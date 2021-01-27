Virtual Events Calendar Jan. 28-30

Thurs., Jan. 28

LIVE WIRE VIRTUAL HOUSE PARTY

Online event

5 p.m.

$15

The soothing, familiar voices of Luke Burbank and Elena Passarello return for the latest installment of Live Wire, featuring appearances from guests like New York Times contributing writer Jon Mooallem.

PORTLAND MERCURY MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS: BLOSSOM

Online event via Polaris Hall

8 p.m.

$10–100 (sliding scale)

Portland Mercury has had a rough year—the pandemic forced numerous layoffs and caused the paper to turn from a bi-weekly print publication to online-only. Over the past year, it’s mainly been operating with a skeleton local news crew. What it lacks in diminished arts coverage it makes up for with its new Mercury Music Series. This iteration of the ongoing series features a performance from R&B artist Blossom, one of the best vocalists and performers to come out of Portland in recent history.

Fri., Jan. 29

OMSI AFTER DARK VIRTUAL FIZZFEST

Online event

7 p.m.

$50 (plus $15 shipping fee)

21+

One of the stranger online events since the start of the pandemic, OMSI hosts a virtual booze-tasting soiree with their FizzFest event. Participants receive a combination of 10 different fizzy drinks, including hard seltzers and kombucha. There is also live bingo, trivia and an “ice-sculpting” performance which can’t help but seem hilariously underwhelming over livestream.

THE KINKS PRESENT: THE MONEYGOROUND: A ONE-MAN SHOW FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY

Online event

12 p.m.

Free

Despite their exalted catalog of early ‘60s hits, The Kinks’ story is one of rock ’n roll’s micro-tragedies. Their best work—which frontman Ray Davies composed in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s—remains largely uncelebrated. The group was banned from live performances in the United States in their heyday, effectively eliminating any potential for hits outside Britain, and their masterpiece, 1968’s The Kinks are the Village Green Preservation Society, released the same day as The Beatles’ White Album, a fate you wouldn’t wish on your greatest enemy. It’s possible that Davies’ penchant for Wilde-ish witticisms and Edwardian camp (see: “A Dedicated Follower of Fashion,” virtually anything off Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire) was even too British for Britain—so it makes sense he’s adapting his heady little pop vignettes for the stage, which is probably where they always belonged anyway.

Sat., Jan. 30

2021 HUMP! FILM FESTIVAL LIVE WITH DAN SAVAGE

Online event

8 p.m.

$40

18+

A screening of 2021’s Hump!—The Stranger’s annual horny film festival—in the presence of the publication’s co-founding editor and Savage Love host, Dan Savage.







