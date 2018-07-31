Events July 31-Aug 6

Tuesday 7/31
Art
Diverse Voices of Vancouver B.C.
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
The Pearl District art gallery continues its exhibition of visual artists from the Pacific Northwest.
Film
Down By Law (1986)
Hollywood Theater
7:30 p.m.
$9 w/ PSU ID
Jim Jarmusch’s neo-noir comedy features Tom Waits, John Lurie and Roberto Benigni attempting to break out of jail.
Music
Human Ottoman
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$10
21+
The Portland trio consists of cello, vibraphone and drums, an unusual but kind of awesome collection of instruments. With Long Hallways and Volcanic Pinnacles.
Wednesday 8/1
Music
Sounds et al
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$8
21+
Patricia Wolf, Felisha Ledesma and Chloe Alexandra perform electronic music sets with live visuals. Any fan of noise, modular synths and live sound editing should have a great time.
Music
Mourn & Chastity
Bunk Bar
9 p.m.
$12 adv / $14 at door
21+
Catalonian post-punk band Mourn is full of “youthful energy” and “maturity in songcraft,” according to Pitchfork, the place I get all of my opinions about music.
Music
Noontime Showcase: VanPort Jazz
Main Street
Noon
Free
VanPort Jazz plays classic big-band charts and jazz favorites.
Film
48 Hour Film Project Screening
Hollywood Theater
7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
$9 w/ PSU ID
Witness the premieres of over 40 short films, made in only 48 hours. Limitation breeds creativity!
Thursday 8/2
Film
But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)
PSU Parking Structure 2
7 p.m.
Free
The second rooftop film showing of Top Down is Jamie Babbit’s romantic comedy about lesbian conversion therapy. Must-see queer cinema.
Art
Object Stories Community Opening
Portland Art Museum
6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.
Free
Portland’s art community has been doing more to reach out and discuss the issue of houselessness, which I think is great—especially because the people who frequent the Art Museum and the Oregon Symphony and such are often the well-off neoliberal NIMBYS that can often be the biggest impediment to fair housing policy. But there’s also the problem of “slacktivism,” where people go to stuff like this to appear and feel more engaged than they actually are. Not everyone needs to be on the front lines every day, of course, and awareness is always a good thing, as long as we don’t pretend that awareness and action are the same thing. Nevertheless, you should still go and show solidarity with the houseless of Portland, and maybe donate time and/or money to a shelter while you’re at it.
Art
“Now We Are Five” Opening
Upfor
6 p.m.–8 p.m.
Free
Opening night for Upfor’s latest group exhibition, which they call an “invigorating selection of new and familiar work from the last five years”.
Science
Sci Pub Portland: Hanford Nuclear Site
McMenamins Mission Theater
7 p.m.–9 p.m.
$5 advance
Ken Niles and Jeff Burright lecture on the clean-up operation at the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington. As part of the Manhattan Project, the site amassed millions of gallons of waste in need of disposal.
Friday 8/3
Music
Dior Worthy
Hawthorne Theater
8 p.m.
$10 adv, $12 at door
All ages
A wild Soundcloud rapper appears! He’s got bars, and can also pull of the Young Thug sing-rap thing pretty well. You should definitely check him out.
Art
$5 after 5
Portland Art Museum
5 p.m.–8 p.m.
$5
A more relaxed, interactive Art Museum experience, including food and alcohol. Ever wanted to shotgun a PBR in front of a Monet? This is your opportunity. (Actually don’t; that’s a terrible idea.)
Film
Black Panther (2018)
Pioneer Courthouse Square
7 p.m.
Free
The next event in the Flicks on the Bricks series features a small, independent Afrofuturist film you’ve probably never heard of. But seriously, if you haven’t seen it yet please take the opportunity to. It’s an important piece of film history and incredibly enjoyable as well.
Music
Roots ft. DJ Flave
Paris Theater
9 p.m.
$5 cover
18+
DJ Flave is one of the hottest DJs from Seattle.
Saturday 8/4
Music
Orfeo ed Euridice
Newmark Theater
7:30 p.m.
$35
Chas Rader-Shieber’s Portland Opera production of Gluck’s opera modernizes the Greek tale of Orpheus’ journey into the underworld to save his dead wife. Sung in Italian, with English subtitles.
Art
“The Snake”
PICA at Hancock
Noon–4 p.m.
Free
This is the last chance to see PICA’s latest exhibit which, as Stephanie Snyder for Artforum.com writes, is “an experience of visual polyphony that, like a snake’s movements, interweave in subtle and unpredictable forms.”
Food
Portland Hot Sauce Expo
OMSI
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
$7
Over 40 vendors out in the sun to show off who’s got the sauce. I don’t have much else to say, so watch the PBS Idea Channel video about hot sauce labels and American cultural attitudes.
Festival
Iranian Festival
PSU Park Blocks
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Live music, dance and food in celebration of Iranian culture, featuring renowned musician Rahim Shahryari.
Music
Rock Against Fascism
Cider Riot
7 p.m.
$5
Portland punk and hip-hop artists will be raising money for anti-fascist prisoners. Hosted by RASH (Red and Anarchist Skinheads).
Sunday 8/5
Music
Lemuria
Holocene
8 p.m.
$15
All Ages
Buffalo Indie Rock band touring their new album Recreational Hole.
Comedy
Sincerity is Gross
Jade Lounge
7:30 p.m.
Free
Weekly happy hour comedy show. It’s jokes and alcohol; I don’t know what else you want me to say.
Monday 8/6
Music
MAE.SUN
Doug Fir Lounge
2 p.m.
$12
21+
A unique blend of contemporary jazz and neo-funk, fronted by saxophonist Hailey Niswanger.