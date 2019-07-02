Events Calendar July 2–July 8

Tuesday, July 2



Art



China Then and Now

Lan Su Chinese Garden

10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Artist Ningshu Fang looks at China’s traditions through his artworks and collection of antique Chinese furniture.

Music

Suffering Hour, Dark Castle, Diabolic Oath

Tonic Lounge

8:30 p.m.

$10, 21+

Get your fill of Tonic Lounge while you still can. This is a good show for that.

Film & Theater

B-Movie Bingo: ‘Road House’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Not sure whether bingo is actually played or not, but Road House is a strangely fun movie regardless.

Community

Craft Night

Hedron Hackerspace

7:30 p.m.

Free

Every Tuesday this hackerspace brings people together to craft in a different kind of way.







Wednesday, July 3

Art

“Salmagundi” Preview Reception

Waterstone Gallery

5–8 p.m.

Free

Kamala Dolphin-Kingsley’s new collection of works isn’t inspired by one central theme, but more from her natural automatism.

Music

Don’t Shred on Me: Night 1

Dig A Pony

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

If you’re having trouble finding out what to do the night before fireworks, check out Karma Rivera, Cat Hoch and Oh Rose for free.

Film & Theater

Church of Film: The Films of Suzan Pitt

Clinton Street Theater

8 p.m.

$5–8 suggested donation

In celebrating the life of Suzan Pitt, quite a few of her brilliantly animated films will be screened tonight, including Asparagus and Joy Street.

Community

Yoga, Views and Brews

Ecotrust Building

6 p.m.

$30–60

It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like—rooftop yoga and craft beer, plus a pizza buffet and live hip-hop.







Thursday, July 4

Art

“Dear Lucy”

Upfor Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

This group exhibition features all female artists who explore how women interact in political and intimate spaces.

Music

Karaoke From Hell

Spare Room

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

There aren’t many positive things to celebrate currently, so do the Fourth of July thing by singing songs of hatred with a live band.

Film & Theater

‘Heathers: The Musical’

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m. until July 13

$25–30

Not sure if this ever needed to be a thing, but surely some appreciate its existence.

Community

Fireworks

Tom McCall Waterfront Park, various locations

7 p.m.

Free

Go watch some fireworks because, ya know, that’s what people do on this day.







Friday, July 5

Art

She Was/Is

Wolff Gallery

11–6 p.m.

Free

Stephanie Hatch’s new mixed-media collage series explores identity, transformation and beauty.







Music

Lunch, Vueltas

The Fixin’ To

9 p.m.

$7, 21+

Punk so good you’d wish you could eat it…get it?

Film & Theater

Coup de Foudre

CoHo Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25–75

Part of CoHo Theater’s Summerfest, Coup de Foudre tells of a beautiful unexpected love between a clown and a ballerina.







Community

Audrey McCall Beach Opening Day

Audrey McCall Beach

1:30–6 p.m.

Free

Celebrate the opening of the Eastside’s first official public beach, equipped with a synchronized swimming routine.

Saturday, July 6

Art

“Bloom Tomb”

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

These new sculptures by Jessie Weitzel are inspired by your favorite summertime lunch—sandwiches.

Music

Reproductive Rights Rock 6

The Fixin’ To

8 p.m.

$10 & up, 21+

St. Johns isn’t that far to go for a show that gives all their proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Plus, the headlining act is called Millennial Falcon.

Film & Theater



‘Days of Heaven’

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

Lovers faking familial relation to find work in old school industrial Chicago? Hmm…

Community

BUTCH Voices Axe Throwing Fundraiser Tournament

Portland Axe Throwing

3:30 p.m.

$15–40, 18+

You get an axe with your name burned into the handle if you win. Why not participate?









Sunday, July 7

Art

José Sierra

Eutectic Gallery

Mon–Sat: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

An exhibit of colorful stoneware and wheel-thrown porcelain, inspired by Sierra’s home country of Venezuela.

Music

Nasalrod, Dirty Princess

Rontoms

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

What the world needs now isn’t sweet love, but a lot of screaming aggro-punk to the face.

Film & Theater

‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’

Hollywood Theatre

2 p.m.

$6

If you think America and patriotism now are stupidly unnecessary, this film will make you wonder even more what the hell people were thinking way back when.

Community

Tin House Summer Reading Workshop

Reed College

Various times, through July 14

Free

See some of your favorite smaller press authors and even learn from them in some of the workshops offered.

Monday, July 8

Art

Braedon Cox

Gallery @ The Jupiter Hotel

Open 24/7

Free

Subdued tones and textured strokes make up Braedon Cox’s works, exploring how time affects emotions.

Music

Murder City Devils, Mini Blinds, Corey J. Brewer

Dante’s

8 p.m.

$28, 21+

A little bit of horror punk, a little bit of dream pop.

Film & Theater

Demons

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

Italian horror in 35mm, revealing how the lives of a group of college students get so violently turned upside down. Sounds relatable.

Community

Boundaries 101

Taborspace

7 p.m.

Free

Granted the current political climate, knowing healthy boundaries (with yourself and with others) is key.