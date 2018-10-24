No microwave? No problem!

Despite what you may have heard, there are not in fact any microwaves in the basement of Smith Memorial Student Union. Wondering where you can find some safe, nutrient-preserving radiation to heat up those leftovers? Look no further.

Smith Memorial Student Union 1F: South cafeteria/Smith’s Kitchen seating area

SMSU 2F: La Casa Latina, Multicultural Student Center, Pan African Commons, Pacific Islander, Asian & Asian American Center

SMSU 4F: QRC

Engineering Building: Lower level, opposite Computer Action Team office

Karl Miller Center: First floor, School of Business/OIA lobby

Urban Center Building: Second floor student lounge

Women’s Resource Center: Lounge

Native American Student & Community Center: Next to front desk

Several faculty members whose departments are located in buildings not listed here—and who wished to remain anonymous—confirmed there are additional microwaves in certain faculty lounges and department break areas. If you’re polite and promise to clean up after yourself, they might let you use them.

Still not enough microwaves for you? The PSU Surplus Store has several you can purchase for $10 each.