Events Calendar Nov. 27–Dec. 3

Tuesday Nov. 27

Art

“Never Was A Thing”

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.

Music

Unearth

Dante’s

7:30 p.m.

$18–20, 21+

Steadfast metalcore sons Unearth visit Portland with Dirty Jersey’s own Fit for an Autopsy as direct support for a night of down-tuned grooves and a superfluous amount of pinch harmonics.

Film & Theater

Vanishing Point

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

This 1971 car chase film was the inspiration behind Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof. It’ll be in all of its 35mm splendor this week at the Hollywood Theatre.

Wednesday Nov. 28

Art

“Art by Tarts: The Sex Worker Art Party”

Sanctuary Club

7–9 p.m.

Free

The Sanctuary Club will host their fourth annual “Art by Tarts” event, a showcase of art made by sex workers from around the world. This will be the last night of this event.

Music

“Total Request Nite”

CC Slaughters

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

Dance the night away to the tunes you actually want to hear with Bolivia Carmichaels as she hosts a wholly request-driven night of jams.

Film & Theater

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Mission Theater

5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

$3–4

The Mission Theater will once again show this 1989 holiday comedy classic starring Chevy Chase.

Community

“2018 Holiday Ale Festival”

Pioneer Courthouse Square

11 a.m.–9 .p.m.

$40–100, 21+

This year’s Holiday Ale Festival kicks off this Wednesday and will run until Sunday. Enjoy a variety of winter-themed alcoholic beverages all week!

Thursday Nov. 29

Art

“The Spectral Divide”

Stephanie Chefas Projects

1–6 p.m.

Free

“The Spectral Divide” is a new exhibition of photography and short film works by Mako Miyamoto and will be on display until Nov. 30.

Music

Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group

Jack London Revue

8 p.m.

$7, 21+

Portland jazz legend Mel Brown and his trio will grace the Jack London Revue for a night of lovely, organ-centric soul and jazz.

Film & Theater

Die Hard: The Parody Musical

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m.

$20

This parody features 15 musical numbers spoofing the original movies and will run until Dec. 16.

Community

“Shanrock’s Triviology”

EastBurn

7 p.m.

Free

Cash and prize rewards are up for grabs as Shanrock hosts trivia night at EastBurn this Thursday.

Friday Nov. 30

Art

“Migrations”

Antler Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Josie Morway and Scott Listfield’s joint exhibition at the Antler Gallery is an exploration of wildlife and the biosphere through painting. This exhibition will wrap up on Nov. 30.

Music

Maximum Mad

High Water Mark

9 p.m.

$7

Maximum Mad will play with New Primals from Minneapolis and Sheenjek, who are playing their first show.

Film & Theater

Escape from Chapel Perilous

Performance Works NorthWest

8 p.m.

$10

This is a so-called intermedia performance ritual brought to us by ParaTheatrical Research PDX. Lost souls and “karma mechanics” abound, so we’re told.

Community

“Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree”

Keller Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

$20–60

Join a 300-person choir as they gather at Keller Auditorium to form a giant singing Christmas tree. This will be the only Friday performance.

Saturday Dec. 1

Art

“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”

UPFOR Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings.

Music

Chonk

The Lombard Pub

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Chonk, Bad and Nothing to No One will collectively host a night of alternative rock for free at The Lombard tonight.

Film & Theater

The Bishop’s Wife

Hollywood Theatre

2 p.m.

$6

The Academy Award-nominated 1947 holiday classic will screen at the Hollywood Theatre.

Community

“Breakfast on the Bridge”

Steel Bridge

All morning

Free w/ bike

Our bike friends at Shift will be providing coffee and pastries for free to bike commuters.

Sunday Dec. 2

Art

“Liberation Stories”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

The final day of Victor Maldonado’s latest exhibition showcases a series of acrylic paintings inspired by the artist’s experience as a Mexican-born American living in the current era of political policies and rhetoric.

Music

The Libertine Belles

The Secret Society

6 p.m.

$6

The three Belles will provide a night of old-time swing and jazz songs at the Secret Society on the northeast side tonight.

Film & Theater

The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays

Twilight Theater Company

8 p.m.

$15–18

The Twilight Theater Company hosts a night of mystery in this Doyle-inspired holiday play. The Game’s Afoot will show until Dec. 16.

Community

Multicultural Holiday Market

Artifact

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Switchblade Sistas vintage clothing shop will host a multicultural holiday market for any unique gifts you may be in the market for this season. DJ Timothy Bee will spin tunes and Blackstreet Bakery will provide vegan treats throughout the day.

Monday Dec. 3

Art

“Holiday Pin Pals” Mini Artist Market

Nucleus Portland

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Need an outside-the-box idea for gift-giving this season? 12+ local artists will gather at the Nucleus nook on Hawthorne to sell pins, patches, plants and so much more.

Music

Lauren Sanderson w/ Sizzy Rocket

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$13

Lauren Sanderson is an edgy alternative rapper from Indiana, of all places. Check her out with Sizzy Rocket tonight at Holocene in support of Sanderson’s brand new EP, Don’t Panic.

Film & Theater

Superman 40th Anniversary

Lloyd Center 10

7 p.m.

$10

Come celebrate 40 years of Richard Donner’s classic first Superman film starring Christopher Reeves. A special 1941 animated short called “The Mechanical Monsters” will screen directly afterwards.

Community

“ScanFair 2018”

Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

10 a.m.

$10

Celebrate the holidays in Scandinavian fashion at this year’s ScanFair, a Nordic Christmas fair featuring live dance, arts & crafts and loads of Scandinavian holiday food. Skål!