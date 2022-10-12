PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar October 10/12-10/18

Wed, Oct. 12

Embracing Connections


Place, 735 NW 18th Ave


5 p.m.


Free


Visitors will find themselves beneath an imagined landscape of the mind

Ringo Starr


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


8 p.m.


$50+


The former Beatles drummer comes to Portland to perform rock music

Portland Film Festival


Lloyd Mall


10 a.m.–11 p.m.


$119+ Passes

Individual ticket prices vary


Portland’s 13-day Film Festival represents over 400 independent films for its 10th anniversary

Green Schools Wins!


PAE, 151 SW 1st Avenue


4 p.m.


Free


Connect with the green schools community over snacks and a social hour and get inspired to keep the work going

Thurs, Oct. 13

Photo Portraits


Gallery Go Go


5 p.m.


$35 for three portraits


Celebrated photographer Elle James is offering photo portraits at the Gallery for couples and families

Shred Flintstone


Mano Oculta


7 p.m.


$12


Alternative/indie Music

The Comedy Corral


LayLow Tavern


9 p.m.


Free


A showcase of Portland’s comedians, hosted by Julia Corral

Reading: A Place Called Home


Annie Bloom’s Books


7 p.m.


Free


Los Angeles author David Ambroz reads from his new memoir A Place Called Home

Fri, Oct. 14

Sitka Art Invitational


Oregon Contemporary


11 a.m.


$7+


A juried art expedition and sale, bringing together work from over 100 nature-inspired regional artists

HorrorPops


Bossanova Ballroom


7 p.m.


$25


Alternative/indie music from the Danish punk band

Laser Stranger Things 4


OMSI


6 p.m.


$7.50


Take a trip to the upside-down in the safety of the dome. Experience the tunes and soundscapes from the show in vibrant laser light.

Portland Retro Gaming Expo


Oregon Convention Center


12 p.m.


$15+


Appreciate classic video and arcade games through the presentation of events and conventions that celebrate the historic contribution video games have made in popular culture

Sat, Oct. 15

Story Time + Art Activity


JSMA at PSU


11 a.m.


Free


Latoya Lovely will read food-related stories to kids and their guardians in the galleries, followed by an art activity. This program is geared towards pre-K through early elementary students. 

Panic! At The Disco


Moda Center


7 p.m.


$27.50+


Emo pop and alternative/indie music

The Rocky Horror Picture Show


The Clinton Street Theater


Midnight


$12


A cult classic story of creation, love, hate, adventure, and most of all, sex.

JUNTOSpdx


140 NW 4th Ave


2 p.m.


Free


The closing ceremony of a festival created to connect, inform, inspire and celebrate Latinx Hispanic culture

Sun, Oct. 16

Doll & Bear Show – Queens of the Doll Aisle


Embassy Suites at PDX Airport


11 a.m.


$8


Doll sale featuring antique, vintage, modern, BJD, Barbie, artist dolls, handmade clothing and teddy bears

The Glitch Mob


The North Warehouse


9 p.m.


$38


Dance/electronic music trio from Los Angeles consisting of edIT, Boreta and Ooah

Puppeteers for Fears


Funhouse Lounge


7 p.m.


$20+


A rock-and-roll, horror-comedy sci-fi musical extravaganza…. with puppets!

Vegan Maker & Craft Fair


St. Johns Community Center


12 p.m.


Free


See the talent of 20+ local vegan makers and crafters, and support their crafts in the third annual event

Mon, Oct. 17

Muybridge Studies in Stop Motion Embroidery


Place, 735 NW 18th Ave


5 p.m.


Free


Embroidered reincarnations and reinventions of the work of an early filmmaker, with a workshop

Napalm Death


Bossanova Ballroom


6 p.m.


$24


A band credited as pioneers of the grindcore genre by incorporating elements of crust punk and death metal

Randy Feltface


Helium Comedy Club


8 p.m.


$20


Don’t miss this brand new hour of blistering stand-up and stories from a felt-faced philosopher in self-imposed exile

Harper’s Playground How-To Workshop


Vestas, 1417 NE Everett St


9 a.m.


$350


Learn everything you need to know to build an all-inclusive playground in your community

Tues, Oct. 18

Cosmic Reflections


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$40


Step-by-step painting instruction provided by artists. Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16×20 take-home canvas!

Sophie B. Hawkins


The Old Church Concert Hall


8 p.m.


$27+


Pop music by a Best New Artist Grammy nominee

To Kill a Mockingbird


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$35+


With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, one of the greatest novels has quickly become one of the greatest plays

Mushrooms and Adaptogens


The Arctos School of Herbal and Botanical Studies


10 a.m.


$390


Explore off-trail through the forest in search of edible and medicinal fungi, learning how to harvest safely and ethically so that participants are empowered to forage in the future

 