

Art

29th Annual “Buckman Art Show & Sell”

Buckman Elementary School

11 a.m.

$2–5 suggested donation

Over 100 local vendors and artists will be sharing their crafts, as well as some student art, performances, face painting and food. All proceeds go to the school’s art program.



Music

U Sco, The New Trust, Calyx, Beach Party

Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 p.m.

$8, 21+

Progressive math rock meets free jazz through local trio U Sco, for an interesting blend of noise.



Film & Theater

‘Straight’

The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza

Thu–Sat: 7:30 p.m. through March 23

$15–35

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola stage this play on sexual identity, fidelity and “equality.”



Community

“Get It on Paper: 20 Years of ‘Street Roots’ Opening Reception”

Collins Gallery at Multnomah County Central Library (Downtown)

2–4 p.m.

Free

Some of the paper’s vendors, supporters and leadership will be here discussing and celebrating two decades worth of history for this important publication.



Monday, March 11

Art

“Echo”

Pacific Northwest College of Art

Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Artists Joe Feddersen debuts his series of works using ancient and contemporary glyphs based on pop culture.



Music

Adia Victoria, Dick Stusso, Ezza Rose

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$13–15, 21+

Adia Victoria’s gothic blues/Americana takes you by surprise in the best way.



Film & Theater

‘Let’s Talk About Sex’

Jack London Revue

7 p.m.

$5

Comedians and authors join together to have “the talk,” in a much funnier way than your parents ever had it with you.



Community

Reproductive Justice Action Team Meeting

Women’s Resource Center

4 p.m. every Monday

Free

If you’re down to fight for reproductive rights, join the action team to learn how to do so.