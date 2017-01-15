As the state-by-state election results showed Hillary Clinton trailing behind Donald Trump on the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, CNN contributor Van Jones called the moment a “whitelash.” In the days that followed Trump’s electoral college victory, many media outlets published reports and opinion pieces highlighting minorities’ fears, frustrations and anger about a Trump presidency.

As protests erupted across the country, Portland in particular experienced violent rioting.

While many local young people have demonstrated public opposition to the election results, millennial women, people of color and queers who support Trump exist.

“Self-hating gay.”

“A disgrace.”

“Uncle Tom.”

“Traitor.”

These are some of the names Tylor, Tina, “Neil” and Adrian have been called for being supporters of the president-elect.

Tylor, a gay man who works in banking, says that Trump’s hard-line stance on radical Islam is needed after the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre by an Islamist gunman.

Tina, the daughter of a former Vietnamese refugee, likes Trump’s emphasis on legal immigration.

“Neil” (who asked to remain anonymous) is a black mixed-race man and says Trump offers hope to black American communities left behind by decades of Democratic leadership.

And lastly, Adrian, a bisexual student of Middle Eastern background majoring in business finance, likes Trump’s economic vision.

“‘Traitors’: The Minorities Who Support Donald Trump” is a short documentary film exploring the political views and complex identities of this largely hidden community at Portland State University and beyond.

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this film are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Vanguard. For related coverage, watch our interview with a student who was among those arrested at an anti-Trump protest.



Watch “‘Traitors’: The Minorities Who Support Donald Trump”