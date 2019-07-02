Events Calendar July 2–July 8

Tuesday, July 2
Art
Lan Su Chinese Garden
10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
Artist Ningshu Fang looks at China’s traditions through his artworks and collection of antique Chinese furniture.
Music
Suffering Hour, Dark Castle, Diabolic Oath
Tonic Lounge
8:30 p.m.
$10, 21+
Get your fill of Tonic Lounge while you still can. This is a good show for that.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Not sure whether bingo is actually played or not, but Road House is a strangely fun movie regardless.
Community
Hedron Hackerspace
7:30 p.m.
Free
Every Tuesday this hackerspace brings people together to craft in a different kind of way.
Wednesday, July 3
Art
“Salmagundi” Preview Reception
Waterstone Gallery
5–8 p.m.
Free
Kamala Dolphin-Kingsley’s new collection of works isn’t inspired by one central theme, but more from her natural automatism.
Music
Dig A Pony
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
If you’re having trouble finding out what to do the night before fireworks, check out Karma Rivera, Cat Hoch and Oh Rose for free.
Film & Theater
Church of Film: The Films of Suzan Pitt
Clinton Street Theater
8 p.m.
$5–8 suggested donation
In celebrating the life of Suzan Pitt, quite a few of her brilliantly animated films will be screened tonight, including Asparagus and Joy Street.
Community
Ecotrust Building
6 p.m.
$30–60
It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like—rooftop yoga and craft beer, plus a pizza buffet and live hip-hop.
Thursday, July 4
Art
Upfor Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
This group exhibition features all female artists who explore how women interact in political and intimate spaces.
Music
Spare Room
9 p.m.
Free, 21+
There aren’t many positive things to celebrate currently, so do the Fourth of July thing by singing songs of hatred with a live band.
Film & Theater
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m. until July 13
$25–30
Not sure if this ever needed to be a thing, but surely some appreciate its existence.
Community
Fireworks
Tom McCall Waterfront Park, various locations
7 p.m.
Free
Go watch some fireworks because, ya know, that’s what people do on this day.
Friday, July 5
Art
Wolff Gallery
11–6 p.m.
Free
Stephanie Hatch’s new mixed-media collage series explores identity, transformation and beauty.
Music
The Fixin’ To
9 p.m.
$7, 21+
Punk so good you’d wish you could eat it…get it?
Film & Theater
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25–75
Part of CoHo Theater’s Summerfest, Coup de Foudre tells of a beautiful unexpected love between a clown and a ballerina.
Community
Audrey McCall Beach Opening Day
Audrey McCall Beach
1:30–6 p.m.
Free
Celebrate the opening of the Eastside’s first official public beach, equipped with a synchronized swimming routine.
Saturday, July 6
Art
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
These new sculptures by Jessie Weitzel are inspired by your favorite summertime lunch—sandwiches.
Music
The Fixin’ To
8 p.m.
$10 & up, 21+
St. Johns isn’t that far to go for a show that gives all their proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Plus, the headlining act is called Millennial Falcon.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
Lovers faking familial relation to find work in old school industrial Chicago? Hmm…
Community
BUTCH Voices Axe Throwing Fundraiser Tournament
Portland Axe Throwing
3:30 p.m.
$15–40, 18+
You get an axe with your name burned into the handle if you win. Why not participate?
Sunday, July 7
Art
Eutectic Gallery
Mon–Sat: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
An exhibit of colorful stoneware and wheel-thrown porcelain, inspired by Sierra’s home country of Venezuela.
Music
Rontoms
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
What the world needs now isn’t sweet love, but a lot of screaming aggro-punk to the face.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
2 p.m.
$6
If you think America and patriotism now are stupidly unnecessary, this film will make you wonder even more what the hell people were thinking way back when.
Community
Tin House Summer Reading Workshop
Reed College
Various times, through July 14
Free
See some of your favorite smaller press authors and even learn from them in some of the workshops offered.
Monday, July 8
Art
Gallery @ The Jupiter Hotel
Open 24/7
Free
Subdued tones and textured strokes make up Braedon Cox’s works, exploring how time affects emotions.
Music
Murder City Devils, Mini Blinds, Corey J. Brewer
Dante’s
8 p.m.
$28, 21+
A little bit of horror punk, a little bit of dream pop.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
Italian horror in 35mm, revealing how the lives of a group of college students get so violently turned upside down. Sounds relatable.
Community
Taborspace
7 p.m.
Free
Granted the current political climate, knowing healthy boundaries (with yourself and with others) is key.