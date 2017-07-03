Off-campus events: July 4–10

FEATURED EVENT
MUSIC FESTIVAL
30th Annual Waterfront Blues Festival
June 30–July 4
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
$10–15, all ages
Some of America’s best blues musicians take over the waterfront for five days of jazz, blues and Americana music. Tonight is the big 4th of July fireworks celebration over the Willamette River. Read our coverage of the 30th Annual Waterfront Blues Festival at psuvanguard.com.
Tuesday, July 4
VIEWING PARTY
The Chill Out Grill Out
6 p.m.
Revolution Hall
Sold out, all ages
Hang out on top of Revolution Hall, eat hot dogs and hear music from Mama Bird and DJs Vincent Bancheri, Haley Heynderickx, Sir Eric Loeffler and Ryan Oxford while you watch the fireworks display from the Blues Fest.
FILM
Restless Creature (2016)
4:30/8:20 p.m. (screening thru July 6)
Cinema 21
$6–8.50, all ages
Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger directed this documentary about award-winning American ballerina Wendy Whelan.
Wednesday, July 5
OPENING RECEPTION
Axis Spread | Brenna Murphy
5 p.m.
Upfor Gallery
Free, all ages
An installation of digitally-fabricated sculptural elements.
INDIE POP
La Luz, Savila
8 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$12, 21+
The Seattle surf-pop quartet tours in support of their new LP, Weirdo Shine.
FILM
Morning Patrol (1987)
8 p.m.
Clinton Street Theater
$5–10, all ages
This Greek dystopian offering from Church of Film centers around a woman with no memory sneaking into a guarded city with electricity, working cinema and no citizens.
Thursday, July 6
NETWORKING
New York Publishing Happy Hour
5:30 p.m.
Tugboat Brewing Company
Free, 21+
Indigo Publishing hosts a regular happy hour for Portland writers and publishing figures to meet and ask questions about how to break into New York’s publishing scene.
THEATER
Tom(boy) Sawyer
7:30 p.m.
Shoebox
$18, all ages
A semi-gender flipped, rock-tinged, contemporary take on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
COMEDY
Barbara Holm Believes in You
7:30 p.m.
Bossanova Ballroom
Free, 21+
Jen Tam, Kirsten Kuppenbender and Lewis Sequeira deliver hilarious stand-up alongside local comedian Barbara Holm.
Friday, July 7
FILM
Amelie (2001)
5:30 p.m. (screening thru July 14)
Mission Theater
$3–4, all ages
Celebrate Bastille Day with this delightful French rom-com classic.
CABARET
Shock Opera: The Authorized Alice Cooper Story
7 p.m.
Paris Theatre
$20–30, 21+
Dylan Hillerman leads a cast of local actors and burlesque artists in an original play about Alice Cooper the Band, which recently won the approval of Alice Cooper the Person.
COMEDY
Summer Forever
8 p.m.
Siren Theater
$12, 21+
Lez Stand Up and Minority Retort present stand-up comedians Karina Dobbins, Brittani Nichols and El Sanchez for a night of air-conditioned comedy.
FILM
Moulin Rouge (2001)
9 p.m. (screening thru July 12)
Mission Theater
$11, 21+
While other screenings of this Oscar-nominated musical are normally all-ages at a third of the price, tonight is the sing-along edition celebrating Bastille Day. Film-inspired cocktail comes with ticket purchase.
NIGHTLIFE
RnB Holy Trinity
9 p.m.
Holocene
$10, 21+
AnteUp celebrates three of this century’s most dominant women on the pop landscape—Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj—through their biggest singles and most obscure features.
NIGHTLIFE
Bronco
9 p.m.
Stag PDX
$6+, 21+
Stag PDX’s monthly body positive night shines the spotlight this month on the Lumberjacks Rugby Team.
Saturday, July 8
PARTY
Life is Good
2 p.m.
White Owl Social Club
$5, 21+
DJs Kwame, Easy Egg and Bnick play tunes during the day. Hosted by Delioso (Legends Radio).
THEATRE/FILM
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
2/7 p.m.
World Trade Center Theater
$15–23, all ages
Third Rail Repertory Theatre and NT Live screen hi-res projections of live-captured theatrical productions as a summer series. The inaugural play is James MacDonald’s critically acclaimed take on Edward Albee’s play about a collegiate afterparty between professors and their wives that takes a dark turn with the revelation of devastating secrets.
COMEDY
Get Nervous
7 p.m.
Ford Food and Drink
Free, all ages
The stand-up comedy edition of this RACC-funded series on readings from writers with mental neuroses like anxiety and depression includes Barbara Holm, Alecia Gatlin, Jonathan Hill, Ebin Lee, Mel Wells, Alexey Moore and Lacy J. Davis.
HIP-HOP
Twista, LC Jetson, Mr. Patron & Rush Wun, Ruso
8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
$35–140, all ages
Twista is one of the fastest living rappers in the world. It’s going to be a night to remember.
ROCK
Thunderpussy, Cave Clove
8 p.m.
Dante’s
$12–15, 21+
From the copy: “They are literally whipping you with it, like ’80s Madonna, or dry humping you like a tranced-out Prince.”
NIGHTLIFE
GET on UP
9 p.m.
The Goodfoot
$5, 21+
Listen to live covers and remixes of the hits & rarities of Michael Jackson, James Brown, Prince and more from Takimba and other local musicians.
NIGHTLIFE
You Are Rea1
10 p.m.
Liquor Store
$10, 21+
Music from DJs Jock Club (AZ), Carly Barton and Perfect Health.
NIGHTLIFE
Jump Jack Sound Machine
10 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$8, 21+
This queer-centric dance party celebrates its first birthday with music from DJs Chanti Darling & Nasty Tasha (Chanti Darling), Waterbed, Orographic and the Last Artful, Dodgr.
Sunday, July 9
CONVENTION
Portland Bead Faire
10 a.m. (also exhibiting July 7–8)
Portland Convention Center
$7, all ages
Get wholesale prices on beads made of crystal, Czech style, glass, lampwork, gold, silver, gemstone, pearl and unique materials. Free jewelry repair while you shop. This event was submitted via the PSU Vanguard Events Portal on psuvanguard.com. Visit our site to find out how to be featured.
THEATER/FILM
No Man’s Land
Noon
World Trade Center Theater
$15–23, all ages
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellan star in Harold Pinter’s play about two aging writers whose drunk discussions turn dark. Staged in London.
THEATER/FILM
Amadeus
5 p.m.
World Trade Center Theater
$15–23, all ages
Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) stars as Antonio Salieri in the Oliver, Tony, and Oscar-winning play told from Salieri’s perspective in his rivalry with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Monday, July 10
R&B
R.Lum.R, Blossom
8 p.m.
Star Theater
$13.50–22, all ages
The smooth Nashville-based R&B artist layers his voice with incredibly crisp productions.