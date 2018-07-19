Events Calendar

Friday 7/20

Music

Beyond the Cultural Revolution: [email protected]

Lincoln Performance Hall

Noon

$10 w/ PSU ID

Chamber Music NW’s summer festival continues with new works by contemporary Chinese composers. Join the composers upstairs in Lincoln 326 after the concert for a Q&A and free coffee!

Music Festival

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

St. Johns Cathedral Park

Friday–Sunday

Free

Portland’s annual summer jazz festival under the beautiful St. John’s bridge is here, bringing free concerts of PDX’s greatest jazz musicians. Read the full lineup online.

Art

“Between.” Opening night

Portland Art Museum

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Standard museum admission price

The fourth installment of the series “We.Construct.Marvels.Between.Monuments.” presents the voices of queer and trans artists challenging the patriarchal standards of museum curation and other art institutions. Includes the next installment of Chris E. Vargas’ series “Transhirstory in 99 Objects: Transvideo Store.” An absolute must for any fan of contemporary art.

Film

Wonder Woman (2017)

Pioneer Courthouse Square

7 p.m.

Free

Wonder Woman is a must-see action movie with great performances from Gal Gadot and Chris Pine and a refreshing feminist perspective in a blockbuster. Also, it’s the only DCEU movie so far that doesn’t suck.

Saturday 7/21

Street Fair

Division-Clinton Street Fair and Parade

SE 25th–28th on Clinton and Division

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Over a hundred vendors and multiple bands will be at the annual street this year. The parade starts at 10:45 a.m., so get there early for a good spot.

Music

Jesse McCartney

Roseland Theater

9 p.m.

$25

All ages

I bet you haven’t heard that name in ages. The former Dream Street member and 2005 Teen Choice Award winner is here in Portland for a night of “oh yeah I remember this song from like 10 years ago.” VIP pass holders will be in his snapchat story and get a personalized autograph.

Food

Tea Fest PDX

World Forestry Center

9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

$10

Sponsored by Townshend’s Tea and Brew Dr. Kombucha, the Tea Festival features vendor booths, classes, tastings, tai chi and yoga sessions, and live music. Classes are filling up, so sign up ASAP.

Music

Beyond the Cultural Revolution: The Silver River

Lincoln Performance Hall

8 p.m.

$10 w/ PSU ID

Bright Sheng’s opera unites Chinese and Western influences in its interpretation of a 5,000-year-old Chinese folk tale of the unfulfilled love between a goddess and a mortal. Additional performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday 7/22

Music

Juice WRLD

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

All ages

This dude freestyled for over an hour on Tim Westwood a few weeks ago. Seriously. Black Thought couldn’t even do that. Be sure to see this guy before he blows up, because he’s way more legit than Lil Pump or whoever the fuck hit big this week.

Film

Laura (1944)

The Old Church

8:30 p.m.

$4 at door

A classic noir mystery plays at the Old Church. Detective Mark McPherson (Vincent Price) develops an obsession for Laura (Gene Tierney), whose murder he is investigating. Part of the Summer Film Series.

Music

Opai

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$13 advance

All ages

Electronic music duo perform their first ever show in Portland, at one of (IMO) our best venues. With Pleasure Curses and Leo Islo.

Theater

Sinferno Cabaret

Dante’s

10 p.m.

$10

Voted one of the Top 10 burlesque shows in the U.S., the weekly show includes fire dancing.

Monday 7/23

Film

The Other Side of Everything (2017)

Whitsell Auditorium at the Portland Art Museum

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

Mila Turajlic’s documentary about her mother Srbijanka reflects the history of totalitarianism and political dissent in Serbia. On the, let’s say, less controversial, side of Serbian cinema, this film is a must-see for any cinephile.

Music

Sam Evian, Black Belt Eagle Scout

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$12

21+

The psychedelic Singer/Songwriter Sam Evian recorded much of his music on a four-track in his bedroom, and BBES draws on her queer native identity for her post-rock colonizer call-out songs.

Music

Beyond the Cultural Revolution: Premieres and Tan Dun’s Ghost Opera

Kaul Auditorium

8 p.m.

$10 with student ID

Chamber Music Northwest premieres two new works by Chinese composers inspired by their folk traditions.

Books

Porochista Khakpour book signing

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Her new book Sick, a Memoir delves into her experience as an Iranian American and her many illnesses and addictions. She will be hosting a panel discussion and selling autographed copies of the book.