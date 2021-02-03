Events Calendar Feb. 2-5

NATIONAL TATER TOT DAY

McMenamins

7 a.m.–11 p.m.

$15

McMenamins and its reliable chain of Portland pubs is honoring “National Tater Tot Day” with discounts on cajun tots and their signature “ranch spice mixes.” Cool!

WED., FEB. 3

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. You have to call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

THE STRANGER WORLDWIDE SILENT READING PARTY

Online events

6 p.m.

$5–20

Every Wednesday, Seattle alternative paper The Stranger hosts a “silent reading” livestream, but it isn’t entirely silent—a live piano performance soundtracks your mostly-silent reading.

THURS., FEB. 4

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–65

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Ongoing through February 7

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956 to 1965.

FRI., FEB. 5

THE 31st ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS

Online event, via PCC

Different showings: free

Ongoing through March 10

The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.





