Events Calendar Aug. 21-27

This week is Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week! Each night has a different theme, with over 80 restaurants participating.

Tuesday 8/21

Tuesday’s theme is Caribbean food.

Live Show

Science on Tap: Inventive Connections

Alberta Rose Theater

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

21+

Hedy Lamarr was not only an actress but a pioneer of radio technology in World War II. Learn about the forgotten legacies of female scientists while enjoying a pint.

Music

Damien Escobar

Revolution Hall

8 p.m.

$29.50

Escobar graduated from Juilliard at 13 (!) and was a member of Nuttin’ but Stringz. If the thought of hip-hop violins perks you up, you’ll probably enjoy this show.

Food

Science Pub Portland: Coffee

OMSI

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

$5

Rob Hoos, director of coffee for Nossa Family Coffee, breaks down the physics and chemistry behind coffee roasting and brewing. If you’ve ever wanted to be that guy in the break room I have to BS about coffee with, this is a perfect opportunity for you.

Music

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Bud Wilson Memorial Rodeo & Slim Fortune

Dig A Pony

8 p.m.

Free

Go hear legendary Portland punk drummer Sam Henry backing up the sultry country twang of Jenny Don’t on this night of “New Weird Americana.”

Food

Vegan Spaghetti Night Fundraiser

Social Justice Action Center

6 p.m.

$12

Portland is planning its first Official Animal Rights March for September 1, when vegans and other animal lovers will take to the streets to spread the message of animal liberation. For now, go ahead and eat vegan spaghetti to help fuel the movement. All-you-can-eat, includes dessert. Gluten-free options available. Bring your own container if you want to take your food to go.

Fashion

Fade to Light: A Multidimensional Fashion Event

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$20 general, $10 students

Should you have gone to fashion school instead? See what the graduating students from Portland Fashion Institute have come up with at this outside the box runway show, which also showcases Portland designers like Ale O, Carolyn Hart and Holy Voids.

Science

Inventive Connections: Movie Stars, Math, & Marine Mammals

The Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$15 general, $8 students

Actress Hedy Lamarr, “the most beautiful woman in the world,” invented technology during WWII which now lives in our cell phones and even helps protect dolphins. WSU statistics professor Leslie New shares the forgotten scientific contributions of women.

Wednesday 8/22

Wednesday’s theme is East African cuisine.

Music

The Hugs

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$8

21+

Local indie-pop show to support Friends of Noise, a young musicians nonprofit. A double-dose of karma for supporting Portland artists.

Live Show

Ballot-Palooza 2018

Alberta Rose Theater

6 p.m.

$5–20

Minors with guardian

City Club of Portland hosts a live debate and mock vote on Oregon’s ballot measures. A public-policy nerd’s dream date.

Film

The Guatemalan Handshake (2006) and Rat Pack Rat (2014)

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

Directors Todd Rohal, Megan Griffiths and Justin Zimmerman present their award-winning work and discuss the difficulties that independent filmmakers face.

Music

Community Music Jam at Harney Park

Harney City Park

5:30 p.m.

Free

Get outside and play music with your neighbors. Will it be a magical fountain of spontaneous creativity or a wall of screeching noise? Ah, the beauty of improvisation. Instruments provided; no musical experience necessary. Hosted by Wildwood Creative PDX.

Sports

Domestic Violence Awareness Night with the Thorns

Providence Park

8 p.m.

$15

Portland’s professional women’s soccer team battles Sky Blue from New Jersey. A benefit for West Women’s and Children’s Shelter.

Craft Class

Viking Knit Bracelet Class

Nordic Northwest

10 a.m.

$90

Because we all should learn ancient Viking weaving techniques for making silver bracelets at the end of the world. Go Viks!

Community

Celebrate the Work of Obo And Susan Addy!

Lagunitas Community Room

6 p.m.

$0–25

Celebrating the Obo Addy Legacy Project, which will be closing after 32 years of introducing the music and culture of Ghana to Portland students. CDs, drums and artwork will be for sale.

Thursday 8/23

Thursday’s theme is soul food and BBQ.

Music

SALES

Wonder Ballroom

7:30 p.m.

$18

All ages

The lo-fi pop duo has a bit of a rough edge with some inventive production techniques taken from more experimental electronic music. The kind of band I tell my sister about so she doesn’t think I’m that weird.

Film

The Final Girls (2015)

Hollywood Theater

9:30 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

The Queer Horror series continues with the 2015 film about recently orphaned Max getting stuck in an ‘80s slasher film with her mom.

Music

Festa Italiana Portland

Pioneer Courthouse Square

5:45 p.m.

Free

As part of the three-day Italian Festival, the Portland Opera presents selections from the corpus of Italian opera.

Film

Bringing Up Baby (1938)

PSU Parking Structure 2

7 p.m.

$9 w/ PSU ID

The Katharine Hepburn comedy is the next film in the Top Down cinema series. It’s like a drive-in theater, but for city-dwellers who don’t own cars.

Music

Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group

Jack London Revue

8 p.m.

$7

21+

If you never made it to Jimmy Mak’s before the closing of Portland’s famous jazz club, never fear. Drummer Mel Brown, a Jimmy Mak’s staple, is still going strong every Thursday night with his band at the Jack London Revue, tucked away in the back of the Rialto Poolroom.

Crafts

Puff & Paint

NW Cannabis Club

7 p.m.

$35

21+

Instructor Aaron Ziobrowski will put up with your stoner giggles while guiding you in the creation of a groovy masterpiece in this step-by-step acrylic painting class that includes all materials, except the cannabis; it’s strictly BYOC.

Theatre

Front & Center 2018 featuring Lexi Adsit

Artists Repertory Theatre

7 p.m.

$15–35 (pay what you can)

Performance art, spoken word, singing and dancing featuring queer and trans artists of color.

Friday 8/24

Friday’s theme is fusion cooking.

Music

Notorious NYC

Holocene

9 p.m.

$10 adv. $12 door

21+

Tribute Night at the Holocene brings it back to the birthplace of Hip-hop with classic jams and rising stars from Queensbridge to Staten Island. With two special guest DJs!

Film

Visuals Film Festival

5th Avenue Cinema

Times TBA

A collection of filmmakers, makeup artists and other visually-inclined people unite to celebrate the sense of sight. Screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions.

Film

Eraserhead (1977)

OMSI Empirical Theater

10:30 p.m.

$7

My sister is a big David Lynch fan, and she showed me this the other day. It is just as unsettling, opaque and visually memorable as Lynch’s best work and is a must-see for anyone interested in film, surrealism and creepy shit. The sound design is also fantastic: There’s creepy, lingering industrial noise in the background of almost every scene.

Music

Wild Ones

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$15

21+

Local electro-pop act Wild Ones plays back-to-back shows, to serenade you with melancholy, dreamy songs from their new album Mirror Touch.

Yoga

Silent Disco Yoga

Namaste on Williams

7 p.m.

$40 (includes headphones and yoga class)

It’s not just silent disco yoga. It’s silent disco SUMMERTIME ROOFTOP yoga!

Festival

Faerieworlds Music and Arts Festival

Horning’s Hideout in North Plains, OR

$40–150 and up

Grab your faerie wings and head west 19 miles for this three-day psychedelic campout with performances by Beats Antique, Rasputina, Delhi 2 Dublin, Thundercrow and more. Ticket prices vary depending on number of guests, whether you’re camping on site, etc.

Party

Harry Potter Rave

Chapel Hill

9 p.m.

$10

21+

A night of witchcraft and wizardry where you can “live your Harry Potter fantasy rave drag paloooza.”

Saturday 8/25

Live Show

Planned Parenthood 10th Annual Pink Party

Holocene

4 p.m.

$7

All Ages

Pink drinks, raffle prizes, a ukulele cover band and more at the largest annual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood advocates of Oregon.

Live Show

Pokemon Summer Send-Off

Holocene

9 p.m.

Free before 10 p.m.

21+

Get a discount for dressing up in your Pokemon garb and attempt to relive the good old days of summer 2016, when Pokemon Go was the hottest thing around instead of these fucking forest fires.

Film

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)

Hollywood Theater

7 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

If you’ve only ever watched one anime series, it was probably this one. Still it is a classic—just don’t tell any anime purists how much you like it. See you there, space cowboy.

Music

This is Portland not Portlandia III

Four venues: Watertrough Saloon, Quarterworld Arcade, Space Room, The Tanker

4 p.m.

$5

Volume Bomb Records brings a lineup of 30+ punk bands to one corner of SE Hawthorne Blvd. Try to catch Crazy Squeeze, Tiger Touch and Slutty Hearts.

Art

Exquisite Corpse: A Collaborative Art Experiment

Ford Gallery

6 p.m.

In this variation on the surrealist game, three artists each worked on a different panel without getting to see what the other artists drew. Be there when the end result is revealed!

Community

10th Annual Pink Party

Holocene

4 p.m.

$7

This fundraiser for the Multnomah County Leadership & Advocacy Team, which fights for Oregon’s reproductive freedom, includes a live ukulele band and T-shirts with the unofficial slogan: “Don’t f*ck with us. Don’t f*ck without us.”

Comedy

Minority Retort presents: Curtis Cook!

The Siren Theater

8 p.m.

$10

A comedy showcase featuring comedians of color. LA’s Curtis Cook is a standup comedian and writer who has appeared on Portlandia.

Sunday 8/26

Music

Ski Mask The Slump God

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

All ages

$27

It doesn’t seem like the kind of people who would want to see Ski live would read a college newspaper events column, but hey, you never know.

Music

Yukmouth

Paris Theater

8 p.m.

$25

21+

Yukmouth is half of Luniz, the Oakland hip-hop group responsible for the greatest weed song ever.

Street Fair

Hawthorne Street Fair

31st through 41st & Hawthorne

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

All the typical Hawthorne stuff plus live music and a couple beer gardens. One of the best places in Portland to thrift, too: Crossroads, Buffalo and Red Light all within two blocks of each other.

Film

Mystery Train (1989)

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

One of Jim Jarmusch’s most acclaimed films tells multiple stories happening on the same night and intertwining in subtle ways.

Food

Dog Daze of Summer Party

Stacked Sandwich Shop

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free entry, food a la carte

DOGS. Food and music, too. But DOGS. All proceeds benefit the Oregon Humane Society.

Festival

Hawthorne Street Fair

SE Hawthorne Blvd.

11 a.m.

Live music on the sidewalks, vendors galore and beer gardens.

Food

Alma Chocolate and Fifty-Licks Ice Cream Sundae Sunday

Cardinal Club

2 p.m.

$8

Your ticket gets you two scoops of ice cream with all the toppings. Plus music, photo booths, a raffle and a full bar. Get social!

Music

Red Elvises International Rokenrol Party!

Dante’s

7:30 p.m.

$15

21+

World-famous Siberian surf rock followed by Sinferno Cabaret.

Monday 8/27

Monday’s theme is West African food.

Music

Rico Nasty

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

All ages

$17

Pitchfork compared her to Nicki Minaj and MF DOOM, which has to be the oddest pairing of rappers I can think of. Also, her music is fire.

Music

Doug Fir Underground: A Malted Event

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$15

21+

Hip-Hop DJ sets and malt liquor cocktails. Grab your 40 and let’s get keyed.

Comedy

Revolution Comedy

Curious Comedy Theater

7 p.m.

$5

The proceeds will go to support the Portland Democratic Socialists of America chapter, the ACLU and Portland Resistance in the fight against ICE and family separations. You will laugh and cry.

Art

Print Exhibit: Catalyst

North Portland Library

Free

Colorful artworks by Shamsud-Din Studio, reflecting the history and culture of African American and African diaspora people. The paintings depict musicians he saw in Portland as a young man, such as Ike & Tina Turner in “Sound Check on Williams and Russell.” On display until Sept. 6.

Food

Eid Celebration at Oaks Park

The Oaks Amusement Park

4 p.m.

Celebrate Eid al Adha with a variety of vendors selling Halal foods, both American and traditional.

Community

Musician Summit: Indie, Americana, Folk and Singer-songwriters

The Hallowed Halls

7 p.m.

Free

New nonprofit advocacy group MusicPortland wants to hear your ideas for improving the local music scene.

Theatre

Stand Up Smut

Nalu Kava Bar

7 p.m.

$5

An open mic for adult material. Share your original erotica, erotic poetry or other sexy writing.