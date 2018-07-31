Events July 31-Aug 6

Tuesday 7/31

Art

Diverse Voices of Vancouver B.C.

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

The Pearl District art gallery continues its exhibition of visual artists from the Pacific Northwest.

Film

Down By Law (1986)

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$9 w/ PSU ID

Jim Jarmusch’s neo-noir comedy features Tom Waits, John Lurie and Roberto Benigni attempting to break out of jail.

Music

Human Ottoman

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$10

21+

The Portland trio consists of cello, vibraphone and drums, an unusual but kind of awesome collection of instruments. With Long Hallways and Volcanic Pinnacles.

Wednesday 8/1

Music

Sounds et al

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$8

21+

Patricia Wolf, Felisha Ledesma and Chloe Alexandra perform electronic music sets with live visuals. Any fan of noise, modular synths and live sound editing should have a great time.

Music

Mourn & Chastity

Bunk Bar

9 p.m.

$12 adv / $14 at door

21+

Catalonian post-punk band Mourn is full of “youthful energy” and “maturity in songcraft,” according to Pitchfork, the place I get all of my opinions about music.

Music

Noontime Showcase: VanPort Jazz

Main Street

Noon

Free

VanPort Jazz plays classic big-band charts and jazz favorites.

Film

48 Hour Film Project Screening

Hollywood Theater

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

$9 w/ PSU ID

Witness the premieres of over 40 short films, made in only 48 hours. Limitation breeds creativity!

Thursday 8/2

Film

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

PSU Parking Structure 2

7 p.m.

Free

The second rooftop film showing of Top Down is Jamie Babbit’s romantic comedy about lesbian conversion therapy. Must-see queer cinema.

Art

Object Stories Community Opening

Portland Art Museum

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

Free

Portland’s art community has been doing more to reach out and discuss the issue of houselessness, which I think is great—especially because the people who frequent the Art Museum and the Oregon Symphony and such are often the well-off neoliberal NIMBYS that can often be the biggest impediment to fair housing policy. But there’s also the problem of “slacktivism,” where people go to stuff like this to appear and feel more engaged than they actually are. Not everyone needs to be on the front lines every day, of course, and awareness is always a good thing, as long as we don’t pretend that awareness and action are the same thing. Nevertheless, you should still go and show solidarity with the houseless of Portland, and maybe donate time and/or money to a shelter while you’re at it.

Art

“Now We Are Five” Opening

Upfor

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Free

Opening night for Upfor’s latest group exhibition, which they call an “invigorating selection of new and familiar work from the last five years”.

Science

Sci Pub Portland: Hanford Nuclear Site

McMenamins Mission Theater

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

$5 advance

Ken Niles and Jeff Burright lecture on the clean-up operation at the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington. As part of the Manhattan Project, the site amassed millions of gallons of waste in need of disposal.

Friday 8/3

Music

Dior Worthy

Hawthorne Theater

8 p.m.

$10 adv, $12 at door

All ages

A wild Soundcloud rapper appears! He’s got bars, and can also pull of the Young Thug sing-rap thing pretty well. You should definitely check him out.

Art

$5 after 5

Portland Art Museum

5 p.m.–8 p.m.

$5

A more relaxed, interactive Art Museum experience, including food and alcohol. Ever wanted to shotgun a PBR in front of a Monet? This is your opportunity. (Actually don’t; that’s a terrible idea.)

Film

Black Panther (2018)

Pioneer Courthouse Square

7 p.m.

Free

The next event in the Flicks on the Bricks series features a small, independent Afrofuturist film you’ve probably never heard of. But seriously, if you haven’t seen it yet please take the opportunity to. It’s an important piece of film history and incredibly enjoyable as well.

Music

Roots ft. DJ Flave

Paris Theater

9 p.m.

$5 cover

18+

DJ Flave is one of the hottest DJs from Seattle.

Saturday 8/4

Music

Orfeo ed Euridice

Newmark Theater

7:30 p.m.

$35

Chas Rader-Shieber’s Portland Opera production of Gluck’s opera modernizes the Greek tale of Orpheus’ journey into the underworld to save his dead wife. Sung in Italian, with English subtitles.

Art

“The Snake”

PICA at Hancock

Noon–4 p.m.

Free

This is the last chance to see PICA’s latest exhibit which, as Stephanie Snyder for Artforum.com writes, is “an experience of visual polyphony that, like a snake’s movements, interweave in subtle and unpredictable forms.”

Food

Portland Hot Sauce Expo

OMSI

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

$7

Over 40 vendors out in the sun to show off who’s got the sauce. I don’t have much else to say, so watch the PBS Idea Channel video about hot sauce labels and American cultural attitudes.

Festival

Iranian Festival

PSU Park Blocks

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Live music, dance and food in celebration of Iranian culture, featuring renowned musician Rahim Shahryari.

Music

Rock Against Fascism

Cider Riot

7 p.m.

$5

Portland punk and hip-hop artists will be raising money for anti-fascist prisoners. Hosted by RASH (Red and Anarchist Skinheads).

Sunday 8/5

Music

Lemuria

Holocene

8 p.m.

$15

All Ages

Buffalo Indie Rock band touring their new album Recreational Hole.

Comedy

Sincerity is Gross

Jade Lounge

7:30 p.m.

Free

Weekly happy hour comedy show. It’s jokes and alcohol; I don’t know what else you want me to say.

Monday 8/6

Music

MAE.SUN

Doug Fir Lounge

2 p.m.

$12

21+

A unique blend of contemporary jazz and neo-funk, fronted by saxophonist Hailey Niswanger.