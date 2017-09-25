Off-campus events calendar: Sept. 26–Oct. 2

FEATURED EVENT
Tuesday, Sept. 26
FILM
The Thing (1982)
5:30 p.m. (screening Sept. 27-Oct. 2)
Mission Theater
$3-11, all ages
John Carpenter’s classic sci-fi horror about a group of scientists who discover a shape-shifting monster in their remote Antarctic outpost.
ART & CULTURE
A Joint for Black Portland
6 p.m.
Pensole Footwear Design Academy
$5–10, all ages
The nonprofit SuperThank presents an evening of storytelling and music, including stories from economist/entrepreneur Stephen Green and photographer Insitar Abioto.
THEATER
Every Brilliant Thing
7:30 p.m. (staged through Nov. 5)
The Armory
$30–40, all ages
Critically acclaimed monologue written by Duncan Macmillan, performed by Jonny Donahoe and directed by George Perrin. A boy writes a list of reasons to live for his suicidal mother. Read our Artists Repertory Theatre season preview here.
THEATER
The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence
7:30 p.m. (staged through Sept. 30)
CoHo Theater
$20–32, all ages
This romantic comedy focuses on various sidekick partners named Watson from the 19th–21st centuries: Alexander Graham Bell’s Mr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes’s Dr. Watson, and Watson the IBM computer who won Jeopardy! in 2011.
FILM
Deep Red (1975)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7-9, all ages
This Italian horror film focuses on musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) and reporter Gianna Brezzi (Daria Nicolodi), who are investigating the murder of famous psychic Helga Ulmann (Macha Méril).
Wednesday, Sept. 27
FILM
Wonder Woman (2017)
6:45 p.m. (multiple screening dates)
Laurelhurst Theater
$4, 21+
Gal Gadot takes on the cinematic version of the role originated by Linda Carter. See our take on summer blockbluster films for what else we’ve written about Wonder Woman.
THEATER
Fun Home
7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 22)
The Armory
$25–85, all ages
Based on the eponymous autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, this musical focuses on a woman processing her childhood as a closeted lesbian growing up in a funeral home, and trying to see her complicated parents as the people they are.
Thursday, Sept. 28
FILM FESTIVAL
5th Annual Portland EcoFilm Festival
Sept. 28-Oct. 1
Hollywood Theatre
$10-60, all ages
Eight independent films about sustainability, nature and animals.
ALT ROCK
Ben Folds
8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
$33.50–250, 21+
Ben Fold’s Paper Airplane Tour is an interactive live show where the singer-songwriter plays requested songs flown on stage via paper airplane.
FILM
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
8:45 p.m. (multiple screening dates)
Laurelhurst Theater
$4, 21+
There’s little in-between consensus on whether audiences loved or hated the latest film from the creator of The Fifth Element.
NIGHTLIFE
Better Health
9 p.m.
Nyx
$8, 21+
Mental Health Club presents DJs Perfect Health and FatherFannie alongside queer vocalist Maarquii for a night of compact, high energy music.
Friday, Sept. 29
FILM
The Wake of Vanport (2016)
1 p.m.
The Kennedy School
Free, all ages
Survivors of the Vanport Tragedy recount the tales of the Pacific Northwest equivalent of Hurricane Katrina, Harvey or Irma.
????????????????
Insane Clown Posse
6 p.m.
Bossanova Ballroom
$26, all ages
Whoop whoop! ICP performs The Great Milenko for the album’s 20th birthday.
R&B
Janet Jackson
8 p.m.
MODA Center
$25–135, all ages
Third time’s the charm: Miss Jackson is honoring tickets from her cancelled Jan. 12 and July 3 concerts as she makes her State of the World Tour Portland stop.
R&B
Moses Sumney, Angelo De Augustine
8 p.m.
Doug Fir Lounge
$18–20, 21+
The L.A. alt–R&B singer-songwriter tours in support of his new album, Aromanticism.
DANCE PARTY
Snap! ’90s Dance Party
9 p.m.
Holocene
$7, 21+
Curated tunes of the last decade of the 20th century, as chosen by DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty. Hosted by Coco Madrid.
Saturday, Sept. 30
PARTY
Jackpot Records’s 20th Birthday
3 p.m.
Eagles Lodge
$5–15, 21+
The Shivas, Ryan Sollee and Kyle Craft celebrate twenty years of independent record store ownership during two of the national music industry’s most difficult decades. Thousands of records will also be on sale.
CABARET
Beylesque
8 p.m.
Disjecta
$20–22, 18+
Beylesque celebrates Beyoncé’s decades-spanning career with tributes to her most iconic looks and songs, as interpreted by Briq House, Kiki Stellina, Lola Coquette, Honey LeFleur, Fannie Fuller, Sandria Doré, Space Papi + Femme Prince, Nikki Lev and Baby LeStrange.
COMEDY
Becky with the Good Jokes
9:30 p.m.
Funhouse Lounge
$8–12, 21+
Becky Braunstein’s regular comedy revue’s lineup this month is Adam Pasi, Joann Schinderle, Jeremiah Coughlan and Paul Schlesinger, with musical guest Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists).
Sunday, Oct. 1
FUNK
Tank & the Bangas, Sweet Crude
7:30 p.m.
Star Theater
$15–20, 21+
Tank & the Bangas’s last show in Portland sold out quickly. They’re getting love from everyone from NPR to Afropunk.
THEATER
Qín (Caught)
7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 29)
Artists Repertory Theater
$5–25, all ages
Part theater, part performance art installation, Qín (Caught) explores the lines between fiction and reality in the creation of art and news.
CABARET
Cloak & Dagger Kabaret
8 p.m.
Stingray Café
$15–20, 18+
An audience-participatory burlesque show with required semi-formal attire, with performances from La Petit Mort, Maggie McMuffin, Kevin Incroyable and Rocket + Lioness.
CABARET
Ish: A Burlesque-ish Revue
8:30 p.m.
Dante’s
$10, 21+
Whipped Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with cabaret comedy and striptease. Ish opens for the weekly Sinferno Cabaret (entry included with admission).
DRAG QUEENS
Sad Day
9 p.m.
Lovecraft Bar
$10, 21+
Elle Chupacabra, Santee Alley, Kahn, Dee Lyrium, Indigo Calypso and Rakeem pay tribute to Amy Winehouse’s tear-jerking legacy through drag.
Monday, Oct. 2
ROCK
Coldplay, Tove Lo, Alina Baraz
7 p.m.
MODA Center
$50–455+, all ages
Coldplay comes to Portland in support of their new album, A Head Full of Dreams.
JAZZ
Victor Wooten Trio, Dennis Chambers, Bob Franceschini
8 p.m.
Revolution Hall
$30–34, 21+
Victor Wooten tours in support of his new album, Trypnotyx.