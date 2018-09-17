Events September 18-24

Tuesday 9/18
Comedy
Feminist Forward Comedy Show
Crush
7 p.m.
$8
21+
Voted best LGBT bar in Portland for the last four years, Crush hosts a night of feminist comedy.
Food
Science Pub Portland: Clean Meat
OMSI
7 p.m.
$5 suggested donation
Have an intense curiosity for technologies that will lead us into a post-human techno-utopia? Love debating the moral dilemmas around meat consumption? Molecular Biologist Eric Schulze presents the science behind lab-grown meat for a more sustainable meat-eating future.
Food
Hojicha Launch Party
Jasmine Pearl Tea Company
2–5 p.m.
Free
Try a free sample of Jasmine Pearl Tea’s new Hojicha latte blend! It’s kinda earth-y; if you’re a fan of matcha you’ll probably like it.
Wednesday 9/19
Live Show
MusicPortland Launch Party
Holocene
7 p.m. doors
Free
21+
MusicPortland is a new organization and support network created for members of Portland’s music community. Their launch party features a presentation by the group, followed by live music and drinks.
Music
Liz Phair
Crystal Ballroom
7 p.m. doors
$25
90s alt-rock star Liz Phair comes to Portland with Speedy Ortiz and Amps on the Lawn.
Comedy
Open Mic
Funhouse Lounge
7:30 p.m.
Ever wanted an opportunity to try out your bad jokes? Or hear others do the same?
Comedy
Rants Off/Dance Off
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$12
21+
Hot Takes are made all the hotter with some sweet dance moves.
Thursday 9/20
Music
Quaerere Launch Party
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$10
21+
A live poetry and music event for the release of Jamondria Harris’ debut album. Special guest Dolphin Midwives will be here too, electronified harp and all.
Film
MOMADReD
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8 with student ID
Portland animator Jefferson Kincaid will be preset to talk about his film, a study on the nature of abstraction. Also present will be the ghosts of Gottlob Frege and Vladimir Voevodsky. Somebody has to get that joke.
Music
The Wailers
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$25
One of the most legendary bands in history is here: The Wailers, sans Bob Marley, of course. He’s with Jah now.
Friday 9/21
Music
DeVotchKa
Wonder Ballroom
7 p.m. doors
$25
All Ages
The band that soundtracked everyone’s favorite indie movie Little Miss Sunshine blends together punk, folk and Slavic music to produce a unique sound unlike anything else.
Weed
Oregon Cannabis PAC Annual Fundraiser
19 NW 5th Ave 3rd Floor
5:30 p.m.
Food and Drinks will be provided. The fundraiser goes to supporting cannabis lobbyists in Salem and D.C. and will boast some impressive speakers such as Oregon’s Attorney General. BYOC, I assume.
Film
Oregon Independent Film Festival
Clinton Street Theater
5 p.m.–11 p.m.
$10–12
The OIFF features an impressive lineup of over 70 films from 11 countries. Find the lineup here.
Food
Oaks Park Oktoberfest
Oaks Amusement Park
4–11 p.m.
$6
Hike up your lederhosen and dirndls and toss back a lager to celebrate German culture.
Saturday 9/22
Music
Johnny Marr
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$27.50
All ages
Guitarist for The Smiths—the kings of 80s sad boy alt-rock—Johnny Marr was also half of electronic duo Electronic. He has played guitar for the Pretenders, Modest Mouse and Hans Zimmer. He also lived in Portland for a while in the 80s?.
Film
Looney Tunes: Warner Brothers Cartoon Classics
Whitsell Auditorium at Portland Art Museum
2 p.m.
$8 with student ID
A rare opportunity to see some classic Looney Tunes shorts in an actual movie theater. Also, a rare opportunity to get that odd, nostalgic feeling where you definitely remember seeing all of these as a kid and everything comes back to you and you lament your loss of innocence and life’s just so weird. Like, I didn’t ask to be born. Why are we even here?
Workshop
Super 8 Film Operation
NW Film Center
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
$55
Learn how to operate one of the most famous pieces of equipment in cinema history. Includes a camera rental for the day and a roll of film.
Workshop
Modular Drums with Baseck
S1 Synth Library
3:30 p.m.
$10
LA electronic artist Baseck leads this workshop, exploring drum synthesis and some of the insane sounds you can make with modular synths. Personal testimony: I saw Baseck open for the band named clipping. a few years ago, and he’s nuts; no one should pass up an opportunity to learn from him.
Sunday 9/23
Food
Bloody Mary Festival
District East
10:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
$45 (selling out quickly)
Enjoy a sampling of at least eight different Bloody Marys concocted by local restaurants, including Pok Pok. Their Bloody Mary will be good, but not really worth the wait. Hey at least ripping on popular stuff from Portland is still an honored tradition.
Music
Oregon Symphony Opening Night with Renee Fleming
The Schnitz
7:30 p.m.
$10 with student ID
Soprano Renee Fleming performs songs written by many greats like Sondheim and Kander/Ebb, including a new work composed by Kevin Puts using letters written by Georgia O’Keeffe. The concert opens with Strauss’ Don Juan, which is one of the best pieces from one of the best orchestra composers who has ever lived.
Food
Depressed Cake Shop
Opal 28
1–4 p.m.
Donations accepted
Custom-made cakes, cookies and pastries by local bakers to support mental health awareness.
Monday 9/24
Music
FearNoMusic’s Shared Paths: The Story of Migration
The Old Church
7:30 p.m.
$10 student tickets
Local Chamber Music organization FearNoMusic kicks off their 2018–2019 season with a concert featuring three world premiere pieces on bird—and human—migration.
Film
Mademoiselle Paradis
Cinema 21
7 p.m.
$8 with student ID
For one night only, this German film delves into late 18th-century Viennese music culture, where a young piano prodigy attempts a miracle cure for her failing eyesight.