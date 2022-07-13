Events Calendar: July13–19

|Art
|Wed July 13
|
Mindfulness Meditation (Online)
Alano Club of Portland
7 p.m.
Free
Safe place to meditate led by Jeremy Grey
|
Melao de Cuba
SW Main St, Downtown Portland
5 p.m.
Free
Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz
|
Marcel the Shell with Shoes
Hollywood Theatre
9:05 p.m.
$7+
Feature length heartwarming story
|
Poomp It Up
4th Wall PDX
7 p.m.
$5
Host of this month’s Mario Kart Tourn
|Thu July 14
|
Summer Free For All
Mt. Tabor Park
6 p.m.
Free
High energy Afro-Latin dance party
|
The Lumineers
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$35+
The popular Lumineers host at the Moda Center
|
Candyman
OMSI
8 p.m.
$20+
Part of the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series
|
Ethiopian Veggie Cooking Class
Online
3 p.m.
$55
Learn to make vegetarian food from Ethiopia
|Fri July 15
|
Arts Bridge Community Harmony
Asian Health & Service Center
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Art exhibition open until Aug. 26
|
Streetlight Manifesto
McMenamins Mission Theater
8 p.m.
$29.50+, All ages welcome
Punk New Jersey band visits Portland
|
Sing 2
OMSI
8 p.m.
$20+
Part of the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series
|
Rose City Gathering
Oregon Dream Teams
12 p.m.
$10+
Cheerleading and tumbling workshops
|Sat July 16
|
Gresham Arts Festival
Gresham City Hall
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Spend time at the city hall, exploring through art
|
Cathedral Park Jazz Festival Day 2
Cathedral Park, Saint Johns
1 p.m.
Free
Enjoy the outside while listening to laid back jazz
|
Orchestra presents Space Invaders
Alberta Rose Theater
7 p.m.
$25
“Ziggy Stardust meets Flogging Molly”
|
Walk & Family Picnic
Gabriel Park
1 p.m.
Free
Support local children with cleft and craniofacial abnormalities during awareness month
|Sun July 17
|
Portland Indigenous Marketplace
African Youth and Community Organization Lot
11 p.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Indigenous and Black vendors
|
S, Carey
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$20
Wisconsin-based multi-instrumentalist with jazz roots
|
2001: A Space Odyssey in 70mm
Hollywood Theatre
2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
$26
Experience Kubrick’s film in 70mm
|
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Providence Park
7:30 p.m.
$20+
Watch the Timbers play their PNW rivals at home
|Mon July 18
|
Marine Biology & Art Camp
University of Portland
8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
$435, grades 4–6
Learn about the characteristics of the Pacific Ocean while creating marine art projects
|
Quelle Chris
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$18, 21+
Detroit hip hop artist comes to the City of Roses
|
A League of Their Own
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$26
A story about the all-women’s professional baseball team during WWII
|
Gay Skate
Oaks Amusement Park and Roller Skating
7 p.m.
$10
dAll ages every first and third Monday of the month
|Tue July 19
|
International Multicultural Showcase
Oregon Society of Artists
10 p.m.
Free
Supporting visual art in diverse communities in Portland
|
Coin
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$45+
Coin visits Portland in their Uncanny Valley tour
|
Hadestown
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$25+
Tony award winning musical showing until 7/24
|
Front Yard Parking and Real Clean Reception
Littman + White Galleries PSU
4 p.m.
Free
Celebration of Waia’u Walker’s new art exhibition