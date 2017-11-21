Off-Campus Events Calendar: Nov. 21-27

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

The Room (2003)

Nov. 24–25

Cinema 21

$7–15, all ages

While The Room gets screened at Cinema 21 at least once a month, this is one of those rare times where infamous director Tommy Wiseau attends and hangs out with the audience. This is especially relevant as The Disaster Artist (2017) approaches its release.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Multiple screenings thru Nov. 30

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Grieving single mother Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) takes out three billboards attacking Sheriff Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) for the unsolved murder and violent rape of her daughter Angela (Kathryn Newton) seven months after her death.

PUNK

Iron Chic, Off With Their Heads, RVIVR

6 p.m.

Analog Theater & Little Cafe

$15, all ages

Off With Their Heads comes to Portland in support of their new album Won’t Be Missed.

CABARET

The Shit Show

7 p.m.

Local Lounge

Free, 21+

Nae Nae Dominatrix hosts a variety revue featuring drag, cabaret, singing and more. Includes $1 tacos and performers Judy, Dramatica, Kimberly Westwood and Ida Summer Garden.

POETRY

The Moth

7 p.m.

Holocene

$10, 21+

Portland Storyslam’s monthly gathering focuses on pieces five minutes long about promises.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

FILM

Black Adder Fest II

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Three episodes of the critically acclaimed British comedy series, which feature ads between the episodes that would never air in the United States.

FILM

Love Sublime (Satyam Shivam Sundaram) (1978)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–8, all ages

This Indian movie, which turns 40 next year, focuses on the love story about bachelor engineer Rajiv (Shashi Kapoor) falling in love with Rupa (Zeenat Aman), a disfigured singer.

DANCE PARTY

Testify

9 p.m.

Holocene

Free, 21+

DJs Jene and Shira, Plant Daddy and Honest John play music to shake your body before you fall into a Thanksgiving-induced coma.

Thursday, Nov. 23

SPORTS

Duke vs. Portland State / Butler vs. Texas

1:30 p.m.

MODA Center

$30–75, all ages

Two basketball games for the price of one, one of which is technically a PSU home game. If the basketball players have to work on Thanksgiving, maybe go support them? Part of the Phil Knight Invitational.

FILM

Lady Bird (2017)

Multiple screenings Nov. 21–30

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Set in 2002–2003 Sacremento, high school senior Christine McPherson aka “Lady Bird” (Saoirise Ronan) and her turbulent relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), classmates and other people in her life.

SPORTS

Florida vs. Stanford / Gonzaga vs. Ohio State

7 p.m.

MODA CENTER

$30–125, all ages

More college basketball on Thanksgiving. Part of the Phil Knight Invitational.

KARAOKE

Satanaraoke

9 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

Free, 21+

KJ Dungeonmaster curates a karaoke night for punks, goths and metalheads.

Friday, Nov. 24

CIRCUS

The Amazing Bubble Man

11 a.m. / 2 p.m. (through Dec. 26)

Clinton Street Theater

$6–10, all ages

Louis Pearl’s live manipulation of soap bubbles must be seen to be believed.

CABARET

Miss Exotic Oregon 2018 Finals

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$20–25, 21+

Strippers, burlesque dancers and models compete for the crown, title and thousands of dollars worth of prizes. Hosted by Miss Exotic Oregon 2017 Shelli Stark, DJ Dick Hennessy and acrobat Jon Dutch.

DRAG QUEENS

Club Kai-Kai vs. Jump Jack Sound Machine

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10, 21+

Remember two weeks ago when JJSM added Club Kai-Kai to their Mississippi Studios show? JJSM now comes to the Lovecraft Bar to tear things up. Dance and drag at the goth club.

DANCE PARTY

Switch

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

New kink-positive queer dance party, with DJs Don’t, Tank Top and Manny Peddy. Performance by Diane Rott and Sindel.

DANCE PARTY

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$7, 21+

DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty, with hostess Coco Madrid, bring you the freshest ’90s nostalgia dance party in Portland.

COMEDY

Comic Strip

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$6–10, 21+

Comedian and pole dance instructor Chris Ettrick hosts a monthly revue where comedians tell jokes and take their clothes off at the behest of the “strip master,” who is usually acclaimed Funhouse Lounge regular Becky Braunstein.

Saturday, Nov. 25

FILM

The Iron Horse (1924)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$10–12, all ages

Dean Lemire plays the movie’s score on Beverly Ruth Nelson Memorial Organ. The Iron Horse is a silent Western that features a love story with treachery, revenge and an idealized vision of the Trans-Continental Railroad’s construction.

DANCE PARTY

EveryBODY: DIY Body-Positive Strip Club

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–20, 21+

The quarterly body-positive strip club and dance party returns to Dante’s. Read about when EveryBODY came to Dante’s last May and our interview with party founder Corinne Loperfido.

DANCE PARTY

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

One of Portland’s longest-running queer dance parties returns for its annual Thanksgiving weekend edition. Featuring performances by Rica Shay and Angelica D’Vil and music from DJs Airick X, Just Dave, Aurora and Mateo Segade (L.A.).

COMEDY

Becky with the Good Jokes

9:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$8–12, 21+

Becky Braunstein’s monthly comedy show features Anthony Lopez, Jason Traeger, Andie Main and musical guest Eric Stern (Vagabond Opera, Kennedy Center, Hungry Opera Machine). Chris Ettrick performs at midnight.

Sunday, Nov. 26

FILM

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

2 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$3–6, all ages

Single mother/mouse Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) must seek the aid of the rat Nicodemus (Derek Jacobi) in moving her house without moving her son, who is too sick to flee the farmer’s coming harvest. The Secret of NIMH turns 35 this year.

TRIVIA

Marvel Cinematic Universe

7:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

Free, 21+

Win prize packs by proving your knowledge about the Marvel cinematic universe.

Monday, Nov. 27

FILM

4th Annual Les Blank Festival

7 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

Greg Hamilton screens three documentaries by late music filmmaker Les Blank on his 82nd birthday. Documentaries include Del Mero Corazon (1979), Huey Lewis and the News: Before! (1986) and Marc & Ann (1991).