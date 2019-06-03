‘A world on fire’

Mike Ma, author of Harassment Architecture, spoke at the Portland State College Republicans spring event on May 31, discussing man’s divergence from nature as a result of government intervention.

Ma is part of the Pine Tree Party, a newer development in conservative politics. The group focuses on returning back to nature and obeying natural law, with their motto being “An Appeal to Heaven.” Part of this ideology is the rejection of submission to others. “Those who don’t submit in a world of submission become the holy ones,” Ma said.

The party’s goal according to Ma is to “mostly raise awareness about getting back to nature and becoming self sufficient.” This includes learning survival skills, as well as rejecting certain societal norms that go against natural law.

Ma also discussed government conspiracies and their relation to natural law, emphasizing the food the government regulates. Throughout the speech, Ma routinely called those with dietary issues the “death walkers.”

“I realized these people are something more than horrible,” Ma said. “These people are victims of the United States government and its abuse. What makes them the ideal creation? To put it simply, because they are the weakest. They require the most help, and they run to the government to receive it. It’s never real help, though.”

Ma said he believes the diet that man was meant to consume consists of unprocessed dairy and meat and that the government regulates certain foods as a means of control.

“There’s a reason that the government has banned raw dairy in [almost] every state. They want you weak because the weak rely on them; the weak don’t revolt; the weak pay their salaries,” Ma said.

Ma also feels strongly against antibiotics and pointed to India as an example. ”Look at the Indians, so abusive of antibiotics that they only created super diseases. You don’t want to end up like the Indians, do you?” Ma said.

Ma also added people wouldn’t need to take antibiotics if they made the right health choices. He is known as an anti-xenoestrogen activist, meaning someone who is against foods that contain estrogen, such as soy or flax.

“In addition to killing gut health, soy also zaps testosterone, he said. “One of the worst ingredients found in ultra-processed foods is seed oil. Seed oils can cause obesity and increase the risk of chronic diseases like cancer.”

In the middle of Ma’s speech, two individuals in ski masks threw soy milk on him, as well as setting off a noise-making machine. Ma resumed his speech shortly after.

Another focus of Ma’s speech was the destruction of beauty and the loss of life as it used to be.

“When you think about an artist, someone who truly understands touching asceticism, your brain should envision a physically fit male whose beliefs shouldn’t deteriorate the culture he creates,” Ma said.

Ma went on to name historical artists such as Michelangelo and Beethoven and said he feels “no one even close to these figures exists in our time today.”

This is what’s known to Ma as the anti-beauty, the creation of our society today that prevents people from being inspired and creating true artistry. “When we see anti-beauty, it kills the soul and the human spirit,” Ma said.

Ma also spoke briefly on women, as he feels that they have also fallen victim to the destruction of beauty and that “four-year colleges turn women into every kind into insatiable veteran whores.”

“It’s your duty as a man to seek out the ones with even a touch of potential and to transform them, to in a way radicalize them,” Ma said. “More of a side mission actually, because you should never prioritize women.”

When asked about these controversial comments, along with the consistent use of slurs throughout the speech, Ma responded, “For the most part, I believe what I say. Is it ramped up a little? Sure, but at the base level, I’m only going to say things that I stand behind.”

When asked about his ideal governing, Ma said there would be “no government, but obviously that would require a way smaller population.”

Ma pointed to Native American groups and Greek civilizations as governments that would align with his standards of natural law. Though Ma said he feels that our world today is irreparable, he said “it becomes clear that our grand solution is simply a hard reset.”

“What better place to embrace the ancestral embrace for chaos that in a world on fire?” Ma finished.