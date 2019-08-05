Portland’s best outdoor patios

If you ask anyone in Portland what there is to do here, drinking will probably be pretty high up on their list. As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, vying for an outdoor table becomes the new way to end the workday or kick off the weekend. Here is a list of the best bars and pubs with outdoor patios for enjoying an adult beverage.

McMenamins Market Street Pub

1526 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Located steps from campus, this McMenamins location has a large patio perfect for enjoying the sunshine, and it allows minors at all hours. The warm weather manages to make an Edgefield cider somehow even more refreshing, but if you’re feeling adventurous, try their rotating “Campus Cocktail.” If you make it between 3 and 6 p.m. or after 10 p.m., their line of beers, wines and well drinks are even cheaper.

Paymaster Lounge

1020 NW 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

This northwest location has not one but two bars, and the covered patio is perfect if you forgot to layer up on the SPF. Their outdoor area features pool tables and a vending machine with unexpected items.

Momo’s

725 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

With an eclectic crowd and fair prices, this downtown dive bar is the perfect spot for an after-work drink or smoke on the spacious back patio. If for some reason you don’t want to sit outside, the indoor area has a pool table, but go early because it’s occupied more often than not.

Hungry Tiger

213 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

This is the hesher kid’s living room, so to speak. There’s usually some type of metal or punk blaring over the speakers inside and on the patio, so be sure to come clad in your denim vest or leather jacket. Their patio is a good size, usually filled with chain-smokers, dogs and dog lovers alike. They even host trivia on the patio sometimes as well, so everyone walking by can hear you fail at answering.

Spaceroom Lounge & Genie’s Too

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215

With the second location of beloved breakfast diner Genie’s next door, the Spaceroom serves breakfast all day, so you can literally get wasted AND eat pancakes. The patio is HUGE and also equipped with cornhole if that’s your thing.

Vendetta

4306 N. Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Vendetta’s patio is probably the best for getting outside vibes on a date—its large space has several nooks and crannies hidden amongst bushes and trees. They’ve got a pretty decent food menu with vegetarian and vegan options, pinball, Jenga and shuffleboard, but enjoying the patio scenery is really the best.