Events Calendar Feb. 25–March 2

Tue, Feb. 25

Art

“Someday This Will All Be Gone”

Pushdot Studio

8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

A series of new works by photographer Mike Vos. These pieces explore a world where humans are no longer present.

Music

Devin Phillips & Christopher Brown

Jack London Revue

8 p.m.

$15

Nothing wrong with a little jazz on a Tuesday night.

Film & Theatre

‘Indecent’

PSU Lincoln Performance Hall

7:30 p.m.

Profile Theatre, Artists Repertory Theater and PSU all come together to help produce Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel’s play.

Community

Portland Mardi Gras Parade

N Mississippi & N Humboldt

7 p.m.

Free

From Victoria Bar to Ecliptic Brewing, come out and throw some beads.







Wed, Feb. 26

Art

“Brighter Worlds and Elemental Meditations”

Paragon Gallery

Noon–7 p.m.

Free

Come check out two Portland artists’ recent works.

Music

Siren and the Sea, Blossom, Snugsworth

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$5 • 21 +

Siren and the Sea (AKA Cristina Cano) comes to Mississippi Studios.

Film & Theatre

‘Muna Moto / The Child of Another’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

A film from Cameroon that is heralded as a classic social realist African masterpiece. A Romeo and Juliet-esque tale.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

Weekly reminder to get out there and get involved.







Thu, Feb. 27

Art

Mia Farrington, Jesse Weitzel Le Grand

Stephanie Chefas Projects

12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Two exhibitions: “Parallels” by painter Mia Farrington and “Droopy Hideaway” by sculptor Jessie Weitzel Le Grand.

Music

No Mana

45 East

9 p.m.

$10 • 21 +

Hour-long house set from DJ No Mana.

Film & Theatre

‘Freedom Fields’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

A Libyan documentary film that is a part of the Women Filmmakers Week. This doc follows the lives of three Libyan women soccer players.

Community

Shanrock’s Triviology

EastBurn

7 p.m.

Free

Come out and compete in some top-rated trivia.

Fri, Feb. 28

Art

“Who Am I, Anyway”

Nationale

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Tribute to the prolific Portland artist Carola Penn.

Music

Timothy Bee

Dig a Pony

9 p.m.

Free • 21+

Timothy Bee brings you a set full of throwback hip hop and R&B classics.

Film & Theatre

‘Papicha’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

An Algerian film and continuing the Women Filmmakers Week. The story follows a feminist who is passionate about fashion design and her fight against oprression.

Community

TGIFF (Thank Goodness It’s Fourth Friday)

Norse Hall

7:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

$8

Every fourth Friday the Norse Hall hosts a social wear you can come and learn Norse dances.

Sat, Feb. 29

Art

“Around The Narrative Lens”

Ford Gallery

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Curator Cass Gray presents works from Marrie Conner, Kyle Lee, Hector Ornelas, Tatyana Ostapenko and Mami Takahashi.

Music

Thundercat, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Brown Calculus

Portland Art Museum

9 p.m.

$48.50 • 21 +

Thundercat is at the Portland Art Museum, enough said.







Film & Theatre

Life is Fare

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

The 30th annual Cascade Festival of African Films is wrapping up with this US and Eritrea based film. The director, Sephora Woldu will be in attendance.

Community

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Moda Center

1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

$20 & Up

Come out and ironically enjoy this monster truck rally, or enjoy it unironically. No judgements here.







Sun, March 1

Art

“Ditched”

Camerawork Gallery

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Becky Wilkes brings an exhibition of new works from Texas. These pieces document imagery of waste along the shoreline of Eagle Mountain Lake.

Music

Brandon Coleman, Tommaso Cappellato, Soul Cypher

Jack London Revue

8 p.m.

$15 • 21+

Los Angeles-based keyboardist, composer, vocalist and frequent Kamasi Washington collaborator Brandon Coleman comes to Portland.

Film & Theatre

‘The Wood’

Fifth Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

$5 General Admission / Free for Students

No better way to spend a Sunday than to catch a free matinee.

Community

Karaoke Night

Triple Nickel

8 p.m.

Free

Weekly reminder to get out there and show them what you got.

Mon, March 2

Art

Mt. Hood Perspectives: Community Art Show

Pittock Mansion

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free w/ Mansion Admission

Local painters and illustrators share their interpretations of Mt. Hood.

Music

Ural Thomas & the Pain

Goodfoot

9 p.m.

$10

NW soul musician is at the Goodfoot. Great idea for a date night.







Film & Theatre

‘Portrait of a Lady On Fire’

Hollywood Theatre

6:30 p.m. & 9:05 p.m.

$9 General Admission / $7 Student

First run of a Portrait of a Lady On Fire.

Community

Dorkbot Meetup

Ctrl-H

7–10 p.m.

Free

Part hackathon, part geek social, Dorkbot is a relaxed, informal gathering for tech nerds of all types.