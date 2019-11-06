Events Calendar November 5–11

Tues, Nov. 5
Art
Waterstone Gallery
7 p.m.
Free
The debut of a new series of paintings inspired by the poetry of Alan Ginsburg at this artist-owned gallery.
Music
Friends of Chamber Music: The Danish String Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall
7:30 p.m.
$32–57
A world-renowned string quartet performs on PSU campus as part of their limited United States tour.
Film & Theatre
‘Redwood’
Portland Center Stage at the Armory
7:30 p.m.
$21–87
An Ancestry test reveals a shared connection between a Black woman and her white boyfriend. The show features dancing, comedy and frank conversation of the systemic inequities of the Black American experience.
Community
Viking Men’s Basketball vs. Puget Sound
Stott Pavilion
7:30–10 p.m.
$5–30
PSU’s men’s basketball team takes on the University of Puget Sound from Tacoma, Wash.
Wed, Nov. 6
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$17 w/ student ID
A celebration of the work of children’s author Gianni Rodari along with works from several other 20th century Italian artists.
Music
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30 P.M.
$29.50–59.50
The Canadian popstar hit is known for her non-glamorous, relatable style and lyrics.
Film & Theatre
‘Parasite’
Cinema 21
7:00 P.M.
$9 w/ Student ID
The latest film from celebrated South Korean cult-film maker Bong Joon Ho, creator of The Host and Snowpiercer.
Community
Straight Korean Female Fans, Their Gay Fantasies and K-pop
Smith Student Union 294
6–8 p.m.
Free
Associate Professor of Film Studies Jungmin Kwon discusses her work on female fans of gay media in South Korea and the forces that shape their habits.
Thurs, Nov. 7
Art
Floating World Comics
6–8 p.m.
Free
Comic artist from the Yukon territory discusses his new graphic novel Dakwäkãda Warriors, a tale of two indigenous earth protectors featuring sections in both English and his people’s Southern Tutchone.
Music
Kelly’s Olympian
9 p.m.
$10
This popular monthly event features the latest up-and-coming Portland hip hop artists and producers.
Film & Theatre
White Bird: Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel
Lincoln Performance Hall
7–9 p.m.
$25–38
An innovative dance group explores elements of African diaspora and the early Black American Christian experience.
Community
Jordan Schnitzer Gallery Grand Opening First Thursday Reception
Fariborz Maseeh Hall
5–8 p.m.
Free
Tours given by gallery curator Linda Tesner. Snacks and wine will be available, along with viewing of the gallery’s inaugural exhibit.
Fri, Nov. 8
Art
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
A new exhibition of paintings by Elizabeth Malaska unites strange and familiar forms to interrogate the concept of mother and womanhood at large.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$18
Chicago-centered garage rock band with a hard to google name.
Film & Theatre
Defunkt Theater
7:30 p.m.
Pay what you can
The Portland debut of a critically acclaimed experimental play chronicling a family across multiple generations. Described as “Thornton Wilder on acid.”
Community
A Conversation with James Verini
Powell’s Books Burnside
7:30 p.m.
Free
Journalist James Verini discusses his new book They Will Have to Die Now, about the last battle against the Islamic State in the urban terrain of Mosul, Iraq.
Sat, Nov. 9
Art
Multiple Locations
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
$15 ($20 day-of)
A huge collection of author talks, writing workshops and vendors spread across multiple venues. Cost includes admission to the Portland Art Museum.
Music
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$12–15, 21+
Lubbock, Texas based roots and western music with a modern twist.
Film & Theatre
Live Wire Radio: Portland Book Festival Edition
Alberta Rose Theater
7:30
$20–35
Catch a live taping of OPB’s nationally syndicated variety show featuring authors, illustrators and poets this week.
Community
Pretty Kitty Holiday Craft Bazaar
Taborspace
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Shop handmade gifts for pets and their humans. All proceeds benefit House of Dreams no-kill cat shelter. Featuring refreshments, door prizes and a silent auction.
Sun, Nov. 10
Art
Central Library Collins Gallery
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
An exhibit of works by the Portland Society for Calligraphy on what’s important to them, put to the pen and paper.
Music
Marilyn Keller and the Ezra Weiss Big Band
6 p.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
Free
A gospel jazz performance that benefits Immigrant Families Together, a foundation that provides legal aid, counsel and support to migrants on the border.
Film & Theatre
Living Room Theaters
Multiple showtimes
$8 w/ student ID
When the Taliban puts a bounty on the head of Afghan filmmaker Hassan Fazili, he is forced to flee the country with his wife and two daughters. He documents their journey on an iPhone camera.
Community
Powell’s Book Cedar Hills Crossing
4:00 p.m.
FREE
Mingle with numerous sci-fi authors from across the country.
Mon, Nov. 11
Art
Ladies and Gentleman: The Beatles!
Oregon Historical Society
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$8
This is the last day to catch the touring exhibition of Beatles memorabilia from their early boyband period.
Music
Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
8 p.m.
$16–99
The Midwestern rapper known for his rapid-fire delivery comes to Portland for a show that’s sure to get your blood pumping.
Film & Theatre
Retro Movie Night: ‘Coneheads’
Cruzroom Annex
6 p.m.
Free
Watch the bizarre SNL-spinoff film in a cozy space on Alberta. Different movies show every Monday.
Community
Trivia at Oakshire Brewing Company
Oakshire Brewing Company
7–9 p.m.
Free
Grab a beer or a kombucha and battle out to trivia with some friends.