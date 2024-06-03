Project Rebound aims to fight systemic barriers

Project Rebound is an unofficial organization of formerly-incarcerated students at Portland State. Despite facing challenges both academically and personally, the members pursue goals centered on offering resources to other formerly-incarcerated students, giving them a voice and defeating the stigma surrounding them.

“There are many stigmas associated with formerly-incarcerated students,” said Michaela Loggins, a PSU student involved with multiple organizations on campus. “My goal is to bridge a gap between the populations while bringing awareness to the makeup of our student body.”

Lisa Guirsch—a student who was among the first to use Project Rebound services and now works for them—said the fear of others prevents many students with recent criminal records from accessing many of the same resources as students with no records.

Before Project Rebound, the PSU Higher Education in Prison program (HEP) was the primary resource for incarcerated students. The HEP program provides individuals actively experiencing incarceration with the opportunity to enroll in university courses, with the ultimate goal of integrating into the PSU campus after release.

This was how Lisa Guirsch first became involved with the university. Lisa Guirsch was incarcerated when she came across fliers offering inmates the chance to enroll in college courses.

“It was during the last year of [COVID-19],” Lisa Guirsch said. “We hadn’t had any visitors and hadn’t seen our families, religious services or anything. And somehow, PSU got their foot in the door to do this.”

Enrolling in classes was the first step in a significant journey Lisa Guirsch would take involving the university.

Then-Director of the HEP program Deborah Arthur would go on to ask Lisa Guirsch along with her partner, Rachel Guirsch, and another formerly-incarcerated student, Kiesha Johnson, to build a program that offers resources, services and a community to formerly-incarcerated students on campus. They aimed to model it after the Project Rebound program in California.

Project Rebound remains an entirely separate organization from HEP. It operates independently as a community of students with no official recognition from the university. The program receives funding through AmeriCorps, which provides stipends to students like Lisa Guirsch, who work there.

Lisa Guirsch said that the stigmatization of incarcerated people presents itself in tangible ways, such as their inability to secure housing for formerly-incarcerated students.

“We’ve been trying to get campus housing, but told no,” Lisa Guirsch said. “They just aren’t willing to look at it on a case-by-case basis… They don’t want a bunch of felons congregating.”

Lisa Guirsch pointed to Portland’s probation system and the places that they place formerly-incarcerated people as a significant hurdle to success.

“When you’re released from prison, they put you wherever it is that they want to, and they’re usually not the nicest places to be,” Lisa Guirsch said. “You’re coming from the jail, and you’re put right back with the same people that you fell with.”

Lisa Guirsch reminisced on a friend of hers who died by suicide after relapsing on drugs while on probation. She claimed the system of probation was the principal cause of their emotional decline.

Lisa Guirsch noted the immediate exposure to crime, as well as the fentanyl crisis, to be regressive in efforts to reduce recidivism.

According to a report authored by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission Statistical Analysis Center, arrest rates for formerly-incarcerated individuals on probation varied upwards of 11.7% from 2006–2016, and is significantly less common than arrest rates from individuals released without parole.

Dismantling stigma and advocating for better living conditions is one of Project Rebound’s larger missions, but they also have short-term goals.

According to Rachel Guirsch, they are working on building connections with other universities around the country.

“It’s about building a sense of community,” Rachel Guirsch said. The theme of community comes up quite often in the conversations with members of Project Rebound, as it provides a reprieve from the harsh realities of life immediately after incarceration.

“We try to help people that come to Project Rebound, because, let’s face it, life’s hard, but it’s even harder when you’re formerly incarcerated,” Lisa Guirsch said.

Today, Project Rebound offers an ever-expanding range of services. The program provides students with essentials such as backpacks, laptops, school supplies, public transportation passes and food vouchers. It also connects students with tutoring and offers a range of services that aim to help formerly-incarcerated students readjust to society.