Events Calendar Oct. 8–14

Tuesday, Oct. 8



Art

Blue Sky Ahead: Founders

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

This exhibition is in celebration of the gallery’s 44th anniversary along with its founders.

Music

flor, joan, Lostboycrow

Wonder Ballroom

7:30 p.m.

$18

All the strictly lowercase, dreamy, indie pop you could ever ask for.

Film & Theater

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

A documentary focusing on the origins of the 1979 movie Alien with “never-before-seen materials” from the writers and artists.

Community

The Pumpkin Patch

Sauvie Island

9 a.m.

Free, except cost of pumpkin

Get your pumpkins at the self-dubbed “original pumpkin patch.”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Art

“A Personal Selection”

Charles A. Hartman Fine Art

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Mark Steinmetz’ collection of black and white photographs will be on display until Oct. 26.

Music

KPSU DJs

Kelly’s Olympian

8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Free, 21+

See student media in action! This week’s featured DJ is DJ Rachelle.

Film & Theater

Sci-fi Film Festival: ‘The Matrix Revolutions’

Empirical Theatre at OMSI

7 p.m.

$7

See Neo do his thing ,again, in the threequel of the Matrix franchise screening at OMSI’s Sci-fi festival.

Community

Coming Out Monologues

Alberta Abbey

7:30–9:30 p.m.

$15

Coming out stories told by a range of people within the LGBTQ+ community

Thursday, Oct. 10

Art

“Neck of the Woods”

Gallery 114

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Jeremy Gregory and Curtis Settino collaborated on this exhibition featuring dioramas and lots of puppets.

Music

Oh, Rose, Plastic Cactus, No Aloha

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$10

The night will be full of indie rock with this lineup of Pacific Northwest-based babes.

Film & Theater

West Side Story

Winningstad Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$28.00–48.00

Two Romeo-Juliet-esque lovers find themselves midst New York City’s clashing street gangs.

Community

BeerQuest Haunted Pub tour

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

7–9:30 p.m.

$45, 21+

Don’t spill your drink.

Friday, Oct. 11

Art

“Bestiary”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

This exhibition of Rick Bartow’s past works feature mixed media creatures of all kinds.

Music

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Mom Jeans

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$25

Frank Lopes’ spoken word songs will attract all the sadbois at this show.

Film & Theater

Portland Unknown Film Festival

Disjecta

5 p.m., 7 p.m.

$7–12, evening pass

A norm-defying, experimental and unconventional gallery of films.

Community

Portland Tattoo Expo

Expo Center

2–10 p.m.

$20 Day Pass

Artists and tattoo parlors unite in this expo all about tattoos.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Art

“Flowers of Emptiness”

Urbanite

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

These works by local artist James Bradley are on display until October 31.

Music

Senses Fail, Hot Mulligan

Hawthorne Theater

8 p.m.

$19.50

Sad season is in full swing.

Film & Theater



All Night Horror Marathon

The Hollywood Theatre

9 p.m.–5 a.m.

$15

Who wouldn’t want to be scared silly with classic ’70s and ’80s horror flicks?

Community

Light the Night

SE Water & Market Street

5 p.m.

Free, all ages

A light festival hosted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in support of cancer research.







Sunday, Oct. 13

Art

“Journeys in Fiber”

Alberta Street Gallery

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Alycia Allen Tolmach created quilts using vintage Japanese kimonos in collaboration with Kim Tepe’s nature-based fiber works.

Music

Jonas Brothers

Moda Center

7:30 p.m.

$29.95–$496.95

The reunion tour we could only ever dream of—until now.

Film & Theater

They Live

NW Film Center, Whitsell Auditorium

2 p.m.

$10, $8 w/ student ID

The 1988 film directed by John Carpenter critiques the effects of mass media.







Community

Family Clay Sunday

Multnomah Arts Center

1:30–4 p.m.

$16

Spend Sunday funday sculpting some stuff.

Monday, Oct. 14

Art

Richard Boyer

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

These works consist of oil paintings of Portland’s cityscapes by artist Richard Boyer.

Music

Cavetown

Wonder Ballroom

7:30 p.m.

$20

At just 20 years old, Robin Skinner has gone from posting ukulele covers on YouTube to touring the world.

Film & Theater

Noche de Película

The Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

LGBTQ+ folks from Peru, Argentina, Colombia and more share their experiences in a series of films.

Community

Nacho Week

Varying locations & Times

Need I say more?