Virtual Events Calendar Feb. 16-20

TUES., 2/16
CHINESE NEW YEAR LANTERN VIEWING
Lan Su Chinese Garden
In-person event
6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m.
$20–25
Ongoing through February 28
Northwest Portland’s iconic Lan Su Chinese Garden will be hosting a socially distanced New Year celebration. This year’s lantern exhibit will feature the debut of a new, 18-foot phoenix sculpture from China.
Streaming via Northwest Film Center
6 p.m.
$195
Ongoing through February 23
Producer and musician Kavita Baliga—who wrote the music for Slumdog Millionaire—offers a comprehensive three-course Zoom seminar on 20th century Indian cinema.
FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING
PCC Cascade Campus
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Ongoing through March 31
Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. Call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.
THE 31st ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS
Online event, via PCC
Different showings; free
Ongoing through March 10
The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.
THURS., 2/18
Living Room Theaters
In-person event
2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
$13.75
Minari is the latest A24 surefire hit from director Lee Isaac Chung. To quote the plot summary on Living Room Theaters’ site: “MINARI follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, MINARI shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”
Living Room Theaters
In-person event
2 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:45 p.m.
$13.75
“FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?
Living Room Theaters
In-person event
2:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:25 p.m.
$13.75
“From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.”
TAG! QUEER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2021
Streaming via Hollywood Theatre
6 p.m.
$35; $20 for students and seniors
Ongoing through February 28
“The 2021 edition of the Tag! Queer Shorts Festival arrives February 18-28 as a new Hollywood Theatre-sponsored program. This year’s festival features over 40 short films that acknowledge the range of emotions and experiences that mark the past year, feelings from isolation to joy that find special resonance within queer and trans communities.”
MERCURY MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS: YAWA
Streaming via Portland Mercury
8 p.m.
$10–100
21+
YAWA—formerly the artist known as Amenta Abioto—is the latest artist to headline the Portland Mercury’s ongoing livestream series. Mercury contributor and former music editor Jenni Moore wrote that YAWA’s work “is a fluid combination of jazz, hip-hop, soul, and African music.”
SAT., 2/20
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$20
Ongoing through April 11
The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956 to 1965.