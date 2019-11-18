Sports Spotlight

Football

Current Record: 5-6

Breakout player: Davis Alexander

Biggest win: Portland State football has come a long way since their 0-11 season just two years ago. Junior quarterback Davis Alexander has consistently improved during his three years with the team, already reaching career highs this year in total yards and passing touchdowns. The high point of the Vikings’ season came in a road win over Northern Colorado, culminating a three-game winning streak and leaving PSU with a 5-3 record. Despite their recent three-game slide, the Vikings have a chance to secure their first record of .500 or better since 2015.

Men’s Basketball

Current Record: 1-2

Breakout player: Matt Hauser

Biggest win: There are several new faces on the roster for PSU’s men’s basketball team this year, including five Division-I transfers. The Vikings opened the season with an impressive 94-69 win over Puget Sound at the Viking Pavilion on Nov. 5. Graduate transfer Matt Hauser has made an immediate impact for the Vikings, providing consistent scoring and outside shooting. Hauser leads the team in points and three-pointers through three games. PSU will be hosting the rival University of Portland Pilots on Nov. 20 at the Pavilion.

Men’s Cross Country

Best finish: 1st place at the Beaver Classic

Breakout player: Josh Snyder

Biggest win: The Vikings men had a strong month, earning their best finish in program history at the Big Sky Championships and following it with their first-ever win at the Beaver Classic on Nov. 9. Sophomore Josh Snyder finished among the top four Vikings runners in every meet he competed in this year, including a finish as the top PSU runner at the Cougar Classic meet in September. The Vikings men finished in 20th place at the 2019 NCAA West Regional on, Nov. 15, their first top-20 finish at the West Regional since 2003.

Golf

Best finish: 2nd place at the Rose City Collegiate

Breakout player: Valerie Hernandez

Biggest win: The Vikings women secured their best finish of the year in the Rose City Collegiate on Sept. 30, finishing second in the only event PSU will host this season. Senior Valerie Hernandez led the way for the Vikings in their second-place finish, placing second out of all golfers participating while going three-over par. The Vikings’ second-place finish was the highest out of the six Big Sky Conference schools participating. PSU women’s golf won’t have another event until Feb. 22 when they participate in the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

Women’s Basketball

Current Record: 1-3

Breakout player: Tatiana Streun

Biggest win: After winning last year’s Big Sky Tournament championship for the first time since 2010, the Vikings opened up the season with a convincing 104-48 win over Multnomah before falling to the two-time defending Mountain West tournament champion Boise State Broncos in the first round of the preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Redshirt junior Tatiana Streun has been a big part of the Vikings’ offense this year, currently leading the team in rebounds and shooting percentage after missing all of the 2018-19 season with an injury. Streun contributed 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds in her first game back. With several key players returning and young talent coming off the bench, the Vikings will be looking to make another run at a Big Sky Championship and earn a second consecutive birth in the NCAA Tournament.

Women’s Cross Country

Best Finish: 1st place at the Charles Bowles Invitational

Breakout player: Hunter Storm

Biggest win: The Vikings women had their best meet of the season at the Charles Bowles Invitational where they secured a first-place finish. Hunter Storm was the top runner for the Vikings in the meet, as she has been all season. Storm finished third overall and has been the Vikings’ top-finisher in each of the six meets she competed in this season. PSU women finished in 21st place at this year’s NCAA West Regional on Nov. 15, with two runners, Hunter Storm and Delaney White, in the top 75 for the fourth time in school history for women’s cross country.