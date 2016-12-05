Sleigh my bells holidaze playlist

If you’re looking for a unique playlist with all the holiday tunes you haven’t heard, look further.

If you’re like me and love some good ol’ classics to get you in the mood for some crunk-nog, dank gingerbread houses or round two of the annual family debates, this is your playlist.

Editor’s note: I am exempting the ever so rapey song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from this playlist and so should you.

Elvis Presley: “Blue Christmas”

Brenda Lee: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Ludacris: “Ludacrismas”

Gayla Peevey: “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”

Lindsay Lohan from Mean Girls: “Jingle Bell Rock”

John Lennon: “And So This Is Christmas”

Olivia Olson from Love Actually: “All I Want For Christmas”

A Charlie Brown Christmas: “Christmas Time Is Here”

Robert Shaw Chorale: “Carol of the Bells”

Eartha Kitt: “Santa Baby”

More in Holiday Guide 2016