Off-campus events: Sept. 12–18

FEATURED EVENT

FESTIVAL

24th Annual Polish Festival

11 a.m., Sept. 16–17th

Historic Polish Library x St. Stanislaus Church

Free, all ages

Celebrate Polish culture with folk music, traditional cuisine & libations, dancing and more.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

FILM

Office Space (1999)

5:30 p.m. (screening Sept. 13, 15–16, 18)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

According to my SINQ Pop Culture Studies course (which might be called something else now?), Office Space is a comedy about Western wo/man’s feelings of being trapped and unseen within corporate and suburban yuppie culture.

MEMORIAL

All the Way Lovely

7 p.m.

The Know

Free, 21+

Celebration of life dance party for Spencer Higgins aka DJ Alonzo Mourning Sickness, a Portland-based DJ who regularly spun at Cruzroom, The Know, Killingsworth Dynasty and Random Order for almost twenty years.

FILM

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (2017)

7 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Judd Apatow presents a documentary about the band The Avett Brothers and the creation process of their new album, True Sadness.

DANCE PARTY

Girltopia

9 p.m.

CC Slaughter’s

Free, 21+

DJ Alicious spins music for CC Slaughter’s’s weekly lesbian night.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

JAZZ

GoGo Penguin

7 p.m.

Star Theater

$20, 21+

The U.K. jazz trio tours in support of its new album, Man Made Object.

FILM

Check It (2016)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This documentary centers around a gang of queer Washington, D.C. youth whose members have extensive & violent rap sheets, stunning creative careers in fashion & art, and an undeniable spirit of hope & resilience. Proceeds of the screening benefit the Trans Assistance Project and ORI Gallery.

HIP-HOP

A Tribe Called Red

8:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$18–20, all ages

The electronic music trio tours in support of their new album, We Are the Hallucci Nation.

CONTEMPORARY ART

Super Tantrum | cvllejerx

10 p.m.

15 N Hancock

$10, all ages

Part of T:BA. Basically an art dance party, but if you want the artist statement: “nothing is civilized anymore. esta noche the kids get loud! we’re not going to bed early tonight. ART AS BRAT through clothes, poetry, performance and dance. As resident artists within the festival the collaborators will interrogate and celebrate the spaces art and audiences inhabit while exploring the value of collective and absurd outbursts en un mundx locx.”

SONIC ART

Appreciative Moment | Ben Glas, Dolphin Midwives, Samson Stilwell, Amenta Abioto, Tessa Bolsover

10:30 p.m.

15 NE Hancock

$8–10, all ages

Sonic artists, “mix sound, visuals and movement into a cohesive exploration of the senses. The experimental performance will engage with acoustics, psychoacoustics, physical interaction with sound, movement, music and noise, to lead the audience on a journey through time and space.” Part of T:BA.

Thursday, Sept. 14

FAMILY

Pints for Pups

5 p.m.

The Station

No cover, all ages

HUB and Oregon Humane Society’s summer social series at The Station comes to an end. Bring your family, including your canine kids, for live music, giveaways and a dog-friendly menu (which, of course, does not include alcohol, because alcohol is horrible for dogs!).

JAZZ

Nica’s Dream

6 p.m.

The 1905

Free, 21+

Nica’s Dream is an all-female jazz quartet consisting of pianist Kerry Politzer, vocalist Anandi Gefroh, drummer Rivkah Ross and guitar player Whitney Moulton. The musicians collectively have decades of nationally accredited training and have performed alongside national acts like The B–52’s.

FILM

Poison Idea: Legacy of Dysfunction (2017)

7 / 9 p.m.

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

This documentary focuses on the history of the long-running Portland punk band Poison Idea, which officially disbanded back in January.

FILM

They Heard Voices (2016)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

This documentary explores the condition of schizophrenia, and the numerous conditions that aren’t schizophrenia but are lumped under the same label for people who do not understand the nature of psychosis.

FILM

Gleaming the Cube (1989)

9 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Brian Kelly (Christian Slater) is a quintessential ’80s edgy cinema teen: moussed bleached hair, skateboard and an unstoppable passion for investigating his adopted brother’s murder.

VOGUE BALL

Multipass

10 p.m.

Nyx

$10, 21+

#PDXBall’s theme this month is The Fifth Element (1997). Witness or participate in a competitive vogue ball, where looks are inspired by the film, and the categories are: Future Face 2200, Runway Diva and Vogue Femme.

Friday, Sept. 15

FILM

mother! (2017)

Multiple dates/times

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

If you pretend that Noah (2014) never happened, mother! is the directorial follow-up to Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan (2010) that sees him serving up trippy psychological femme horror, this time centering on Jennifer Lawrence.

COMEDY

Doug Benson

5 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

$22, 21+

Doug Benson returns to Portland for another night of standup stoner humor.

POETRY READING

Tongo Eisen-Martin, Jordan Scott, Phoebe Wayne

7 p.m.

Ford Food & Drink

Free, all ages

The Switch Reading Series presents a trio of contemporary poets from San Francisco, Vancouver, B.C. and Portland, respectively.

COMEDY

Minority Retort

8 p.m.

Siren Theater

$10, 21+

The “New and Improved” Minority Retort returns to The Siren Theater. Hosted by Jason Lamb, Julia Ramos, and Neeraj Srinivasan. Featured comics include Brandon Lyons, Summer Azim, Nick Sahoyah and Mohanad Elshieky.

FILM

Best of the NW Animation Film Festival 2017

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Over 1,100 entries were boiled down into 13 stunning animated films. Subjects range from talking birds and insects to reflections on life in Syria under ISIS.

FOLK ROCK

Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets, Roselit Bone

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$20, 21+

Marshall Crenshaw is an Americana singer-songwriter who played Buddy Holly in La Bamba (1987) and whose songs were often covered by artists like Ronnie Spector, Bette Midler and S Club 7. Los Straitjackets are most famous for performing The Late Show with Conan O’Brien‘s holiday music in the late ’90s, and for their stage attire: black suits, gold Aztec medallions and ornate máscaras de lucha libre (Mexican wrestling masks).

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan

8 p.m.

MODA Center

$35–180+, all ages

Jim Gaffigan comes to Portland on his “Noble Ape” Tour.

Saturday, Sept. 16

FASION

Universal Standard

1 p.m.

The Cleaners @ Ace Hotel

Free, all ages

Women size 10–28 can shop for this season’s must-have looks at Universal Standard’s pop-up shop to exhibit their first full collection. Universal Standard is also hosting a model search for their next collection. Models will be flown to NYC to meet with executives.

ARTIST TALK

bart fitzgerald + madison moore

2 p.m.

PICA at West End, #300

Free, all ages

Part of T:BA. bart fitzgerald’s “Church in the Trap House” explores the blurring of the secular and the sacred in contemporary hip-hop, with examples like 2 Chainz’s use of a gospel choir during his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” tour. Madison moore’s “Touching Techno, Feeling Bass” explores listener’s physical reactions to bass and its roles within different musical genres.

PODCAST

Doug Loves Movies

4:20 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

$22, 21+

Note the show’s start time. Different from Doug Benson’s Friday night standup comedy night. Doug Benson’s podcast taping will hear him and a cast of comedians riff on trivia about movies (or “films”).

Note from VG EIC & resident Doug Loves Movies proponent Colleen Leary: Bring a movie-themed name tag for a chance to win a crap-shoot bag of prizes donated by this week’s guests. If I were making a name tag for the author of this article, I might go with ‘Andrew D. Django-ski’ I used a ‘Colleens vs Zombies’ poster parody of Matthias Hoene’s Cockneys vs Zombies to *almost* take home a Dolly Parton-themed care package, complete with a pink silk negligee courtesy of Portland’s ever-cherished Amy Miller. Also if you haven’t seen Cockneys vs Zombies, you’ve made a grave mistake.

POETRY READING

Finnegan Menzies, Zosia Wiatr, Coleman Stevenson

7 p.m.

Mother Foucault’s

Free, all ages

Menzies reads in support of his new poetry book, Brilliant Odyssey Don’t Yearn, Wiatr reads in the United States for the first time since returning from a French residency, and Stevenson reads in support of a new tarot book, The Dark Exact Tarot Guide.

FOLK ROCK

Chervona

7 p.m.

The Kennedy School

Free, all-ages

The Russian eight-piece party-rock band plays for Oktoberfest season.

ART RECEPTION

Perceive | Candace Jahn + Jill Falk

7 p.m.

Killjoy Collective

Free, all ages

New paintings and works of photography inspired by the resilience of bodies.

METAL

Usnea, Thrones, Hands of Thieves, Ninth Moon Black

8 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$8–10, 21+

Usnea + a trio of local metal bands play in support of their new album, Portals Into Futility.

BENEFIT SHOW

Mandusa, Radio Phoenix, Hostal Riviera, Attention Whore

8 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$1–10, 21+

Four indie rock bands play to raise funds for the Houston Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund.

FASHION

Drama Queen, act II

10 p.m.

PNCA Mediatheque

$10–15 suggested donation, 18+

Justin Walling exhibits his second collection of fashions and headpieces inspired by femme futurism and the avant garde.

Sunday, Sept. 17

FILM

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

1:30 p.m. (also screening Sept. 16)

Hollywood Theatre

$3–6, all ages

Babe (E.G. Daily) ventures to Metropolis (not the Superman or Fritz Lang ones) for a family comedy that honestly got a little too timely as this film starts turning 20: We see themes of rural plights vs. corrupt mortgage bankers, pre–9/11 airport drug drama and pre–Zootopia but post-Animal Farm commentary on social class through sentient, English-speaking animals. Also, how does this movie have Jim Cummings, Hugo Weaving, Adam Goldberg, James Cromwell and Mickey Rooney?

CABARET

Magic Men

7 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$25–100, 21+

Think of a mashup between Chippendales Dancers and a non-singing Village People: men embody what some sad marketing executive thinks are masculine fantasy roles for the bachelorette/divorce party crowd. If none of them were on Backpage, I don’t care.

CABARET

The Hamilton Mixtape Cabaret

7:30 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–20, 21+

Miss Kennedy’s Cabaret opens its seventh season with a burlesque, drag and contemporary dance tributes to Hamilton, The Hamilton Mixtape and Spamilton from Lily Le Fauve, Claire Heacock, Glenn Waco, the Feral Dance Crew and more.

CIRCUS

Love & Gravity

8 p.m. (also staged Sept. 16)

Echo Theater

$18–100, all ages

Seattle’s Acrobatic Conundrum presents acrobatics, Cyr wheel performance, dance, juggling, aerial arts and more to tell simple stories about romance & heartache.

DANCE PARTY

Dansu Katamari!

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

Free, 21+

Super Fun Happy Kawaii Party celebrates animé with music from DJs Zymergy, Tripp, Remnant and more.

STONER ROCK

Yawning Man, Alex Perez & the Rising Tide, Fire Nuns, Robots of the Ancient World

9 p.m.

Ash Street Saloon

$12/$15, 21+

The original ’80s desert rock band is still going strong in 2017. No clue if they’re bringing their generators.

Monday, Sept. 18

BENEFIT SHOW

20th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Profile Theatre

$30–65, all ages

Concert performance of songs from playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes’ extensive career.

FILM

Cyrus Moussavi film trio

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Filmmaker Cyrus Moussavi shows three of his documentaries about rural international figures: A Child is Not a Cloth, Uptown is Covered in Mud and Olima Anditi: Where Else Would I Be?.

FILM

Clueless (1995)

9 p.m. (screening Sept. 14/16)

Mission Theater

$3–11, all ages

Everything about this film is iconic except for Stacey Dash.

FILM

The Seventh Victim (1943)

9:30 p.m.

Century

Free, 21+

From the copy: “Mary (Kim Hunter)’s sister, Jacqueline (Jean Brooks), has gone missing. As she searches for clues to her disappearance, she finds herself closer and closer to a shadowy group, the Palladists—followers of an ancient Satanic cult.” Presented by Church of Film.