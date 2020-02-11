Events Calendar Feb. 11-17

Tue, Feb. 11

Art

Farewell to the Pig

Art at the Cave

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Swine-related works of art from 15 different artists in celebration of the end of the 12 year cycle of the Chinese zodiac.

Music

Far Out West, The Gold Souls

Goodfoot

10 p.m.

Free • 21+

Funky jams for a Tuesday evening.

Film & Theatre

Broke Gravy & Friends: 4 More Years

Alberta Street Pub

7–8:30 p.m.

$12

A special event celebrating the Portland Improv’s group fourth year performing.

Community

Outspoken: Polyamory vs Monogamy

Clinton Street Theater

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

$5 – $10

Explore these two points on the modern relationship spectrum.



Wed, Feb. 12

Art

Illuminated Letters: Artist Talk

Oregon Jewish Museum

Noon–1 p.m.

$8

Listen to Portland artist Sara Harwin give a talk about her work.

Music

Trash, DIY Sluts, Barb

The Liquor Store

9 p.m.

$7

Punk rock in the middle of the week.

Film & Theatre

Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘The Woman With the Knife’

PCC Cascade Campus

7 p.m.

Free

Film exploring the roles of traditional medicine vs. western medicine, psychoanalysis and various other themes.

Community

Rock the Mic Night

Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

6:30 p.m.

$5 cover

Come out and support local artists and leaders as they share with the community.

Thu, Feb. 13

Art

Ebullience

Gallery 114

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

New works by artists from the Portland Art and Learning Studio.

Music

Sango, Savon

45 East

9 p.m.

$17.50

Seattle based hip-hop, R&B and electronic music producer and Dj come to Portland.

Film & Theatre

Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Boxing Libreville’

PCC Cascade Campus

7 p.m.

Free

Documentary following a young boxer in Gabon as he trains for a fight and works as a bouncer at night to support his dream.

Community

Open House at the Perlene Pop-Up

Fair Haired Dumbbell Suite 204

5:30–7 p.m.

Free

Social club and workspace for women providing an open house so you can sip champagne and tour the facility.

Fri, Feb. 14

Art

Metamorphosis: Works in Metal

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

The Creative Metal Arts Guild displays their work.

Music

DJ Maxx Bass

Dig a Pony

9 p.m.

Free • 21+

Dance the night away with your valentine.

Film & Theatre

Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Talking About Trees’

PCC Cascade Campus

7 p.m.

Free

Four vulnerable Sudanese filmmakers reunite to bring life back to their old dream of making cinema a reality in Sudan.

Community

Valentines Doesn’t Have To Be A Drag

Hi-Lo Hotel

4:45–7:00 p.m.

$20

Tickets include a glass of bubbles, food options, and an evening of entertainment from Portland’s Poison Waters.

Sat, Feb. 15

Art

Volcano!

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20 General Admission / $17 Student

An exhibit to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens in the 1980s.

Music

Magic City Hippies, The Palms

Wonder Ballroom

9 p.m.

$17.50

Portland stop on a tour supporting their latest album, Modern Animal.

Film & Theatre

Cascade Festival of African Films – ‘Photocopy’

PCC Cascade Campus

7 p.m.

Free

Egyptian film following an aging man and his sudden realization that his life mimics the lifespan of the dinosaurs.

Community

PSU Farmers Market

South Park Blocks

8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Free

Come check out some of the local vendors.



Sun, Feb. 16

Art

Color Line: Black Excellence on the World Stage

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20 General Admission / $17 Student

Last day to go see a series of reproductions of works originally displayed in W.E.B. Du Bois.

Music

Natasha Kmeto

Rontoms

8 p.m.

Free

Powerful voice and always provides a great live show.

Film & Theatre

‘Ganja & Hess’

Fifth Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

$5 General Admission / Free for Students

Experimental art house horror film.

Community

All Power to the People: Remembering the Legacy of the Black Panther Party in Portland

Rose City Book Pub

Free

2–4 p.m.

An event to remember the history of Black Panther Party.

Mon, Feb. 17

Art

Aruni Dharmakirthi

Nationale

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Inaugural exhibition of Aruni Dharmakirthi’s No Flowers in Eden.

Music

Jet Black Pearl

Corkscrew Wine Bar

7 p.m.

Free • 21+

Accordion jams in a wine bar. Hell yeah.

Film & Theatre

Mur Murs

NW Film Center

7 p.m.

$15 General Admission / $13 for Students

A film exploring Los Angeles’ graffiti.

Community

Karaoke Night at Valentines

Valentines

9 p.m.

Free

Show them what you got.