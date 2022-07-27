Events Calendar: July 27–August 2

Experience the last day of this exhibit

Stand up comedian and writer comes to Portland

Photography exhibit with portraits of Black Portlanders

1979 film taking place in NYC by Walter Hill

The Warriors in 35mm

Aerial dance in the trees

Art in the Dark: Glass Shadows

Sun, July 31

Lloyd Block Party

Hassalo Plaza

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Art and music with live performances

Chamber Music NW Festival

Kaul Auditorium

4 p.m.

Free

Music by Strauss and Schoenberg

The Shining

OMSI Bridge Lot

9 p.m.

$20+

Watch the popular Kubrick film again on the big screen