Illustration By Whitney McPhie

Events Calendar: July 27–August 2

 

Wed, July 27

International Multicultural Showcase


Oregon Society of Artists


10 a.m.–4 p.m.


Free


Experience the last day of this exhibit

Music on Main: Jackstraw


Main Street


5 p.m.


Free


Bluegrass music on Main Street, Portland

D.E.B.S


OMSI


8 p.m.


$20+


2004 teen espionage film

Drag Queen Bingo


The Pharmacy PDX


7 p.m.


Free


Bingo hosted by local drag queens 

Thurs, July 28

Held Tight


Fuller Rosen Gallery


12 p.m.


Free


Art exhibition by Molly Alloy

The Otherside Tour


Wonder Ballroom


6:30 p.m.


$26


American country music by Cam

Neptune Frost


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Afro sci-fi punk film set in Rwanda

Lavender U-Pick


Wayward Winds Lavender Farm


10 a.m.–5 p.m.


Free


Explore the lavender fields

Fri, July 29

Black Domain


Architectural Heritage Center


11 a.m.–5 p.m.


$8


Photography exhibit with portraits of Black Portlanders

DJ and live Music


The Pharmacy PDX


9 p.m.


Free


Music and a DJ

Othello


Luuwit View Park


7 p.m.


Free


Shakespeare play

Jimmy O. Yang


Newmark Theater


7 p.m. + 9:30 p.m.


$30+


Stand up comedian and writer comes to Portland

Sat, July 30

Art in the Dark: Glass Shadows


Mary S. Young Park


7:30 p.m.


$80+


Aerial dance in the trees

Destructo


45 East


10 p.m.


$15


DJ producers in Portland

The Warriors in 35mm


Hollywood Theatre


7 p.m.


$10


1979 film taking place in NYC by Walter Hill

Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride


Peninsula Park


9 p.m.


Free


Ride your bike naked

Sun, July 31

Lloyd Block Party


Hassalo Plaza


11 a.m.–4 p.m.


Free


Art and music with live performances

Chamber Music NW Festival


Kaul Auditorium


4 p.m.


Free


Music by Strauss and Schoenberg

The Shining


OMSI Bridge Lot


9 p.m.


$20+


Watch the popular Kubrick film again on the big screen

WasabiCon PDX


Hilton Portland Downtown


All dayAll day


$20+


Cosplay, anime and everything in between

Mon, Aug 1

Printmaking Workshop


Mullowney Printing


10 a.m.


$850


Day one of a five-day intensive printmaking workshop

Death Bells


Mississippi Studios


8 p.m.


$14


Alternative and indie music

Psychotronic Afterschool Special 16mm


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Mind-bending films from the 70s and 80s

Come Thru: Black and Indigenous Market


The Redd on Salmon Street


3–7 p.m.


Free


Market with local vendors of color

Tues, Aug 2

Art Explorers: Nature Art


Woodstock Community Center


9:30 a.m.


$33


Ages 1–6, learning colors and textures in the world of art

Noon Tunes Summer Concert Series


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.–1 p.m.


Free


Free concerts, dance with vendors

B-Movie Bingo


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$8


Bingo and watch a B-movie

Montavilla Street Fair


Montavilla Town


10 a.m.–5 p.m.


Free


Local arts and food in downtown Montavilla near Portland

 