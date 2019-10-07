Events Calendar Oct. 8–14

Tuesday, Oct. 8
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
This exhibition is in celebration of the gallery’s 44th anniversary along with its founders.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
7:30 p.m.
$18
All the strictly lowercase, dreamy, indie pop you could ever ask for.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
A documentary focusing on the origins of the 1979 movie Alien with “never-before-seen materials” from the writers and artists.
Community
Sauvie Island
9 a.m.
Free, except cost of pumpkin
Get your pumpkins at the self-dubbed “original pumpkin patch.”
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Art
Charles A. Hartman Fine Art
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Mark Steinmetz’ collection of black and white photographs will be on display until Oct. 26.
Music
Kelly’s Olympian
8 p.m.–12 a.m.
Free, 21+
See student media in action! This week’s featured DJ is DJ Rachelle.
Film & Theater
Sci-fi Film Festival: ‘The Matrix Revolutions’
Empirical Theatre at OMSI
7 p.m.
$7
See Neo do his thing ,again, in the threequel of the Matrix franchise screening at OMSI’s Sci-fi festival.
Community
Alberta Abbey
7:30–9:30 p.m.
$15
Coming out stories told by a range of people within the LGBTQ+ community
Thursday, Oct. 10
Art
Gallery 114
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Jeremy Gregory and Curtis Settino collaborated on this exhibition featuring dioramas and lots of puppets.
Music
Oh, Rose, Plastic Cactus, No Aloha
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$10
The night will be full of indie rock with this lineup of Pacific Northwest-based babes.
Film & Theater
Winningstad Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$28.00–48.00
Two Romeo-Juliet-esque lovers find themselves midst New York City’s clashing street gangs.
Community
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
7–9:30 p.m.
$45, 21+
Don’t spill your drink.
Friday, Oct. 11
Art
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
This exhibition of Rick Bartow’s past works feature mixed media creatures of all kinds.
Music
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Mom Jeans
Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$25
Frank Lopes’ spoken word songs will attract all the sadbois at this show.
Film & Theater
Portland Unknown Film Festival
Disjecta
5 p.m., 7 p.m.
$7–12, evening pass
A norm-defying, experimental and unconventional gallery of films.
Community
Expo Center
2–10 p.m.
$20 Day Pass
Artists and tattoo parlors unite in this expo all about tattoos.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Art
“Flowers of Emptiness”
Urbanite
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
These works by local artist James Bradley are on display until October 31.
Music
Hawthorne Theater
8 p.m.
$19.50
Sad season is in full swing.
Film & Theater
The Hollywood Theatre
9 p.m.–5 a.m.
$15
Who wouldn’t want to be scared silly with classic ’70s and ’80s horror flicks?
Community
SE Water & Market Street
5 p.m.
Free, all ages
A light festival hosted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in support of cancer research.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Art
Alberta Street Gallery
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Alycia Allen Tolmach created quilts using vintage Japanese kimonos in collaboration with Kim Tepe’s nature-based fiber works.
Music
Moda Center
7:30 p.m.
$29.95–$496.95
The reunion tour we could only ever dream of—until now.
Film & Theater
NW Film Center, Whitsell Auditorium
2 p.m.
$10, $8 w/ student ID
The 1988 film directed by John Carpenter critiques the effects of mass media.
Community
Multnomah Arts Center
1:30–4 p.m.
$16
Spend Sunday funday sculpting some stuff.
Monday, Oct. 14
Art
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
These works consist of oil paintings of Portland’s cityscapes by artist Richard Boyer.
Music
Cavetown
Wonder Ballroom
7:30 p.m.
$20
At just 20 years old, Robin Skinner has gone from posting ukulele covers on YouTube to touring the world.
Film & Theater
The Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
LGBTQ+ folks from Peru, Argentina, Colombia and more share their experiences in a series of films.
Community
Varying locations & Times
Need I say more?