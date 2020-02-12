Love and food: Losing your Veg-inity

 

Sexy vegan mushroom risotto (gluten free!)

 

Cooking time- approximately 45 min

 

Needed

-2 pots for rice and liquid mixture (mediumish size)

-cutting board 

-sharp knife 

-2 stove top burners

 

Ingredients 

-3 cloves of garlic 

-1 shallot 

-Olive oil 

-1 cup risotto rice 

-1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 

-Salt

-Pepper 

-Approximately 1 cup finely chopped button mushrooms 

-2 cups of vegetable broth 

-Handful of chopped parsley 

-Vegan parmesan (optional but highly recommended)  

 

Steps

-mince garlic and shallot and cook with olive oil on low-medium heat until translucent 

-add mushrooms and cook until soft, salt and pepper as needed

-add broth and white wine vinegar to mushroom/garlic/shallot mixture 

-in separate pan heat olive oil on medium heat, once heated add risotto and stir continuously until toasted

-add risotto to broth and mushroom mixture, let simmer for 30 minutes

-add broth when needed 

-garnish with parsley and vegan parmesan 

-Bone apple teeth – pairs well with chardonnay 

 

Vegan chardonnay http://www.barnivore.com/search?keyword=+chardonnay+