Viks race in Eugene at Hayward Premiere

Softball

The Viks on the diamond continued conference play with a trip to Sacramento State for a double header on the first day. The Viks prevented the sweep, and won their second game of the double header—a comeback-fashion win of 13-9.

Allicitie Frost got her fifth win of the season with a save by Olivia Grey. Sac State scored early with two runs in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, Logan Riggenbach got an RBI from a sacrifice bunt, while Paetynn Lopez advanced to second and Olivia Dean scored. Shea Garcia got an RBI and Lopez came home as well.

A groundout by Natalia Martinez brought Riggenbach—who was on third—back home. The Viks tied up the game, but the Hornets answered with two more runs at the bottom of the same inning. Four more runs came from the Hornets in the fifth inning, which brought the lead up to 9-3 with two more innings left.

A home run by Martinez set the tone for the final two innings for the Viks. With Neveah Smith already on base, the lead went from six to four. A single by Lopez got her two RBIs, which brought Dean to second—and Grace Johnson and Kiara McCrea home.

The lead was cut to four. Dean came home from a single by Riggenbach—and the lead was only three. The Viks were able to shut out the Hornets in the bottom of that inning. Mariah Rodriguez reached on a fielding error, which let Martinez advance to third and Ellie Babbitt score unearned. Another fielding error, by the pitcher this time, allowed Dean to come to first, while Maddie Thompson advanced to third and Martinez came home.

The Viks took the lead for the first time in the game right when it mattered. Lopez wasn’t done yet, as she singled to right field—Dean came to third on a throwing error and Thompson came home. The lead then became 11-9.

Loganbach finished the final runs in the game with two RBIs, and brought Lopez and Dean home. The Viks held the Hornets down in the bottom of their inning and won in 13-9.

Volleyball

The Park Block Vikings released the schedule for this upcoming spring season, which starts on April 16, versus Corban University and Western Washington. On April 23, the Viks will host Central Washington and Eastern Oregon. On May 6, the Viks will play the Oregon Ducks to cap off the spring schedule. Admission is free for all spring games.

Women’s Tennis

The Viks took a conference win over Idaho 4-3. Emily Rees and Majo Hernandez won in doubles, 6-3. Idaho took the second match over Jacinta Milenkoski and Makoto Ohara. Capu Sanoner and Nika Beukers won 7(7)-6(2).

In singles, Hernandez wasted no time and won, 6-2, 6-1. Milenkoski fell 6-3, 6-1. Maddie Egan fell 6-2, 6-3. Rees fell 7-5, 6-2. Ohara won her match, 6-3, 6-3. Nika Buekers won in three, 6-4, 6(3)-7(7), 6-3.

The Pacific Tigers were next on the schedule, so the Viks traveled to Stockton for a quick non-conference game. Rees and Hernandez fell to the Tigers in doubles, 6-4. Beukers and Ohara won 7(7)-6(4). Milenkoski and Egan fell 6-4 as well. Milenkoski fell in singles, 6-3, 6-1. Beukers fell 6-0, 6-2. Egan also fell 6-0, 6-2. Three matches went unfinished and the Tigers took the win 4-0.

In the latest game, the Vikings traveled to Sacramento to play the Hornets. Rees and Hernandez won 6-3 in their doubles match. Milenkoski and Egan fell 6-1 to the Hornets. Beukers and Ohara fell 6-3. In doubles, Milenkoski fell 6-2, 6-2. Egan fell 6-3, 6-2. Hernandez fell 1-6, 7-5, 2-6. Beukers fell in a tough one, 6-4, 3-6, 1-6. Rees fell by retirement. Ohara fell in another tough one, 6-4, 5-7, 7-10. The Viks fell to the Hornets 7-0 and will head back home Sunday, April 10 to play their Pacific Northwest rivals, Eastern Washington.

Men’s Tennis

The Viks defended the Park Blocks against Eastern Washington in a suspenseful 4-3 win. Otto Holtari and Andrew Vu fell 6-3 in doubles. Oliver Richards and Nils Plutat fell 6-3 as well. The last doubles match was with Sam De Vries and Tommy Hsu, which resulted in an unfinished match. De Vries won in singles, 6-1, 6-3. Hsu also won 6-3, 6-2. Holtari fell 6-2, 6-4. Vu fell in a long match, 1-6, 7-5, 3-6. Richards won 6-2, 7-5 and secured the win for the Viks.

Montana State came to visit and snuck a win over the Viks 5-2. Plutat and Richards fell 6-2 in doubles. Holtari and Vu fell 6-2. De Vries and Hsu fell 5-1. Plutat won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Richards fell 6-3, 6-5. Holtari fell 6-2, 6-0. Hsu fell 6-2, 6-4. Vu fell 6-2, 6-2. De Vries won 4-6, 6-4, 7(7)-6(5).

The Vikings traveled to Eugene to play the Oregon Ducks at the same time the track team raced at Hayward. Richards fell in singles 6-1, 6-1. Holtari fell 6-0, 6-3. Plutat fell 6-0, 6-3. Hsu fell 6-3, 6-3. The Viks continue their Big Sky excursion and will travel to Pocatello to play Idaho State on Friday.

Track

The Viks headed to the Hayward Premiere on Friday and Saturday to start the outdoor track season hosted by University of Oregon. After their time in Duck country, the Viks headed out to Lane Community College to host their own meet in the Northwest Distance Jamboree.

Hayward Women’s Results, Day One:

5,000m (Open):

Maya Irving, 17:16.90

Hayward Men’s Results, Day One:

1,500m (Open):

Luke Ramirez, 3:51.38

5,000m (Open):

Sam Lingwall, 14:29.77 Evan Peters, 14:38.65 Zach Grams, 15:04.22 Abdi Ibrahim, 15:09.80 Cam McChesney, 15:12.85 Dom Morganti, 15:22.40

5,000m (Invitational):

Keynan Abdi, 14:25.53

Hayward Women’s Results, Day Two:

5,000m (Open):

NW Distance Jamboree Women’s Results:

800m:

Jalen Marcil, 2:30.84 Sophie Jones, 2:32.88

1,500m:

Abi Swain, 4:51.40 Natalia Martino, 4:56.35 Olivia Brooks, 5:04.54 Phoebe Brown, 5:08.31 Sophia Hackett, 5:18.44 Abby Donde, 5:25.26 Dyllan Newville, 5:33.26 Madison Tafoya, 5:53.29

5,000m:

Emma Owen, 18:59.07 Campbell Faust, 19:37.12

3,000m Steeplechase:

Tatum Miller, 10:55.89

NW Distance Jamboree Men’s Results:



800m:

Rashid Muse, 1:59.87 Zach Salcido, 2:02.11

1,500m:

Luke Ramirez, 3:54.77 Drew Seidel, 4:10.89 Aiden Carlson, 4:19.54

5,000m:

Jake Schulte, 16:01.24

10,000m:

Andy Solano, 33:38.27 Erik Solano, 33:50.22

3,000m Steeplechase: