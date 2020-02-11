Events Calendar Feb. 11-17

Tue, Feb. 11
Art
Art at the Cave
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Swine-related works of art from 15 different artists in celebration of the end of the 12 year cycle of the Chinese zodiac.
Music
Goodfoot
10 p.m.
Free • 21+
Funky jams for a Tuesday evening.
Film & Theatre
Broke Gravy & Friends: 4 More Years
Alberta Street Pub
7–8:30 p.m.
$12
A special event celebrating the Portland Improv’s group fourth year performing.
Community
Outspoken: Polyamory vs Monogamy
Clinton Street Theater
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
$5 – $10
Explore these two points on the modern relationship spectrum.
Wed, Feb. 12
Art
Illuminated Letters: Artist Talk
Oregon Jewish Museum
Noon–1 p.m.
$8
Listen to Portland artist Sara Harwin give a talk about her work.
Music
The Liquor Store
9 p.m.
$7
Punk rock in the middle of the week.
Film & Theatre
Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘The Woman With the Knife’
PCC Cascade Campus
7 p.m.
Free
Film exploring the roles of traditional medicine vs. western medicine, psychoanalysis and various other themes.
Community
Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center
6:30 p.m.
$5 cover
Come out and support local artists and leaders as they share with the community.
Thu, Feb. 13
Art
Gallery 114
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
New works by artists from the Portland Art and Learning Studio.
Music
45 East
9 p.m.
$17.50
Seattle based hip-hop, R&B and electronic music producer and Dj come to Portland.
Film & Theatre
Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Boxing Libreville’
PCC Cascade Campus
7 p.m.
Free
Documentary following a young boxer in Gabon as he trains for a fight and works as a bouncer at night to support his dream.
Community
Open House at the Perlene Pop-Up
Fair Haired Dumbbell Suite 204
5:30–7 p.m.
Free
Social club and workspace for women providing an open house so you can sip champagne and tour the facility.
Fri, Feb. 14
Art
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
The Creative Metal Arts Guild displays their work.
Music
Dig a Pony
9 p.m.
Free • 21+
Dance the night away with your valentine.
Film & Theatre
Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Talking About Trees’
PCC Cascade Campus
7 p.m.
Free
Four vulnerable Sudanese filmmakers reunite to bring life back to their old dream of making cinema a reality in Sudan.
Community
Valentines Doesn’t Have To Be A Drag
Hi-Lo Hotel
4:45–7:00 p.m.
$20
Tickets include a glass of bubbles, food options, and an evening of entertainment from Portland’s Poison Waters.
Sat, Feb. 15
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$20 General Admission / $17 Student
An exhibit to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens in the 1980s.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
9 p.m.
$17.50
Portland stop on a tour supporting their latest album, Modern Animal.
Film & Theatre
Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Photocopy’
PCC Cascade Campus
7 p.m.
Free
Egyptian film following an aging man and his sudden realization that his life mimics the lifespan of the dinosaurs.
Community
South Park Blocks
8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free
Come check out some of the local vendors.
Sun, Feb. 16
Art
Color Line: Black Excellence on the World Stage
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$20 General Admission / $17 Student
Last day to go see a series of reproductions of works originally displayed in W.E.B. Du Bois.
Music
Rontoms
8 p.m.
Free
Powerful voice and always provides a great live show.
Film & Theatre
Fifth Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
$5 General Admission / Free for Students
Experimental art house horror film.
Community
All Power to the People: Remembering the Legacy of the Black Panther Party in Portland
Rose City Book Pub
Free
2–4 p.m.
An event to remember the history of Black Panther Party.
Mon, Feb. 17
Art
Nationale
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Inaugural exhibition of Aruni Dharmakirthi’s No Flowers in Eden.
Music
Corkscrew Wine Bar
7 p.m.
Free • 21+
Accordion jams in a wine bar. Hell yeah.
Film & Theatre
NW Film Center
7 p.m.
$15 General Admission / $13 for Students
A film exploring Los Angeles’ graffiti.
Community
Valentines
9 p.m.
Free
Show them what you got.