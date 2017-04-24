ASPSU Debate highlights

Senate Highlights

“You actually have to talk to people,” Luis Balderas Villagrana said. “You have to talk to the student leaders. You have to go to the international community and say, ‘What is PSU not doing for you, and what are the ways we can help you?’”

“People come from different backgrounds,” Zia Laboff continued. “Different environments produce different forms of thought, and it’s important to value all those equally since we are all working together as students.”

SFC Highlights

“I saw things happening, thinking I had no control over them,” Mahamadou Sissoko remembered. “This position is an opportunity for me to address issues that I see on a daily basis happening to me and my fellow students.”

“I know how student government works, and I know what problems are happening,” Nhi Dao said. “That’s why I want to be in student government, to help my people.”

“There are lots of people that need assistance,” Patrick Meadors said. “These are people that have families, that are taking full course loads and working several jobs, all just in one person. That just boggles my mind, that they have to balance so many things and I would like to be able to help those people.”

“It was really eye-opening seeing the level of control students have over their incidental fees and the things we can do with them,” Andy Mayer said. “We address a lot of really powerful issues. To me that’s what ASPSU and the SFC are for, to address issues that face students.”

Presidential Highlights

“The need to take control over my own sense of self, that extends from me to taking part in my community and taking control of my own destiny as a student,” Donald Thompson III said. “If you see an issue and you feel capable of contending it, then you should.”

“To put our personal selves aside as leaders, to handle other people’s pain, and to listen to other people’s problems, and to do everything that is in their best interest in how they describe it,” Brent Finkbeiner said, describing his leadership goals.