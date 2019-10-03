Shit to know about PSU

Study
- Book a room to yourself in the Millar Library
- The basements/sub-basements in most PSU buildings are quiet and contain study pods equipped with couches and tables
- Park Avenue Cafe has good food, coffee and plenty of spaces to study
- Empty classrooms throughout campus are unlocked and open for use
- There is a quiet study lounge on the fourth floor of Smith
- The sky bridges between Smith Memorial Student Union and Cramer Hall have a few tables for studying and large windows for natural light
Convenience
- Baby Vikings is an on-campus childcare center in SMSU
- Trying to get a job? Career center offers resume and interview workshops, and Handshake is PSU’s job board
- The library is open 24 hours during dead week
- The Women’s Resource Center offers free pads/tampons/female hygiene products as well as crisis counseling
- Safety buttons are located around campus to ask police for an escort to your car if you feel unsafe and/or need emergency help
- You get 500 free print credits. Places to print include the first floor of Cramer Hall and the library.
- There are sky bridges and tunnels that link Lincoln Hall, Cramer Hall, SMSU, Fariborz Maseeh Hall and Shattuck Hall, so you can avoid cars and rain.
Free or discounted shit
- Working out at the rec center is free for students, and there’s also exercise classes, a pool and rec teams such as fencing
- $5 unlimited coffee refill during dead/finals week in the library
- Free popcorn with purchase of a ticket at 5th Avenue Cinema
- Students discounts
- Microsoft Office
- Powell’s Books
- Spotify/Hulu
- Madewell
- Portland Japanese garden
- Living Room Theaters
- Keller Auditorium
- Adidas Employee Store Pass
- Portland Art Museum (first Friday of every month after 5 p.m. is completely free)
Commuting
- $28 TriMet pass for low income students
- Term-by-term TriMet passes are discounted for PSU students who commute
- Now have a much cheaper option for low income students. Proof needed.
- Download Parking Kitty to extend your parking time from your classroom
- Portland Streetcar is free with PSU ID
- Biketown is free for PSU students
Food
- The PSU food pantry offers produce, canned goods, and more for free. All you need is your student ID.
- $1 tacos at Tito’s Burritos every weekday between 2–5 p.m.
- Best bubble tea house Bubble n Tea is now open on SW Broadway and College St.
- The Free Food Market is held the second Monday of every month in the Park Blocks
- McMenamins Market Street Pub has happy hour from 3–6 p.m. Well drinks $4.50, Ales $4.75
- Best Burgers: Joe’s Burgers, double cheeseburger recommended
- Best coffee: Ole Latte coffee cart on SW 5th and Harrison St.
- Cheapest Coffee: Park Avenue Cafe
Chamber of secrets
- Movie theater/bowling alley/pool tables in SMSU basement
- Water fountain behind the engineering building
- Spot the cow pigeons #psucowpigeon
- Rooftop garden on top of the Academic Student Recreation Center
- Free concerts in or outside SMSU with performances from a variety of musicians
Stress relief
- Corgis come and love on you once a quarter. There’s sometimes llamas too. This usually happens during finals weeks.
- The Center for Student Health and Counseling offers acupuncture services for the days when you just can’t
- Free yoga classes are offered at the rec center
- Napping
- Top floor of the Millar Library has cubicles suitable for napping
- Cramer Hall pods found on every floor
- Multicultural centers
Enrichment
- Multicultural celebrations, ice cream socials and other themed on-campus events provide entertainment, cultural enrichment and free food and beverages.
- Littman and White Gallery is PSU’s own art exhibit
- Music performances, opera, plays and more take place at Lincoln Hall seasonally