Events Calendar March 5–March 11

Tuesday, March 5
Art
“Forty by Forty: Paintings from Mother Winter”
Powell’s City of Books (Downtown)
9 a.m.–11 p.m. through March 31
Free
To celebrate the start of Women’s History Month, this exhibition coincides with the release of Sophia Shalmiyev’s lyrical memoir Mother Winter, about starting a new life in the Pacific Northwest after escaping the Soviet Union.
Music
The Aladdin Theater
7:30 p.m.
$35
They’re honestly so much more than Graceland, and the unity they’ve brought to South Africa throughout the years is virtuous.
Film & Theater
Living Room Theatre
3 p.m., 7 p.m. through March 7
$11 ($8 with student ID)
Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s musical beautifully tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers who were stuck in Newfoundland and the community that welcomed them after the 9/11 attacks.
Community
Portland Mardi Gras Day Parade
N. Mississippi Ave. & N. Humboldt St.
7 p.m.
Free
Fat Tuesday done Portland-style. Should be interesting.
Wednesday, March 6
Art
“It’s Not Any House You Know: New Myths for a Changing Planet”
PDX Contemporary Art
Tue–Sat: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., through March 31
Free
Works by Jacques Flèchemuller, based on Spencer Beebe’s book on conservation titled Cache.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$15–20
Hear vocalist Clementine Creevy belt out catchy, grunge-punk tracks about periods and other aspects of female adolescence.
Film & Theater
Clinton Street Theater
8 p.m.
$5–8 suggested donation
A compilation of Yugoslavian filmmakers’ short films in response to Titoism, which birthed the Black Wave cinematic movement.
Community
Multnomah County Courthouse
8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Frontline Solidarity is looking to build strength in numbers outside the courthouse for the first day of trials against proclaimed anti-fascist water protector Cozcacuhuatli Chicome.
Thursday, March 7
Art
“Take Me to a Place I’ve Never Been Before”
Multnomah Arts Center
Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.–9:30 p.m., Sat and Sun: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Dianne Jean Erickson taps into the imagery of her consciousness through these mixed media paintings.
Music
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$10–12
Gish touts “anti-folk” tracks with funny titles like “I’m Filled with Steak, and Cannot Dance” and “I Eat Salads Now,” but we swear she sings about more than just food.
Film & Theater
‘Made to Dance in Burning Buildings’
Shaking the Tree Theatre
Thu–Sun: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. through March 16
$10–30
Inspired by Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls and based on a true story, this amalgam of dance, theater and poetry comes with a trigger warning—it deals heavily with sexual abuse.
Community
“Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration”
Lewis & Clark Law School
7–9 p.m.
Free
The closing event of the school’s annual “Week Against Mass Incarceration” showcases art from people who have been or are currently incarcerated, as well as artists, readings and a presentation on Measure 11.
Friday, March 8
Art
Fourteen30 Contemporary
Tue–Sat: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., through April 27
Free
This new collection of work by Sidony O’Neal may or may not actually have to do with trees.
Music
The Roseland
9 p.m.
$39.50–49.50
For sad kids only. Bring a tissue.
Film & Theater
Funhouse Lounge
Thu–Sat: 7 p.m. through March 30
$18–25
A live adaptation of the ‘90s Keanu Reeves “classic” that will probably be better than the movie itself.
Community
“Radical Shabbat: Anti-Semitism vs. Anti-Zionism”
Karl Miller Center
6:30 p.m.
Free
Deconstruct the differences between these two movements and their portrayal in the media at this monthly potluck dinner. Bring a dish!
Saturday, March 9
Art
Augen Gallery DeSoto
Tue–Sat: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and by appointment, through March 31
Free
Rita Robillard’s newest collection is centered around water in different forms.
Music
“Let’s Dance: A Benefit for Growing Gardens”
Barrio (in the Portland Mercado)
9 p.m.
Donation based
DJ Small Skies will be spinning new wave and ‘80s tunes for the benefit of the Growing Gardens’ Home Gardens Program, which brings access and education on fresh food to those in need.
Film & Theater
‘The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors’
Winningstad Theatre
Sat: 2 p.m., 5 p.m. Sun: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. through April 14
$15–32
If you were ever wondering where the hell this game came from, here’s its history carried out through song.
Community
Woodlawn Multicultural Impact Collective
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Free
Every second Saturday, Don’t Shoot Portland is asking community members to join them in identifying issues within the community and strategizing to solve them.
Sunday, March 10
Art
29th Annual “Buckman Art Show & Sell”
Buckman Elementary School
11 a.m.
$2–5 suggested donation
Over 100 local vendors and artists will be sharing their crafts, as well as some student art, performances, face painting and food. All proceeds go to the school’s art program.
Music
U Sco, The New Trust, Calyx, Beach Party
Turn! Turn! Turn!
8 p.m.
$8, 21+
Progressive math rock meets free jazz through local trio U Sco, for an interesting blend of noise.
Film & Theater
‘Straight’
The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza
Thu–Sat: 7:30 p.m. through March 23
$15–35
Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola stage this play on sexual identity, fidelity and “equality.”
Community
“Get It on Paper: 20 Years of ‘Street Roots’ Opening Reception”
Collins Gallery at Multnomah County Central Library (Downtown)
2–4 p.m.
Free
Some of the paper’s vendors, supporters and leadership will be here discussing and celebrating two decades worth of history for this important publication.
Monday, March 11
Art
Pacific Northwest College of Art
Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Artists Joe Feddersen debuts his series of works using ancient and contemporary glyphs based on pop culture.
Music
Adia Victoria, Dick Stusso, Ezza Rose
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$13–15, 21+
Adia Victoria’s gothic blues/Americana takes you by surprise in the best way.
Film & Theater
Jack London Revue
7 p.m.
$5
Comedians and authors join together to have “the talk,” in a much funnier way than your parents ever had it with you.
Community
Reproductive Justice Action Team Meeting
Women’s Resource Center
4 p.m. every Monday
Free
If you’re down to fight for reproductive rights, join the action team to learn how to do so.