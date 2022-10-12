Events Calendar October 10/12-10/18

|
Wed, Oct. 12
Embracing Connections
Place, 735 NW 18th Ave
5 p.m.
Free
Visitors will find themselves beneath an imagined landscape of the mind
Ringo Starr
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 p.m.
$50+
The former Beatles drummer comes to Portland to perform rock music
Portland Film Festival
Lloyd Mall
10 a.m.–11 p.m.
$119+ Passes
Individual ticket prices vary
Portland’s 13-day Film Festival represents over 400 independent films for its 10th anniversary
Green Schools Wins!
PAE, 151 SW 1st Avenue
4 p.m.
Free
Connect with the green schools community over snacks and a social hour and get inspired to keep the work going
Thurs, Oct. 13
Photo Portraits
Gallery Go Go
5 p.m.
$35 for three portraits
Celebrated photographer Elle James is offering photo portraits at the Gallery for couples and families
Shred Flintstone
Mano Oculta
7 p.m.
$12
Alternative/indie Music
The Comedy Corral
LayLow Tavern
9 p.m.
Free
A showcase of Portland’s comedians, hosted by Julia Corral
Reading: A Place Called Home
Annie Bloom’s Books
7 p.m.
Free
Los Angeles author David Ambroz reads from his new memoir A Place Called Home
Fri, Oct. 14
Sitka Art Invitational
Oregon Contemporary
11 a.m.
$7+
A juried art expedition and sale, bringing together work from over 100 nature-inspired regional artists
HorrorPops
Bossanova Ballroom
7 p.m.
$25
Alternative/indie music from the Danish punk band
Laser Stranger Things 4
OMSI
6 p.m.
$7.50
Take a trip to the upside-down in the safety of the dome. Experience the tunes and soundscapes from the show in vibrant laser light.
Portland Retro Gaming Expo
Oregon Convention Center
12 p.m.
$15+
Appreciate classic video and arcade games through the presentation of events and conventions that celebrate the historic contribution video games have made in popular culture
Sat, Oct. 15
Story Time + Art Activity
JSMA at PSU
11 a.m.
Free
Latoya Lovely will read food-related stories to kids and their guardians in the galleries, followed by an art activity. This program is geared towards pre-K through early elementary students.
Panic! At The Disco
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$27.50+
Emo pop and alternative/indie music
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Clinton Street Theater
Midnight
$12
A cult classic story of creation, love, hate, adventure, and most of all, sex.
JUNTOSpdx
140 NW 4th Ave
2 p.m.
Free
The closing ceremony of a festival created to connect, inform, inspire and celebrate Latinx Hispanic culture
Sun, Oct. 16
Doll & Bear Show – Queens of the Doll Aisle
Embassy Suites at PDX Airport
11 a.m.
$8
Doll sale featuring antique, vintage, modern, BJD, Barbie, artist dolls, handmade clothing and teddy bears
The Glitch Mob
The North Warehouse
9 p.m.
$38
Dance/electronic music trio from Los Angeles consisting of edIT, Boreta and Ooah
Puppeteers for Fears
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m.
$20+
A rock-and-roll, horror-comedy sci-fi musical extravaganza…. with puppets!
Vegan Maker & Craft Fair
St. Johns Community Center
12 p.m.
Free
See the talent of 20+ local vegan makers and crafters, and support their crafts in the third annual event
Mon, Oct. 17
Muybridge Studies in Stop Motion Embroidery
Place, 735 NW 18th Ave
5 p.m.
Free
Embroidered reincarnations and reinventions of the work of an early filmmaker, with a workshop
Napalm Death
Bossanova Ballroom
6 p.m.
$24
A band credited as pioneers of the grindcore genre by incorporating elements of crust punk and death metal
Randy Feltface
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$20
Don’t miss this brand new hour of blistering stand-up and stories from a felt-faced philosopher in self-imposed exile
Harper’s Playground How-To Workshop
Vestas, 1417 NE Everett St
9 a.m.
$350
Learn everything you need to know to build an all-inclusive playground in your community
Tues, Oct. 18
Cosmic Reflections
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$40
Step-by-step painting instruction provided by artists. Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16×20 take-home canvas!
Sophie B. Hawkins
The Old Church Concert Hall
8 p.m.
$27+
Pop music by a Best New Artist Grammy nominee
To Kill a Mockingbird
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$35+
With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, one of the greatest novels has quickly become one of the greatest plays
Mushrooms and Adaptogens
The Arctos School of Herbal and Botanical Studies
10 a.m.
$390
Explore off-trail through the forest in search of edible and medicinal fungi, learning how to harvest safely and ethically so that participants are empowered to forage in the future