Shit to know about PSU

Study

The sky bridges between Smith Memorial Student Union and Cramer Hall have a few tables for studying and large windows for natural light

There is a quiet study lounge on the fourth floor of Smith

Empty classrooms throughout campus are unlocked and open for use

Park Avenue Cafe has good food, coffee and plenty of spaces to study

The basements/sub-basements in most PSU buildings are quiet and contain study pods equipped with couches and tables

Book a room to yourself in the Millar Library

Convenience

Baby Vikings is an on-campus childcare center in SMSU

Trying to get a job? Career center offers resume and interview workshops, and Handshake is PSU’s job board

The library is open 24 hours during dead week

The Women’s Resource Center offers free pads/tampons/female hygiene products as well as crisis counseling

Safety buttons are located around campus to ask police for an escort to your car if you feel unsafe and/or need emergency help

You get 500 free print credits. Places to print include the first floor of Cramer Hall and the library.