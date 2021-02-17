Virtual Events Calendar Feb. 16-20

TUES., 2/16

CHINESE NEW YEAR LANTERN VIEWING

Lan Su Chinese Garden

In-person event

6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m.

$20–25

Ongoing through February 28

Northwest Portland’s iconic Lan Su Chinese Garden will be hosting a socially distanced New Year celebration. This year’s lantern exhibit will feature the debut of a new, 18-foot phoenix sculpture from China.

ZOOM IN ON BOLLYWOOD

Streaming via Northwest Film Center

6 p.m.

$195

Ongoing through February 23

Producer and musician Kavita Baliga—who wrote the music for Slumdog Millionaire—offers a comprehensive three-course Zoom seminar on 20th century Indian cinema.

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. Call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

THE 31st ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS

Online event, via PCC

Different showings; free

Ongoing through March 10

The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.

THURS., 2/18

MINARI

Living Room Theaters

In-person event

2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

$13.75

Minari is the latest A24 surefire hit from director Lee Isaac Chung. To quote the plot summary on Living Room Theaters’ site: “MINARI follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, MINARI shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Living Room Theaters

In-person event

2 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

$13.75

“FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?

LAND

Living Room Theaters

In-person event

2:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:25 p.m.

$13.75

“From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.”

TAG! QUEER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2021

Streaming via Hollywood Theatre

6 p.m.

$35; $20 for students and seniors

Ongoing through February 28

“The 2021 edition of the Tag! Queer Shorts Festival arrives February 18-28 as a new Hollywood Theatre-sponsored program. This year’s festival features over 40 short films that acknowledge the range of emotions and experiences that mark the past year, feelings from isolation to joy that find special resonance within queer and trans communities.”

MERCURY MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS: YAWA

Streaming via Portland Mercury

8 p.m.

$10–100

21+

YAWA—formerly the artist known as Amenta Abioto—is the latest artist to headline the Portland Mercury’s ongoing livestream series. Mercury contributor and former music editor Jenni Moore wrote that YAWA’s work “is a fluid combination of jazz, hip-hop, soul, and African music.”

SAT., 2/20

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–65

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Ongoing through April 11

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956 to 1965.





