Events Calendar November 5–11

Tues, Nov. 5

Art

“Sacred Spaces” by Bill Sharp

Waterstone Gallery

7 p.m.

Free

The debut of a new series of paintings inspired by the poetry of Alan Ginsburg at this artist-owned gallery.

Music

Friends of Chamber Music: The Danish String Quartet

Lincoln Performance Hall

7:30 p.m.

$32–57

A world-renowned string quartet performs on PSU campus as part of their limited United States tour.

Film & Theatre

‘Redwood’

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$21–87

An Ancestry test reveals a shared connection between a Black woman and her white boyfriend. The show features dancing, comedy and frank conversation of the systemic inequities of the Black American experience.

Community

Viking Men’s Basketball vs. Puget Sound

Stott Pavilion

7:30–10 p.m.

$5–30

PSU’s men’s basketball team takes on the University of Puget Sound from Tacoma, Wash.

Wed, Nov. 6

Art

“Italian Excellence”

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$17 w/ student ID

A celebration of the work of children’s author Gianni Rodari along with works from several other 20th century Italian artists.

Music

Alessia Cara

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7:30 P.M.

$29.50–59.50

The Canadian popstar hit is known for her non-glamorous, relatable style and lyrics.

Film & Theatre

‘Parasite’

Cinema 21

7:00 P.M.

$9 w/ Student ID

The latest film from celebrated South Korean cult-film maker Bong Joon Ho, creator of The Host and Snowpiercer.

Community

Straight Korean Female Fans, Their Gay Fantasies and K-pop

Smith Student Union 294

6–8 p.m.

Free

Associate Professor of Film Studies Jungmin Kwon discusses her work on female fans of gay media in South Korea and the forces that shape their habits.

Thurs, Nov. 7

Art

A Night with Cole Pauls

Floating World Comics

6–8 p.m.

Free

Comic artist from the Yukon territory discusses his new graphic novel Dakwäkãda Warriors, a tale of two indigenous earth protectors featuring sections in both English and his people’s Southern Tutchone.

Music

The Thesis

Kelly’s Olympian

9 p.m.

$10

This popular monthly event features the latest up-and-coming Portland hip hop artists and producers.

Film & Theatre

White Bird: Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel

Lincoln Performance Hall

7–9 p.m.

$25–38

An innovative dance group explores elements of African diaspora and the early Black American Christian experience.

Community

Jordan Schnitzer Gallery Grand Opening First Thursday Reception

Fariborz Maseeh Hall

5–8 p.m.

Free

Tours given by gallery curator Linda Tesner. Snacks and wine will be available, along with viewing of the gallery’s inaugural exhibit.

Fri, Nov. 8

Art

“Of Myth or of Monday”

Russo Lee Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

A new exhibition of paintings by Elizabeth Malaska unites strange and familiar forms to interrogate the concept of mother and womanhood at large.

Music

Twin Peaks

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$18

Chicago-centered garage rock band with a hard to google name.

Film & Theatre

Smokefall

Defunkt Theater

7:30 p.m.

Pay what you can

The Portland debut of a critically acclaimed experimental play chronicling a family across multiple generations. Described as “Thornton Wilder on acid.”

Community

A Conversation with James Verini

Powell’s Books Burnside

7:30 p.m.

Free

Journalist James Verini discusses his new book They Will Have to Die Now, about the last battle against the Islamic State in the urban terrain of Mosul, Iraq.

Sat, Nov. 9

Art

Portland Book Festival

Multiple Locations

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

$15 ($20 day-of)

A huge collection of author talks, writing workshops and vendors spread across multiple venues. Cost includes admission to the Portland Art Museum.

Music

Flatland Cavalry

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$12–15, 21+

Lubbock, Texas based roots and western music with a modern twist.

Film & Theatre

Live Wire Radio: Portland Book Festival Edition

Alberta Rose Theater

7:30

$20–35

Catch a live taping of OPB’s nationally syndicated variety show featuring authors, illustrators and poets this week.

Community

Pretty Kitty Holiday Craft Bazaar

Taborspace

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Shop handmade gifts for pets and their humans. All proceeds benefit House of Dreams no-kill cat shelter. Featuring refreshments, door prizes and a silent auction.

Sun, Nov. 10

Art

“Life:Lines”

Central Library Collins Gallery

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

An exhibit of works by the Portland Society for Calligraphy on what’s important to them, put to the pen and paper.

Music

Marilyn Keller and the Ezra Weiss Big Band

6 p.m.

Augustana Lutheran Church

Free

A gospel jazz performance that benefits Immigrant Families Together, a foundation that provides legal aid, counsel and support to migrants on the border.

Film & Theatre

‘Midnight Traveler’

Living Room Theaters

Multiple showtimes

$8 w/ student ID

When the Taliban puts a bounty on the head of Afghan filmmaker Hassan Fazili, he is forced to flee the country with his wife and two daughters. He documents their journey on an iPhone camera.

Community

Sci-fi Authorfest 13

Powell’s Book Cedar Hills Crossing

4:00 p.m.

FREE

Mingle with numerous sci-fi authors from across the country.

Mon, Nov. 11

Art

Ladies and Gentleman: The Beatles!

Oregon Historical Society

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$8

This is the last day to catch the touring exhibition of Beatles memorabilia from their early boyband period.

Music

Machine Gun Kelly

Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

8 p.m.

$16–99

The Midwestern rapper known for his rapid-fire delivery comes to Portland for a show that’s sure to get your blood pumping.

Film & Theatre

Retro Movie Night: ‘Coneheads’

Cruzroom Annex

6 p.m.

Free

Watch the bizarre SNL-spinoff film in a cozy space on Alberta. Different movies show every Monday.

Community

Trivia at Oakshire Brewing Company

Oakshire Brewing Company

7–9 p.m.

Free

Grab a beer or a kombucha and battle out to trivia with some friends.