Off-campus events calendar: Sept. 26–Oct. 2

FEATURED EVENT

FILM FESTIVAL

17th Annual Portland Queer Film Festival

Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Cinema 21

$10-75, all ages

Called “Portland Gay & Lesbian Film Festival” until this year, PQFF features independent films and documentaries about people across the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Movies this week include dramas about urban lesbians, documentaries about rural gay men and two films about Tom of Finland.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

FILM

The Thing (1982)

5:30 p.m. (screening Sept. 27-Oct. 2)

Mission Theater

$3-11, all ages

John Carpenter’s classic sci-fi horror about a group of scientists who discover a shape-shifting monster in their remote Antarctic outpost.

ART & CULTURE

A Joint for Black Portland

6 p.m.

Pensole Footwear Design Academy

$5–10, all ages

The nonprofit SuperThank presents an evening of storytelling and music, including stories from economist/entrepreneur Stephen Green and photographer Insitar Abioto.

THEATER

Every Brilliant Thing

7:30 p.m. (staged through Nov. 5)

The Armory

$30–40, all ages

Critically acclaimed monologue written by Duncan Macmillan, performed by Jonny Donahoe and directed by George Perrin. A boy writes a list of reasons to live for his suicidal mother. Read our Artists Repertory Theatre season preview here.

THEATER

The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence

7:30 p.m. (staged through Sept. 30)

CoHo Theater

$20–32, all ages

This romantic comedy focuses on various sidekick partners named Watson from the 19th–21st centuries: Alexander Graham Bell’s Mr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes’s Dr. Watson, and Watson the IBM computer who won Jeopardy! in 2011.

FILM

Deep Red (1975)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7-9, all ages

This Italian horror film focuses on musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) and reporter Gianna Brezzi (Daria Nicolodi), who are investigating the murder of famous psychic Helga Ulmann (Macha Méril).

Wednesday, Sept. 27

FILM

Wonder Woman (2017)

6:45 p.m. (multiple screening dates)

Laurelhurst Theater

$4, 21+

Gal Gadot takes on the cinematic version of the role originated by Linda Carter. See our take on summer blockbluster films for what else we’ve written about Wonder Woman.

THEATER

Fun Home

7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 22)

The Armory

$25–85, all ages

Based on the eponymous autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, this musical focuses on a woman processing her childhood as a closeted lesbian growing up in a funeral home, and trying to see her complicated parents as the people they are.

Thursday, Sept. 28

FILM FESTIVAL

5th Annual Portland EcoFilm Festival

Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Hollywood Theatre

$10-60, all ages

Eight independent films about sustainability, nature and animals.

ALT ROCK

Ben Folds

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$33.50–250, 21+

Ben Fold’s Paper Airplane Tour is an interactive live show where the singer-songwriter plays requested songs flown on stage via paper airplane.

FILM

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

8:45 p.m. (multiple screening dates)

Laurelhurst Theater

$4, 21+

There’s little in-between consensus on whether audiences loved or hated the latest film from the creator of The Fifth Element.

NIGHTLIFE

Better Health

9 p.m.

Nyx

$8, 21+

Mental Health Club presents DJs Perfect Health and FatherFannie alongside queer vocalist Maarquii for a night of compact, high energy music.

Friday, Sept. 29

FILM

The Wake of Vanport (2016)

1 p.m.

The Kennedy School

Free, all ages

Survivors of the Vanport Tragedy recount the tales of the Pacific Northwest equivalent of Hurricane Katrina, Harvey or Irma.

????????????????

Insane Clown Posse

6 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$26, all ages

Whoop whoop! ICP performs The Great Milenko for the album’s 20th birthday.

R&B

Janet Jackson

8 p.m.

MODA Center

$25–135, all ages

Third time’s the charm: Miss Jackson is honoring tickets from her cancelled Jan. 12 and July 3 concerts as she makes her State of the World Tour Portland stop.

R&B

Moses Sumney, Angelo De Augustine

8 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$18–20, 21+

The L.A. alt–R&B singer-songwriter tours in support of his new album, Aromanticism.

DANCE PARTY

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$7, 21+

Curated tunes of the last decade of the 20th century, as chosen by DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty. Hosted by Coco Madrid.

Saturday, Sept. 30

PARTY

Jackpot Records’s 20th Birthday

3 p.m.

Eagles Lodge

$5–15, 21+

The Shivas, Ryan Sollee and Kyle Craft celebrate twenty years of independent record store ownership during two of the national music industry’s most difficult decades. Thousands of records will also be on sale.

CABARET

Beylesque

8 p.m.

Disjecta

$20–22, 18+

Beylesque celebrates Beyoncé’s decades-spanning career with tributes to her most iconic looks and songs, as interpreted by Briq House, Kiki Stellina, Lola Coquette, Honey LeFleur, Fannie Fuller, Sandria Doré, Space Papi + Femme Prince, Nikki Lev and Baby LeStrange.

COMEDY

Becky with the Good Jokes

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$8–12, 21+

Becky Braunstein’s regular comedy revue’s lineup this month is Adam Pasi, Joann Schinderle, Jeremiah Coughlan and Paul Schlesinger, with musical guest Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists).

Sunday, Oct. 1

FUNK

Tank & the Bangas, Sweet Crude

7:30 p.m.

Star Theater

$15–20, 21+

Tank & the Bangas’s last show in Portland sold out quickly. They’re getting love from everyone from NPR to Afropunk.

THEATER

Qín (Caught)

7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 29)

Artists Repertory Theater

$5–25, all ages

Part theater, part performance art installation, Qín (Caught) explores the lines between fiction and reality in the creation of art and news.

CABARET

Cloak & Dagger Kabaret

8 p.m.

Stingray Café

$15–20, 18+

An audience-participatory burlesque show with required semi-formal attire, with performances from La Petit Mort, Maggie McMuffin, Kevin Incroyable and Rocket + Lioness.

CABARET

Ish: A Burlesque-ish Revue

8:30 p.m.

Dante’s

$10, 21+

Whipped Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with cabaret comedy and striptease. Ish opens for the weekly Sinferno Cabaret (entry included with admission).

DRAG QUEENS

Sad Day

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Elle Chupacabra, Santee Alley, Kahn, Dee Lyrium, Indigo Calypso and Rakeem pay tribute to Amy Winehouse’s tear-jerking legacy through drag.

Monday, Oct. 2

ROCK

Coldplay, Tove Lo, Alina Baraz

7 p.m.

MODA Center

$50–455+, all ages

Coldplay comes to Portland in support of their new album, A Head Full of Dreams.

JAZZ

Victor Wooten Trio, Dennis Chambers, Bob Franceschini

8 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$30–34, 21+

Victor Wooten tours in support of his new album, Trypnotyx.