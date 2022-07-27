Events Calendar: July 27–August 2

|
Wed, July 27
International Multicultural Showcase
Oregon Society of Artists
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Experience the last day of this exhibit
Music on Main: Jackstraw
Main Street
5 p.m.
Free
Bluegrass music on Main Street, Portland
D.E.B.S
OMSI
8 p.m.
$20+
2004 teen espionage film
Drag Queen Bingo
The Pharmacy PDX
7 p.m.
Free
Bingo hosted by local drag queens
Thurs, July 28
Held Tight
Fuller Rosen Gallery
12 p.m.
Free
Art exhibition by Molly Alloy
The Otherside Tour
Wonder Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
$26
American country music by Cam
Neptune Frost
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Afro sci-fi punk film set in Rwanda
Lavender U-Pick
Wayward Winds Lavender Farm
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Explore the lavender fields
Fri, July 29
Black Domain
Architectural Heritage Center
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
$8
Photography exhibit with portraits of Black Portlanders
DJ and live Music
The Pharmacy PDX
9 p.m.
Free
Music and a DJ
Othello
Luuwit View Park
7 p.m.
Free
Shakespeare play
Jimmy O. Yang
Newmark Theater
7 p.m. + 9:30 p.m.
$30+
Stand up comedian and writer comes to Portland
Sat, July 30
Art in the Dark: Glass Shadows
Mary S. Young Park
7:30 p.m.
$80+
Aerial dance in the trees
Destructo
45 East
10 p.m.
$15
DJ producers in Portland
The Warriors in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$10
1979 film taking place in NYC by Walter Hill
Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride
Peninsula Park
9 p.m.
Free
Ride your bike naked
Sun, July 31
Lloyd Block Party
Hassalo Plaza
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Art and music with live performances
Chamber Music NW Festival
Kaul Auditorium
4 p.m.
Free
Music by Strauss and Schoenberg
The Shining
OMSI Bridge Lot
9 p.m.
$20+
Watch the popular Kubrick film again on the big screen
WasabiCon PDX
Hilton Portland Downtown
All dayAll day
$20+
Cosplay, anime and everything in between
Mon, Aug 1
Printmaking Workshop
Mullowney Printing
10 a.m.
$850
Day one of a five-day intensive printmaking workshop
Death Bells
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$14
Alternative and indie music
Psychotronic Afterschool Special 16mm
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Mind-bending films from the 70s and 80s
Come Thru: Black and Indigenous Market
The Redd on Salmon Street
3–7 p.m.
Free
Market with local vendors of color
Tues, Aug 2
Art Explorers: Nature Art
Woodstock Community Center
9:30 a.m.
$33
Ages 1–6, learning colors and textures in the world of art
Noon Tunes Summer Concert Series
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.–1 p.m.
Free
Free concerts, dance with vendors
B-Movie Bingo
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$8
Bingo and watch a B-movie
Montavilla Street Fair
Montavilla Town
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Local arts and food in downtown Montavilla near Portland