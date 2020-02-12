Love and food: Losing your Veg-inity

Sexy vegan mushroom risotto (gluten free!)
Cooking time- approximately 45 min
Needed
-2 pots for rice and liquid mixture (mediumish size)
-cutting board
-sharp knife
-2 stove top burners
Ingredients
-3 cloves of garlic
-1 shallot
-Olive oil
-1 cup risotto rice
-1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
-Salt
-Pepper
-Approximately 1 cup finely chopped button mushrooms
-2 cups of vegetable broth
-Handful of chopped parsley
-Vegan parmesan (optional but highly recommended)
Steps
-mince garlic and shallot and cook with olive oil on low-medium heat until translucent
-add mushrooms and cook until soft, salt and pepper as needed
-add broth and white wine vinegar to mushroom/garlic/shallot mixture
-in separate pan heat olive oil on medium heat, once heated add risotto and stir continuously until toasted
-add risotto to broth and mushroom mixture, let simmer for 30 minutes
-add broth when needed
-garnish with parsley and vegan parmesan
-Bone apple teeth – pairs well with chardonnay
Vegan chardonnay http://www.barnivore.com/search?keyword=+chardonnay+