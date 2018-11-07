Wednesday Nov 7

Community

Diane Williams

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Diane Williams is founder and editor of literary magazine, NOON, and Powell’s is celebrating her new book release, The Collected Stories of Diane Williams, with an in-house signing.

Music

Local H

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$16–18, 21+

’90s alternative rockers, well-known for their 1996 hit single, “Born to be Down,” will appear at the Doug Fir Lounge for a special Wednesday night gig celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Pack Up the Cats.”

Film & Theater

Wild in the Streets

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

The Hollywood Theatre and KBOO.FM present a special screening of this ‘60s protest movie.

Art

MAC Instructors Showcase

Multnomah Art Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

Multnomah Art Center instructors will exhibit some of their latest works tonight and all week at the MAC.

Thursday Nov 8

Music

J Mascis

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$28.50–30

Singer and lead guitarist of popular power-rock group Dinosaur Jr. will be performing solo at the Aladdin Theater this week. British artist James Elkington will support.

Film & Theater

SuicideGirls: “Blackheart Burlesque”

Crystal Ballroom

9–11 p.m.

$25, 21+

The internationally-known burlesque troupe brings a revamped version of its self-proclaimed “sexiest show on the planet” to the Crystal Ballroom.

Art

“The Spectral Divide”

Stephanie Chefas Projects

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

“The Spectral Divide” is a new exhibition of photography and short film works by Mako Miyamoto.

Community

The Allusionist Podcast

Mississippi Studios

7:30 p.m.

$25–28

Helen Zaltzman’s award-winning linguistics podcast comes to Portland for a special live recording.

Friday Nov 9

Community

OryCon 40

Red Lion Hotel

9 a.m.

$35–70

The annual fan-run sci-fi convention will take place at the Red Lion Hotel all weekend. Artist Jeff Sturgeon will be Guest of Honor.

Art

“Factitious Matter”

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Visit the Eutectic Gallery for a viewing of new sculptural works that explore overarching themes of banality and everyday life.

Music

Sadistic Intent

Tonic Lounge

9 p.m.

$18, 21+

L.A. thrash icons Sadistic Intent storm the Tonic Lounge this Friday. Portland’s own Petrification will support.

Film & Theater

Brian Posehn

Helium Comedy Club

7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$20–26, 21+

Actor, comedian and avowed metalhead Brian Posehn visits Portland once again for a few sets of hilarity at Helium this Thursday.

Saturday Nov 10

Art

George Johanson: “The Artist at 90: A Retrospective”

Augen Gallery

Noon

Free

Join painter George Johanson for a special artist talk at the Augen Gallery this Saturday at noon.

Film & Theater

The Shape of Things

Headwaters Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$10–20

The Missing Link Theatre Company puts on Neil LaBute’s dark rom-com about four Midwestern teens.

Music

Plastic Weather

Green Noise Records

5 p.m.

Free

These “bratty synth punks” from Portland will play a free show at Green Noise Records in North Portland with Rilla and Dreckig. Consider supporting your local record shop with a purchase.

Community

Northwest Food & Wine Festival

Oregon Convention Center

5 p.m.

$75

Enjoy a night of the best regional wines, beers and gourmet foods from in and around the Pacific Northwest.

Sunday Nov 11

Art

“Migrations”

Antler Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Josie Morway and Scott Listfield’s joint exhibition at the Antler Gallery is an exploration of wildlife and the biosphere through painting.

Film & Theater

Cloth

New Expressive Works

2:30 p.m.

$15–25

Portland’s Contemporary Ballet performs their new Richard Yates-inspired existentialist dance piece that questions the coming-of-age process we all experience.

Music

Skipping Bedtime w/ DJ Rescue

White Owl Social Club

6 p.m.

Free, 21+

Dance (most of) the night away and enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage (if you prefer) with DJ Rescue at PDX’s monthly dance party for parents and other tired people.

Community

Holiday Food & Gift Fest

Oregon Convention Center

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$10

One of the largest holiday festivals in the Northwest returns for a whole weekend of shop-’til-you-drop holiday antics.

Monday Nov 12

Community

Idra Novey & Leni Zumas

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Those Who Knew is Novey’s new novel on corrupt politics and the group that aims to fix things will be one focus of tonight’s discussion with author and PSU professor, Leni Zumas.

Art

“Flowers Above, Flowers Below”

Stumptown Coffee 1

6 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Stop into Stumptown Coffee 1 and check out Zachary Marvick’s new series of watercolor, gouache and India ink paintings over a fresh cup of java.

Music

Yndi Halda

High Water Mark

9 p.m.

$8, 21+

The British post-rock group visits Portland for a night of cinematic soundscapes at the High Water Mark. Staghorn and the Mighty Missoula will open the show.

Film & Theater

Let’s Talk About Sex

Jack London Revue

7 p.m.

$5

A group of bawdy jokesters share the stage and dish on humanity’s oldest and most fun pastime.