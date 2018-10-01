Hill to Hall: Sept. 23–29

Sept. 23: Regulators cancel license of cannabis farm linked to explosion

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced its decision to cancel the recreational marijuana producer license of a central Oregon cannabis farm linked to a butane honey oil explosion that burned two people. The OLCC has accused High Cascade Farms of 13 violations, including seven related to inaccuracies in the statewide database used to track cannabis plants and seeds.

Sept. 25: Measure 103 opponents say major grocers violated campaign law

Opponents of an Oregon ballot measure that would ban taxes on groceries have accused major grocery stores including Albertson’s, Fred Meyer, Safeway and QFC of illegally compelling their employees to distribute political materials supporting the measure. The “Vote No on 103” campaign claims the grocers violated a state law that bans employers from forcing their employees to engage in political activity on the job. The Yes on 103 campaign has denied the allegations, saying campaign workers, not store employees, were distributing magnets and flyers reading “Keep Our Groceries Tax Free” and encouraging shoppers to vote in favor of the measure.

Sept. 26: Merkley sues to delay Kavanaugh vote

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., has filed suit in federal court requesting the Trump administration be compelled to release 100,000 pages of documents on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Merkley has accused the White House of violating the Constitution’s separation of powers by withholding these documents.

Sept. 28: Officers continuing random TriMet fare checks

A week after Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge John Wittmayer ruled that TriMet fare enforcement officers had violated the constitutional rights of David Douglas School Board member Ana del Rocio when they stopped, cited and arrested her in a March 2018 fare evasion sting, Transit Police Commander Mike Frome said officers will continue to conduct random fare sweeps. “Until we are absolutely told that we cannot engage in fare inspections one way or another, we’re going to keep doing them,” Frome told The Oregonian.