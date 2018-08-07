Events Aug 7-13

Tuesday 8/7

Books

Post-Truth

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Lee McIntyre’s new book from MIT Press delves into the psychological conditions of living in a post-truth era, wondering why we believe things in spite of evidence.

Film

Undertones: Live Cinema and Electronic Music (2018)

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

16mm film loops and live electronic music unite for a unique sensory experience in quadraphonic high-fidelity audio.

Music

Nick Mulvey

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$15

21+

English singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey co-founded one of the best jazz/electronic bands, Portico Quartet, and now writes songs about the European Migrant Crisis.

Wednesday 8/8

Music

Immortal Technique

Star Theater

8 p.m. doors

$20

21+

A legend of underground hip-hop, Immortal Technique raps about class struggle, imperialism, religion and racism. Plus, “Dance with the Devil” is one of the greatest storytelling rap songs ever written and is utterly haunting.

Film

Frida (2002)

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

Julie Taymor’s biopic on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo explores the professional and personal life of one of the most important artists of the 20th century.

Music

Small Minion

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$8

21+

The synth-pop duo is one of “five Portland artists to watch” according to Vortex magazine. With Mini Blinds.

Thursday 8/9

Books

Okay, Fine, Whatever book release

Alberta Rose Theater

7:30 p.m.

$36 (includes free copy of book; retails at $26)

18+

Courtenay Hameister, former head writer and co-host of Live Wire Radio celebrates the release of her new book, Okay, Fine, Whatever: The Year I Went From Being Afraid of Everything to Only Being Afraid of Most Things.

Film

Godzilla (Gojira) (1954)

PSU Parking Structure 2

7 p.m.

$9 with student ID

Hosted by Top Down Rooftop Cinema, watch the original 1954 version of the Japanese monster movie classic, without the weird white-savior thing in the ‘56 American edit.

Books

Hope Never Dies: An Obama Biden Mystery

Powell’s Books on Hawthorne

7:30 p.m.

Free

Remember when we weren’t constantly anxious about the future? When our lives weren’t consumed by the daily political outrage that distracts us from the looming threat of fascism, environmental collapse and nuclear war? Well, here’s a buddy-cop novel about our old friends Barry and Joe to numb the pain!

Friday 8/10

Music

Dance Yourself Clean

Holocene

9 p.m.

$5

21+

Blow Marxism to pieces at the legendary indie-pop dance party.

Film

88:88 (2017) / Fraud (2016)

5th Avenue Cinema

7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Free w/ PSU ID

Two new films are showing this week: Isiah Medina’s frantic and surreal 88:88 and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s Fraud, which takes footage found on YouTube of a normal family and edits it into a crime drama. They are some of the most uniquely edited films I’ve ever watched the trailers for. Additional screenings are on at the same time Saturday and 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Film

Good Manners (2017)

Cinema 21

Showtimes TBA

A dark blend of “arthouse and slaughterhouse,” this new film from Brazil flips a werewolf story into a social commentary on racism. Opening night in Portland.

Film

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7 with/ PSU ID

A wild adventure through the Nevada desert wouldn’t be complete without floral print shirts and a suitcase full of every drug imaginable. Based on the novel by Hunter S. Thompson, the 20th-anniversary screening is presented in 35mm.

Saturday 8/11

Festival

Saturday Night Market

The Round in Beaverton (next to City Hall)

5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Free

The fourth annual Night Market focuses on cultural diversity with food and craft vendors as well as dance and music performances.

Festival

Alberta Street Fair

NE Alberta Street

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free ($2 suggested donation)

Music, vendors, beer gardens and art will be on display at the Alberta Street fair.

Music

Up Next PDX

Roseland Theater

8:30 p.m.

$15

All Ages

Portland Soundcloud rapper Spit Infinity performs, on tour with some other people. 600 followers and counting!

Sunday 8/12

Music

Deafheaven

Wonder Ballroom

7:30 p.m.

$18

21+

One of my favorite bands right now, Deafheaven is known for their blend of shoegaze, black metal and post-rock. Their sound has a Goldilocks-like blend of aggression, great songwriting and emotional potency. With Drab Majesty and Uniform.

Festival

India Festival

Pioneer Courthouse Square

11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Free

Dances, musical performances and food from Portland’s best Indian restaurants. Indian food has some of the tastiest vegetarian and vegan food out there, so practice ahimsa and forgo meat for the day.

Film

One Sings, The Other Doesn’t (1977)

Whitsell Auditorium

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

$8 with student ID

Agnes Varda’s French drama focuses on two women in the midst of the Women’s Revolution of the 1970s.

Monday 8/13

Music

American Aquarium

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$13 adv, $15 door

21+

North Carolina southern rock and alt-country band offers evocative storytelling from frontman BJ Barham.

Film

Personal Problems (1980)

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

Bill Gunn’s experimental soap opera is an odd twisting of low-quality video into a complex story of a young couple’s struggles.

Music

Eye Candy VJs

Kelly’s Olympian

9 p.m.

Free

21+

Weekly All-Request Mobile Music Video Museum (Whatever That Means).