Events September 18-24

Tuesday 9/18

Comedy

Feminist Forward Comedy Show

Crush

7 p.m.

$8

21+

Voted best LGBT bar in Portland for the last four years, Crush hosts a night of feminist comedy.

Food

Science Pub Portland: Clean Meat

OMSI

7 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

Have an intense curiosity for technologies that will lead us into a post-human techno-utopia? Love debating the moral dilemmas around meat consumption? Molecular Biologist Eric Schulze presents the science behind lab-grown meat for a more sustainable meat-eating future.

Food

Hojicha Launch Party

Jasmine Pearl Tea Company

2–5 p.m.

Free

Try a free sample of Jasmine Pearl Tea’s new Hojicha latte blend! It’s kinda earth-y; if you’re a fan of matcha you’ll probably like it.

Wednesday 9/19

Live Show

MusicPortland Launch Party

Holocene

7 p.m. doors

Free

21+

MusicPortland is a new organization and support network created for members of Portland’s music community. Their launch party features a presentation by the group, followed by live music and drinks.

Music

Liz Phair

Crystal Ballroom

7 p.m. doors

$25

90s alt-rock star Liz Phair comes to Portland with Speedy Ortiz and Amps on the Lawn.

Comedy

Open Mic

Funhouse Lounge

7:30 p.m.

Ever wanted an opportunity to try out your bad jokes? Or hear others do the same?

Comedy

Rants Off/Dance Off

Helium Comedy Club

8 p.m.

$12

21+

Hot Takes are made all the hotter with some sweet dance moves.

Thursday 9/20

Music

Quaerere Launch Party

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$10

21+

A live poetry and music event for the release of Jamondria Harris’ debut album. Special guest Dolphin Midwives will be here too, electronified harp and all.

Film

MOMADReD

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8 with student ID

Portland animator Jefferson Kincaid will be preset to talk about his film, a study on the nature of abstraction. Also present will be the ghosts of Gottlob Frege and Vladimir Voevodsky. Somebody has to get that joke.

Music

The Wailers

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$25

One of the most legendary bands in history is here: The Wailers, sans Bob Marley, of course. He’s with Jah now.

Friday 9/21

Music

DeVotchKa

Wonder Ballroom

7 p.m. doors

$25

All Ages

The band that soundtracked everyone’s favorite indie movie Little Miss Sunshine blends together punk, folk and Slavic music to produce a unique sound unlike anything else.

Weed

Oregon Cannabis PAC Annual Fundraiser

19 NW 5th Ave 3rd Floor

5:30 p.m.

Food and Drinks will be provided. The fundraiser goes to supporting cannabis lobbyists in Salem and D.C. and will boast some impressive speakers such as Oregon’s Attorney General. BYOC, I assume.

Film

Oregon Independent Film Festival

Clinton Street Theater

5 p.m.–11 p.m.

$10–12

The OIFF features an impressive lineup of over 70 films from 11 countries. Find the lineup here.

Food

Oaks Park Oktoberfest

Oaks Amusement Park

4–11 p.m.

$6

Hike up your lederhosen and dirndls and toss back a lager to celebrate German culture.

Saturday 9/22

Music

Johnny Marr

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$27.50

All ages

Guitarist for The Smiths—the kings of 80s sad boy alt-rock—Johnny Marr was also half of electronic duo Electronic. He has played guitar for the Pretenders, Modest Mouse and Hans Zimmer. He also lived in Portland for a while in the 80s?.

Film

Looney Tunes: Warner Brothers Cartoon Classics

Whitsell Auditorium at Portland Art Museum

2 p.m.

$8 with student ID

A rare opportunity to see some classic Looney Tunes shorts in an actual movie theater. Also, a rare opportunity to get that odd, nostalgic feeling where you definitely remember seeing all of these as a kid and everything comes back to you and you lament your loss of innocence and life’s just so weird. Like, I didn’t ask to be born. Why are we even here?

Workshop

Super 8 Film Operation

NW Film Center

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

$55

Learn how to operate one of the most famous pieces of equipment in cinema history. Includes a camera rental for the day and a roll of film.

Workshop

Modular Drums with Baseck

S1 Synth Library

3:30 p.m.

$10

LA electronic artist Baseck leads this workshop, exploring drum synthesis and some of the insane sounds you can make with modular synths. Personal testimony: I saw Baseck open for the band named clipping. a few years ago, and he’s nuts; no one should pass up an opportunity to learn from him.

Sunday 9/23

Food

Bloody Mary Festival

District East

10:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

$45 (selling out quickly)

Enjoy a sampling of at least eight different Bloody Marys concocted by local restaurants, including Pok Pok. Their Bloody Mary will be good, but not really worth the wait. Hey at least ripping on popular stuff from Portland is still an honored tradition.

Music

Oregon Symphony Opening Night with Renee Fleming

The Schnitz

7:30 p.m.

$10 with student ID

Soprano Renee Fleming performs songs written by many greats like Sondheim and Kander/Ebb, including a new work composed by Kevin Puts using letters written by Georgia O’Keeffe. The concert opens with Strauss’ Don Juan, which is one of the best pieces from one of the best orchestra composers who has ever lived.

Food

Depressed Cake Shop

Opal 28

1–4 p.m.

Donations accepted

Custom-made cakes, cookies and pastries by local bakers to support mental health awareness.

Monday 9/24

Music

FearNoMusic’s Shared Paths: The Story of Migration

The Old Church

7:30 p.m.

$10 student tickets

Local Chamber Music organization FearNoMusic kicks off their 2018–2019 season with a concert featuring three world premiere pieces on bird—and human—migration.

Film

Mademoiselle Paradis

Cinema 21

7 p.m.

$8 with student ID

For one night only, this German film delves into late 18th-century Viennese music culture, where a young piano prodigy attempts a miracle cure for her failing eyesight.