Illustration by Whitney McPhie

Events Calendar: July13–19

  Art Music Film/Theater Community
Wed July 13

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Alano Club of Portland 

7 p.m.

Free

Safe place to meditate led by Jeremy Grey

Melao de Cuba

SW Main St, Downtown Portland

5 p.m.

Free

Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Hollywood Theatre

9:05 p.m.

$7+

Feature length heartwarming story

Poomp It Up

4th Wall PDX

7 p.m.

$5

Host of this month’s Mario Kart Tourn
Thu July 14

Summer Free For All

Mt. Tabor Park

6 p.m.

Free

High energy Afro-Latin dance party

The Lumineers

Moda Center

7 p.m.

$35+

The popular Lumineers host at the Moda Center

Candyman

OMSI

8 p.m.

$20+

Part of the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series

Ethiopian Veggie Cooking Class

Online

3 p.m.

$55

Learn to make vegetarian food from Ethiopia
Fri July 15

Arts Bridge Community Harmony

Asian Health & Service Center

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Art exhibition open until Aug. 26

Streetlight Manifesto

McMenamins Mission Theater

8 p.m.

$29.50+, All ages welcome

Punk New Jersey band visits Portland

Sing 2

OMSI

8 p.m.

$20+

Part of the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series

Rose City Gathering

Oregon Dream Teams

12 p.m.

$10+

Cheerleading and tumbling workshops
Sat July 16

Gresham Arts Festival

Gresham City Hall

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Spend time at the city hall, exploring through art

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival Day 2

Cathedral Park, Saint Johns

1 p.m.

Free

Enjoy the outside while listening to laid back jazz

Orchestra presents Space Invaders

Alberta Rose Theater

7 p.m.

$25

“Ziggy Stardust meets Flogging Molly”

Walk & Family Picnic

Gabriel Park

1 p.m.

Free

Support local children with cleft and craniofacial abnormalities during awareness month
Sun July 17

Portland Indigenous Marketplace

African Youth and Community Organization Lot

11 p.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Indigenous and Black vendors

S, Carey

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$20

Wisconsin-based multi-instrumentalist with jazz roots

2001: A Space Odyssey in 70mm

Hollywood Theatre

2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

$26

Experience Kubrick’s film in 70mm

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Providence Park

7:30 p.m.

$20+

Watch the Timbers play their PNW rivals at home
Mon July 18

Marine Biology & Art Camp

University of Portland

8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

$435, grades 4–6

Learn about the characteristics of the Pacific Ocean while creating marine art projects

Quelle Chris

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$18, 21+

Detroit hip hop artist comes to the City of Roses

A League of Their Own

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$26

A story about the all-women’s professional baseball team during WWII

Gay Skate

Oaks Amusement Park and Roller Skating

7 p.m.

$10

dAll ages every first and third Monday of the month
Tue July 19

International Multicultural Showcase

Oregon Society of Artists

10 p.m.

Free

Supporting visual art in diverse communities in Portland

Coin

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$45+

Coin visits Portland in their Uncanny Valley tour

Hadestown

Keller Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

$25+

Tony award winning musical showing until 7/24

Front Yard Parking and Real Clean Reception

Littman + White Galleries PSU

4 p.m.

Free

Celebration of Waia’u Walker’s new art exhibition