Events Calendar July 16–22

Tuesday, July 16



Art



Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles!

Oregon Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free, through Nov. 12

This traveling exhibit gives light to 100 new pieces of pop-culture history for the influential group, specifically from 1964–1966 when they were a worshipped boyband.

Music

Heavy Tuesdays: Hippie Death Cult, Wolflaut

Tonic Lounge

8 p.m.

$2, 21+

You get two tight bands and $2 beers for just a $2 cover, so why not?

Film & Theater

Rodeo Drive Rodeo–A Glamorous Hoedown of Drag

Crush

8:30 p.m.

$12, 21+

It’s a hoedown-themed drag show, which couldn’t sound more interesting, no lie.

Community

Science Pub Portland: Earthquakes

OMSI

7 p.m.

$5

With all the earthquakes that have been happening lately, you should study up and know what we might be in for.







Wednesday, July 17

Art

“Paris 1900”

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$17–20

If you’re a Francophile, check out this exhibit that recreates the beautiful imagery and air of the Belle Époque with paintings, photos, films and more.

Music

Conjunto Alegre

Main Street

5 p.m.

Free

Enjoy the Latin ensemble Conjunto Alegre’s blend of bachata, merengue, salsa and more as part of the Music on Main Street outdoor concert series.

Film & Theater

‘Foreign Correspondent’

Living Room Theater

6 p.m., 8:40 p.m.

$8–11

An Alfred Hitchcock classic telling the story of when international journalism goes awry.

Community

Breweries for Books 2019

Migration Brewing (Glisan)

4–8 p.m.

Free

If you like books and beer, come to this fundraising event (there’s a paid raffle and trivia) and meet authors while downing your favorite brews.







Thursday, July 18

Art

“Trash Hackers”

Paragon Gallery

Noon–7 p.m.

Free

An installation about trash, made of trash. This exhibit is presented by the art collective Trash Hackers to frame post-consumer plastics in a new, artful light.

Music

Erotic City

Portland Spirit

2:45 p.m.

$21–41, 21+

The Portland Spirit is doing a summer series of tribute bands, with the beloved Prince tribute Erotic City first up.

Film & Theater

Saltine and Pepper: An Evening of Queer Theatre & Video

Headwaters Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$10–20

It’s literally exactly what it sounds like, and the name is super clever.

Community

Portland Queer Comedy Festival

Various locations and times

Through July 21

$70–125

Comedy isn’t strictly heterosexual, and these comedians will definitely show you that.







Friday, July 19

Art

“Patterns of Energy”

Adorn on Division

10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Shop for some new digs while you check out gouache paintings by ceramic and mural artists Cobb Hoelzer.

Music

Deerhunter, Dirty Projectors

Roseland Theater

9 p.m.

$35-48.50

Both seminal bands from the early 2000s, Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors playing together will certainly be a sight.

Film & Theater

Bed Bath & Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Siren Theater

8 p.m., through August 11

$20–25

“A nightmarish parody of sex, drugs and kitchenware.” What a description.

Community

Trap n’ Paint

Ramada Portland Airport

8–10 p.m.

$50

Trap music and painting sounds like a documentary on Soundcloud rappers waiting to happen.

Saturday, July 20

Art

“flat out” Opening Reception

Fuller Rosen Gallery

6–9 p.m.

Free

Brandi Kruse’s exhibition uses poetry, sculpture and found objects to show how light, memory and reflection portrays a not-so flat world.

Music

PDX Pop Now!

SE 2nd Ave. & SE Madison St.

8:30 p.m., through July 21

Free

It’s the only festival around that caters to the all-ages crowd, and they’ve got ePP, Mo Troper, Vueltas and other local artists booked for this year.

Film & Theater



‘The Lion King’

Literally everywhere

Various times

Come on—Beyoncé, Childish Gambino, John Oliver AND Seth Rogan? And a grip of other people? It’s not like you’re not going to see it.

Community

Portland Zine Symposium

PNCA

11 a.m.–6 p.m., through July 21

Free

DIY zines are still a huge thing, so if you’ve ever been interested in learning how, this symposium will show you everything you need to know.







Sunday, July 21

Art

Artist Talk: Kamala Dolphin-Kingsley

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.

Free

Dolphin-Kingsley speaks on her exhibit “Salmagundi” and everything that helped it come to be.

Music

Candace, Sharaya Summers

Rontoms

8 p.m.

Free

Shoegaze and psychedelic indie-pop in its best form—free.

Film & Theater

Mobile Music Video Museum

Beulahland

9 p.m.

$9–23

It’s kind of like a museum of music videos—kind of what MTV used to be—and you can request the music videos you want to see, also like MTV’s show TRL, sort of.

Community

Heartbeat Silent Disco Sunday

Laurelhurst Park

6–9 p.m.

Free

This will probably be the funniest thing to happen every Sunday until the end of summer—a bunch of people vigorously dancing to music we can’t hear.

Monday, July 22

Art

Make Haste: Restorative Justice For Immigrants

The Waypost

6–10 p.m.

$10

Works from Gloomybones, Daniela Myers, Woelbeast and more are on display and for sale, with 50% of proceeds going to the ACLU Border Rights fun and the Young Center for Children’s Immigration Rights. There will be live music too!

Music

Reel Big Fish, Bowling for Soup, Mest

Crystal Ballroom

Doors open at 6 p.m.

$25–30, 21+

So many annoying songs from the ‘90s and early 2000s, now in one room.

Film & Theater

‘The Wandering Soap Opera’

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

This film started out as a project for a workshop and remained unfinished until director Raul Ruiz’s wife posthumously finished it. And it ends up being hilarious.

Community

Portland Vegan Wingathon

Lagunitas Community Room

6 p.m.

$12–20

It’s legit going to be some good shit, and there’s even a wing-eating contest with a prize.