Off-campus events: July 4–10

FEATURED EVENT

MUSIC FESTIVAL

30th Annual Waterfront Blues Festival

June 30–July 4

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

$10–15, all ages

Some of America’s best blues musicians take over the waterfront for five days of jazz, blues and Americana music. Tonight is the big 4th of July fireworks celebration over the Willamette River. Read our coverage of the 30th Annual Waterfront Blues Festival at psuvanguard.com.

Tuesday, July 4

VIEWING PARTY

The Chill Out Grill Out

6 p.m.

Revolution Hall

Sold out, all ages

Hang out on top of Revolution Hall, eat hot dogs and hear music from Mama Bird and DJs Vincent Bancheri, Haley Heynderickx, Sir Eric Loeffler and Ryan Oxford while you watch the fireworks display from the Blues Fest.

FILM

Restless Creature (2016)

4:30/8:20 p.m. (screening thru July 6)

Cinema 21

$6–8.50, all ages

Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger directed this documentary about award-winning American ballerina Wendy Whelan.

Wednesday, July 5

OPENING RECEPTION

Axis Spread | Brenna Murphy

5 p.m.

Upfor Gallery

Free, all ages

An installation of digitally-fabricated sculptural elements.

INDIE POP

La Luz, Savila

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$12, 21+

The Seattle surf-pop quartet tours in support of their new LP, Weirdo Shine.

FILM

Morning Patrol (1987)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–10, all ages

This Greek dystopian offering from Church of Film centers around a woman with no memory sneaking into a guarded city with electricity, working cinema and no citizens.

Thursday, July 6

NETWORKING

New York Publishing Happy Hour

5:30 p.m.

Tugboat Brewing Company

Free, 21+

Indigo Publishing hosts a regular happy hour for Portland writers and publishing figures to meet and ask questions about how to break into New York’s publishing scene.

THEATER

Tom(boy) Sawyer

7:30 p.m.

Shoebox

$18, all ages

A semi-gender flipped, rock-tinged, contemporary take on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

COMEDY

Barbara Holm Believes in You

7:30 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

Free, 21+

Jen Tam, Kirsten Kuppenbender and Lewis Sequeira deliver hilarious stand-up alongside local comedian Barbara Holm.

Friday, July 7

FILM

Amelie (2001)

5:30 p.m. (screening thru July 14)

Mission Theater

$3–4, all ages

Celebrate Bastille Day with this delightful French rom-com classic.

CABARET

Shock Opera: The Authorized Alice Cooper Story

7 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$20–30, 21+

Dylan Hillerman leads a cast of local actors and burlesque artists in an original play about Alice Cooper the Band, which recently won the approval of Alice Cooper the Person.

COMEDY

Summer Forever

8 p.m.

Siren Theater

$12, 21+

Lez Stand Up and Minority Retort present stand-up comedians Karina Dobbins, Brittani Nichols and El Sanchez for a night of air-conditioned comedy.

FILM

Moulin Rouge (2001)

9 p.m. (screening thru July 12)

Mission Theater

$11, 21+

While other screenings of this Oscar-nominated musical are normally all-ages at a third of the price, tonight is the sing-along edition celebrating Bastille Day. Film-inspired cocktail comes with ticket purchase.

NIGHTLIFE

RnB Holy Trinity

9 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

AnteUp celebrates three of this century’s most dominant women on the pop landscape—Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj—through their biggest singles and most obscure features.

NIGHTLIFE

Bronco

9 p.m.

Stag PDX

$6+, 21+

Stag PDX’s monthly body positive night shines the spotlight this month on the Lumberjacks Rugby Team.

Saturday, July 8

PARTY

Life is Good

2 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

$5, 21+

DJs Kwame, Easy Egg and Bnick play tunes during the day. Hosted by Delioso (Legends Radio).

THEATRE/FILM

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

2/7 p.m.

World Trade Center Theater

$15–23, all ages

Third Rail Repertory Theatre and NT Live screen hi-res projections of live-captured theatrical productions as a summer series. The inaugural play is James MacDonald’s critically acclaimed take on Edward Albee’s play about a collegiate afterparty between professors and their wives that takes a dark turn with the revelation of devastating secrets.

COMEDY

Get Nervous

7 p.m.

Ford Food and Drink

Free, all ages

The stand-up comedy edition of this RACC-funded series on readings from writers with mental neuroses like anxiety and depression includes Barbara Holm, Alecia Gatlin, Jonathan Hill, Ebin Lee, Mel Wells, Alexey Moore and Lacy J. Davis.

HIP-HOP

Twista, LC Jetson, Mr. Patron & Rush Wun, Ruso

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$35–140, all ages

Twista is one of the fastest living rappers in the world. It’s going to be a night to remember.

ROCK

Thunderpussy, Cave Clove

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$12–15, 21+

From the copy: “They are literally whipping you with it, like ’80s Madonna, or dry humping you like a tranced-out Prince.”

NIGHTLIFE

GET on UP

9 p.m.

The Goodfoot

$5, 21+

Listen to live covers and remixes of the hits & rarities of Michael Jackson, James Brown, Prince and more from Takimba and other local musicians.

NIGHTLIFE

You Are Rea1

10 p.m.

Liquor Store

$10, 21+

Music from DJs Jock Club (AZ), Carly Barton and Perfect Health.

NIGHTLIFE

Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8, 21+

This queer-centric dance party celebrates its first birthday with music from DJs Chanti Darling & Nasty Tasha (Chanti Darling), Waterbed, Orographic and the Last Artful, Dodgr.

Sunday, July 9

CONVENTION

Portland Bead Faire

10 a.m. (also exhibiting July 7–8)

Portland Convention Center

$7, all ages

Get wholesale prices on beads made of crystal, Czech style, glass, lampwork, gold, silver, gemstone, pearl and unique materials. Free jewelry repair while you shop. This event was submitted via the PSU Vanguard Events Portal on psuvanguard.com. Visit our site to find out how to be featured.

THEATER/FILM

No Man’s Land

Noon

World Trade Center Theater

$15–23, all ages

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellan star in Harold Pinter’s play about two aging writers whose drunk discussions turn dark. Staged in London.

THEATER/FILM

Amadeus

5 p.m.

World Trade Center Theater

$15–23, all ages

Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) stars as Antonio Salieri in the Oliver, Tony, and Oscar-winning play told from Salieri’s perspective in his rivalry with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Monday, July 10

R&B

R.Lum.R, Blossom

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$13.50–22, all ages

The smooth Nashville-based R&B artist layers his voice with incredibly crisp productions.