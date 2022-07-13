Events Calendar: July13–19

Host of this month’s Mario Kart Tourn

Poomp It Up

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Safe place to meditate led by Jeremy Grey

Learn to make vegetarian food from Ethiopia

Part of the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series

The popular Lumineers host at the Moda Center

Summer Free For All

$29.50+, All ages welcome

Sat July 16

Gresham Arts Festival Gresham City Hall 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free Spend time at the city hall, exploring through art

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival Day 2 Cathedral Park, Saint Johns 1 p.m. Free Enjoy the outside while listening to laid back jazz

Orchestra presents Space Invaders Alberta Rose Theater 7 p.m. $25 “Ziggy Stardust meets Flogging Molly”