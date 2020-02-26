Events Calendar Feb. 25–March 2

Tue, Feb. 25
Art
“Someday This Will All Be Gone”
Pushdot Studio
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
A series of new works by photographer Mike Vos. These pieces explore a world where humans are no longer present.
Music
Devin Phillips & Christopher Brown
Jack London Revue
8 p.m.
$15
Nothing wrong with a little jazz on a Tuesday night.
Film & Theatre
‘Indecent’
PSU Lincoln Performance Hall
7:30 p.m.
Profile Theatre, Artists Repertory Theater and PSU all come together to help produce Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel’s play.
Community
N Mississippi & N Humboldt
7 p.m.
Free
From Victoria Bar to Ecliptic Brewing, come out and throw some beads.
Wed, Feb. 26
Art
“Brighter Worlds and Elemental Meditations”
Paragon Gallery
Noon–7 p.m.
Free
Come check out two Portland artists’ recent works.
Music
Siren and the Sea, Blossom, Snugsworth
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$5 • 21 +
Siren and the Sea (AKA Cristina Cano) comes to Mississippi Studios.
Film & Theatre
‘Muna Moto / The Child of Another’
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
A film from Cameroon that is heralded as a classic social realist African masterpiece. A Romeo and Juliet-esque tale.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
Weekly reminder to get out there and get involved.
Thu, Feb. 27
Art
Mia Farrington, Jesse Weitzel Le Grand
Stephanie Chefas Projects
12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Two exhibitions: “Parallels” by painter Mia Farrington and “Droopy Hideaway” by sculptor Jessie Weitzel Le Grand.
Music
45 East
9 p.m.
$10 • 21 +
Hour-long house set from DJ No Mana.
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
A Libyan documentary film that is a part of the Women Filmmakers Week. This doc follows the lives of three Libyan women soccer players.
Community
EastBurn
7 p.m.
Free
Come out and compete in some top-rated trivia.
Fri, Feb. 28
Art
Nationale
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Tribute to the prolific Portland artist Carola Penn.
Music
Dig a Pony
9 p.m.
Free • 21+
Timothy Bee brings you a set full of throwback hip hop and R&B classics.
Film & Theatre
‘Papicha’
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
An Algerian film and continuing the Women Filmmakers Week. The story follows a feminist who is passionate about fashion design and her fight against oprression.
Community
TGIFF (Thank Goodness It’s Fourth Friday)
Norse Hall
7:30 p.m.–11 p.m.
$8
Every fourth Friday the Norse Hall hosts a social wear you can come and learn Norse dances.
Sat, Feb. 29
Art
Ford Gallery
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Curator Cass Gray presents works from Marrie Conner, Kyle Lee, Hector Ornelas, Tatyana Ostapenko and Mami Takahashi.
Music
Thundercat, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Brown Calculus
Portland Art Museum
9 p.m.
$48.50 • 21 +
Thundercat is at the Portland Art Museum, enough said.
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
The 30th annual Cascade Festival of African Films is wrapping up with this US and Eritrea based film. The director, Sephora Woldu will be in attendance.
Community
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Moda Center
1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
$20 & Up
Come out and ironically enjoy this monster truck rally, or enjoy it unironically. No judgements here.
Sun, March 1
Art
Camerawork Gallery
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Becky Wilkes brings an exhibition of new works from Texas. These pieces document imagery of waste along the shoreline of Eagle Mountain Lake.
Music
Brandon Coleman, Tommaso Cappellato, Soul Cypher
Jack London Revue
8 p.m.
$15 • 21+
Los Angeles-based keyboardist, composer, vocalist and frequent Kamasi Washington collaborator Brandon Coleman comes to Portland.
Film & Theatre
‘The Wood’
Fifth Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
$5 General Admission / Free for Students
No better way to spend a Sunday than to catch a free matinee.
Community
Triple Nickel
8 p.m.
Free
Weekly reminder to get out there and show them what you got.
Mon, March 2
Art
Mt. Hood Perspectives: Community Art Show
Pittock Mansion
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free w/ Mansion Admission
Local painters and illustrators share their interpretations of Mt. Hood.
Music
Goodfoot
9 p.m.
$10
NW soul musician is at the Goodfoot. Great idea for a date night.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m. & 9:05 p.m.
$9 General Admission / $7 Student
First run of a Portrait of a Lady On Fire.
Community
Ctrl-H
7–10 p.m.
Free
Part hackathon, part geek social, Dorkbot is a relaxed, informal gathering for tech nerds of all types.