FYI April 17–24

April 20

4-20! Blaze it! But, not on campus

PSU is required to comply with federal law. Accordingly, marijuana in all forms for recreational or medicinal uses is prohibited on campus, including dorm rooms and the Park Blocks.

April 22

Last day to withdraw with a 40% refund

April 23

Room 115 Renovation

Smith Memorial Student Union Room 115 will undergo renovation and conversion until April 30. A new storefront will be installed outside of the existing roll up door. New sinks, casework and fire alarm horn/strobe will be added to the space, as well as cosmetic upgrades. The renovation will provide a new daycare space on campus.

Grease Interceptor Installations

Campus maintenance will install new grease interceptor waste system in the SMSU first floor including Smith’s Place, basement and sub-basement. The installation will last until April 30. Much of the plumbing and other work will take place in the back-of-house areas during off-hours to minimize impact on cooking operations and noise. Expect noise and increased traffic in basement and first floor. The new grease interceptors will capture grease from cooking operations, preventing clogged pipes.

Portland State Bookstore

Last day for course materials refunds due to course drop/withdrawal. For the rest of the term, all sales are final for course materials regardless of purchase/rental date or enrollment status in the course.

Love to be in front of a camera?

Add your name to Vanguard’s model roster for future photoshoots. Folks traditionally underrepresented in media strongly encouraged: Email [email protected]