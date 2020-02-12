Love and food: Losing your Veg-inity

Sexy vegan mushroom risotto (gluten free!)

Cooking time- approximately 45 min

Needed

-2 pots for rice and liquid mixture (mediumish size)

-cutting board

-sharp knife

-2 stove top burners

Ingredients

-3 cloves of garlic

-1 shallot

-Olive oil

-1 cup risotto rice

-1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

-Salt

-Pepper

-Approximately 1 cup finely chopped button mushrooms

-2 cups of vegetable broth

-Handful of chopped parsley

-Vegan parmesan (optional but highly recommended)

Steps

-mince garlic and shallot and cook with olive oil on low-medium heat until translucent

-add mushrooms and cook until soft, salt and pepper as needed

-add broth and white wine vinegar to mushroom/garlic/shallot mixture

-in separate pan heat olive oil on medium heat, once heated add risotto and stir continuously until toasted

-add risotto to broth and mushroom mixture, let simmer for 30 minutes

-add broth when needed

-garnish with parsley and vegan parmesan

-Bone apple teeth – pairs well with chardonnay

Vegan chardonnay http://www.barnivore.com/search?keyword=+chardonnay+